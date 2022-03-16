Stocks Rally into the Close Despite Fed’s Aggressive Plans for Inflation

Stocks rode the Fed roller coaster on Wednesday but ended the day strong despite the Fed’s more aggressive approach to inflation.
Higher Input Costs and Rising COVID-19 Case Counts Threaten Company Earnings
Shawn Cruz, Senior Market Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Wednesday Market Close) After wildly changing expectations and speculations around the March interest rate hike, investors finally got their first hike on Wednesday when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a quarter-point rate hike on the Fed’s overnight rate. The Fed has finally begun its attack on inflation this month by ending its bond-buying program, aka quantitative easing (QE), and now raising rates. Chairman Jerome Powell spent the afternoon explaining what the Fed was seeing that led them to this point.
In the official statement accompanying the announcement, the Fed said that it anticipates ongoing increases as needed. It also said it would begin to reduce its holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities in the next meeting in May. All but one committee member was in favor the rate hike; St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard wanted a higher increase to 0.50%.
The Fed also boosted its inflation forecast higher than expected. Economists were forecasting increased inflation in the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index at 3.5%. However, the Fed went further by projecting core inflation growing at 4.1% and overall inflation growing at 4.3%. The Fed is projecting a better inflation picture with the PCE index around 2.6%, which is still above the Fed’s target of 2%.
Considering these higher inflation projections by the Fed, the new projections have rates rising to 1.875% by the end of 2023 and holding through 2024. If this is the case, and assuming the Fed would stick with quarter-point hikes, then the Fed would have to raise rates in every meeting through the remainder of the year and three or four more in 2023. This is a much faster pace than the Fed had originally planned.
These hikes would be a tremendous balancing act between fighting inflation and keeping the economy growing. It’s a difficult act because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow tool is forecasting U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) for Q1 to be at 0.5%. Last week, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its forecast for the U.S. economy and increased the likelihood of recession because of rising commodity prices, falling consumer spending, and tightening financial conditions that may restrict business access to capital. GS analysts are projecting the economy to grow at 1.75% for the year, which is below the consensus estimate of 2.75%.
However, in the press conference after the announcement, Mr. Powell said that he didn’t think there was an “elevated” risk of recession because of the amount of liquidity among households and businesses. Additionally, the Fed sees a lot of strength in the labor markets, which gives the committee some leeway to raise rates faster. The Fed does have a more moderate view on GDP. It’s now projecting it to grow about 2% for the year.
Stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday ahead of the Fed announcement but saw a big pullback afterward. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) spiked immediately, moving back to the 30 level. However, throughout Mr. Powell’s press conference, investor fear subsided and the VIX fell back below 27. The S&P 500 (SPX) also recovered much of its gains to close above its resistance level at 4,300 while rallying into the close.
The Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) also had a big day, rallying 3.77% and moving back above its May lows. The two-day rally in the Nasdaq has taken the index out of bear market territory as it’s now 16% from its all-time high.
The yield curve dramatically flattened right after the announcement with the 2-year Treasury yield climbing to 2% from 1.85%. The 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) jumped initially to 2.24% and then went back to its previous intraday level. As trading moved forward, both maturities saw their respective yields fall. The 2-year yield closed around 1.924%, while the 10-year yield closed at 2.188%.
The consumer staples sector was the top performer on the day despite a weaker-than-expected retail sales report. Retail sales came in at 0.3%, which was below the forecasted 0.4%. Core retail sales—sales without the more volatile food and energy prices—was much lower than expected, coming in at 0.2% compared to the forecasted 0.9%. With that said, the report came with a large positive revision to its January number. There was also some easing in import prices before the commodities went crazy, which could be a good sign for the global supply chain.
Despite the more aggressive expectations for interest rates, the technology sector was the day’s second best performer. It was followed by the financials sector, which normally benefits from rising interest rates because of the increased spread between savings and loans. In fact, the PHLX KBW Bank Index rallied 3.19% on the day.
Investors were less bullish on defensive groups like consumer staples and utilities, but energy finished last as crude oil futures fell another 1.86% on Wednesday.
CHART OF THE DAY: DRILLING THE CORE. The Producer Price Index by Commodity: Final Demand: Finished Goods Less Foods and Energy (WPSFD4131—green) shows the tremendous increase in input costs for businesses. FRED® is a registered trademark of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis does not sponsor or endorse and is not affiliated with TD Ameritrade. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Taking Care of Business: The Producer Price Index (PPI) was reported on Tuesday and revealed that inflation on the wholesale level grew at a slower pace than expected—0.8% in February instead of the 0.9% forecasted. Core PPI grew at just 0.2%, which was well below the forecasted 0.6%. The rosier-than-expected picture coupled with falling oil prices helped stocks rally on Tuesday. However, the PPI still grew at 10% year over year, and that number represents costs that business must absorb at the risk of cutting earnings or pass on to consumers at the risk of losing customers to price hikes.
If companies do pass on these costs, then consumers’ wallets will likely feel stretched. When that occurs, people are likely to focus more on essentials and less on discretionary spending.
Pricing Power: The ability of a company to pass on price hikes without losing customers or losing too many customers is called pricing power. Investors seem to think that Tesla (TSLA) has pricing power because it just announced another price hike, but the stock still rallied. The Tesla Model 3 rose about $2,000 in price, while the dual-motor long-range versions have risen $3,000 to $3,500 per car. Versions of the model Y are up about $4,000. Tesla stock closed 4.63% higher on Tuesday.
COVID-19 Hot Spots: The outbreak of COVID-19 cases in China that is leading to lockdowns reminds us that while the United States appears to be moving out of the pandemic other countries are still fighting the virus. According to The New York Times, much of Europe, Chile, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia-Pacific countries are still seeing a high number of cases. Russia, Thailand, Spain, and Brazil are elevated as well.
If more countries join China by adding additional restrictions, then supply chain issues could worsen and slow the recovery. The restrictions were part of the problem that prompted such high inflation in the first place.
March 17: Building Permits, Initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, Accenture (ACN) earnings, FedEx (FDX) earnings, Dollar General (DG) earnings, GameStop (GME) earnings
March 18: Existing home sales
March 21: Nike (NKE) earnings
March 22: Adobe (ADBE) earnings
March 23: New home sales, General Mills (GIS) earnings, H. B. Fuller (FUL) earnings, KB Home (KBH)
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
@shawncruz_tda
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out all of our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.