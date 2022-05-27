Stocks Advance on Key Report, Indicating Inflation Could Be Slowing

Fed favorite PCE price index shows slower inflation in April as expected with signs that income could be slowing too.
Equity Futures Rise Ahead of Positive Signals in the Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge
A Long-Term Perspective Can Help Put Recent Volatility in a Different Light
The Fed’s Plan to Slow the Economy Has Already Reached the Housing Market
Shawn Cruz Director of Derivative Strategy, TD Ameritrade
(Friday Market Open) Stock futures gained in premarket action Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend and behind nearly two months of historic market losses stoked by inflation fears, interest rate concerns and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Before the open, investors got a shot of good news from a key report that showed inflation could be slowing.
Investors look to wrap a sixth straight day of market gains in pre-holiday trading after digesting a week of mixed economic news on the state of the homebuyer and the retail consumer. Friday’s premarket news seemed a nice start to the weekend—the PCE Price Index showed that core inflation in April rose the expected 4.9% while personal income actually moderated a bit.
Known as the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation index for policy matters, the core personal consumption index numbers were in line with expectations and finished below a 5.2% pace in March. However, core PCE inflation numbers don’t include food and energy, two key consumer costs on the rise.
In premarket trading, S&P 500 futures gained another 0.1% early Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 gained 0.4%. For the Dow specifically, investors are hoping today’s session cements the end of a historic eight-week decline. Stocks making news ahead of the market open:
Right before the open, The Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) edged down to 26, still at a cautionary level, but closer to a sign of pre-holiday relaxation.
After a tough month for retailers, the group bounced back a little on Thursday with some better-than- expected guidance and earnings from a few more top store names. The Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index rallied 4.22%, bolstered by Dollar Tree (DLTR) rocketing 21.9%, Macy’s (M), gaining 19.3%, Dollar General (DG) advancing 14%, and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) climbing 12.8%.
Retailers apparently got investors in a bargain-hunting mood because the major indexes rallied. The S&P 500 (SPX) jumped 1.99%, the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) rallied 2.68%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) rose 1.61%. Investors even went into small-cap stocks, pushing the Russell 2000 (RUT) 2.17% higher. Growth stocks appeared to be a slight favorite over value as the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index rallied 3.14% and the S&P 500 Pure Value Index rose 1.55%.
Investors favored recent beaten-down sectors with consumer discretionary, information technology and financials as the top three gainers, suggesting many investors view the market as oversold. However, all sectors were higher Thursday with the exception of real estate.
Investors also appeared to shrug off Thursday’s lower revision to Q1 gross domestic product (GDP). GDP had originally posted at -1.4% and was expected to be revised higher yesterday to -1.3% before being revised lower to -1.5%. However, this number is in the past and as of Thursday, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model was forecasting Q2 GDP at 1.8%.
CHART OF THE DAY: BIG FIBS. The S&P 500 (SPX—candlesticks) has been uptrending since 2009. The index has only tested the 23.6% level of the Fibonacci Retracement tool which means that the index could pullback further. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Perspective: Sometimes it’s easy to forget in the
middle of a busy news cycle about inflation, rising rates, and potential
recessions that the S&P 500 (SPX) has been on an uptrend since 2009.
The recent pullback has toyed with bear market returns—but taking a long-term look
at the index helps to put stuff back in perspective.
Of course, some sectors of the market have been hit much
harder and depending on how well you’ve diversified your portfolio, you may be
feeling the pain a little differently. In fact, some have called it the “stealth
bear market” because the number of stocks that have lost market cap value
aren’t always reflected in the major indexes.
Homesick: It’s been a tough week for housing as economic
reports have exposed some cracks in the housing market’s foundation. On
Tuesday, the new home sales report plummeted an unexpected16.6% as the actual number
of new homes sold returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Commerce
Department, housing inventories nationwide have increased from six months to nine
months.
On Wednesday we learned that the most recent MBA Mortgage
Applications report dropped again and has now fallen nine out of the last 12
weeks. Mortgage applications are now down 35% from their January 27, 2021, high.
On Thursday, pending home sales fell 3.9% in April and have fallen
nine out the last 12 months beneath pre-pandemic levels.
Housing is localized so nationwide numbers don’t always
reflect what is happening where you live. The Fed had hoped to slow the housing
market to help with inflation—here are signs of their success.
Dividends: A new research report from Credit
Suisse (CS) finds that dividend stocks with the biggest payout ratios
outperform stock buybacks. Buybacks have
been criticized as a way for companies to inflate their stock prices, but others
defend them as a different type of dividend.
May 31: Conference Board Consumer Confidence Survey and
earnings from Salesforce.com (CRM), HP (HPQ), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
June 1: ISM Manufacturing Index, JOLTs Job Openings,
and earnings from Hewlett Packard (HPE), NetApp (NTAP), and Chewy (CHWY)
June 2: Earnings from Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon
(LULU), and Hormel Foods (HRL)
June 3: Employment Situation Report, ISM
Non-Manufacturing PMI and earnings from Crowdstrike (CRWD) and DocuSign (DOCU)
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
