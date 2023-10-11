Stirred, Not Shaken: PPI Data Outpaces Estimates but Doesn't Rattle Market with CPI on Deck Tomorrow

Wholesale prices outpaced analysts' expectations in September, but Treasury yields and stocks didn't show a big response to the data. That could be because the market is on pins and needles ahead of tomorrow's Consumer Price Index report, and ahead of earnings season.
Wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September, more than expected as PPI data come in slightly hot
Tomorrow brings September’s Consumer Price Index, which is more influential than PPI
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Delta among major firms reporting tomorrow, followed by banks Friday
(Wednesday market open) There’s more evidence today that the U.S. economy isn’t out of the woods on inflation, as wholesale prices rose more than expected in September.
The September Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.5%, compared with analysts’ estimates of 0.3%. Core PPI, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3%, above the average 0.2% estimate on Wall Street.
Treasury yields, which scraped two-week lows overnight, trimmed losses on the news and stock index futures pulled back from early gains. However, consumer prices tomorrow morning might have a bigger impact on markets.
The PPI data came after major indexes posted three-week highs on Tuesday, helped by falling U.S. Treasury note yields and a softer dollar as concerns about possible Federal Reserve rate hikes receded. Investors this week flocked to the perceived safety of U.S. Treasuries following the outbreak of war in Israel, and yields fall as the underlying notes rise. That said, the 10-year yield remains near 4.55% this morning—still up more than 100 basis points from the spring lows, but down around 25 basis points from recent 16-year highs.
Shares of retailers, regional banks, and tech companies were among the strongest performers Tuesday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) up more than 1%. Small-caps also strengthened, outpacing large-cap counterparts. Crude fell for the first day in three.
Today’s PPI showed goods prices rising 0.9% from August, the third consecutive monthly increase. Much of that was attributable to rising energy prices, the government said. Services prices climbed less steeply.
On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 2.2%, the largest increase since April. Core PPI climbed 2.8%, down from 2.9% in August.
“Goods prices were pretty strong again in month-over-month terms,” says Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab.
Price check: The next batch of U.S. inflation data is Thursday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Here are estimates for tomorrow’s CPI data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to Trading Economics:
The Fed’s inflation goal is 2% year-over-year. Core inflation data strips out food and energy prices.
While PPI is important, the CPI data arguably carries more weight with both investors and the Fed since it shows what consumers paid for goods. September’s headline figure is likely to reflect high gas prices, so strength there might be discounted to some extent. The core reading, which strips out energy and food, is likely to get more attention. Any sign of flagging progress in the Fed’s inflation fight could re-ignite Treasury yields after their slight retreat from 16-year peaks.
Minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are due out on this afternoon. They could provide more insight into how FOMC members came up with their latest rate projections. The minutes also might shed light on the FOMC’s decision to pause rate hikes last month and perhaps on the internal debate regarding possible future hikes.
September’s China inflation and import/export numbers are due out Thursday and could have an impact on the dollar, U.S. Treasuries, and sectors like tech, materials, and others with exposure to China. “CPI is expected to rise 0.2% from a year ago and post the second month avoiding deflation,” says Michelle Gibley, director of international research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, referring to China’s CPI.
The Q3 earnings season begins this week, highlighted by a host of big bank earnings Friday. Other expected earnings include Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Delta Airlines (DAL), and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) tomorrow. The big banks Friday are JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC).
Delta pushes the throttle on this quarter’s airline earnings season tomorrow after a lackluster quarter for most companies in the sector. Last month, several major airlines, including Delta, cut their Q3 profit forecasts based on rising fuel costs. More recently, U.S airlines canceled flights to and from Israel because of the war there. An extended conflict, especially if it spreads regionally, would present a new revenue challenge for airlines and the travel industry in general.
Summer travel demand appeared strong, but some industry watchers say the post-pandemic surge appears to be ending. That means focus when Delta reports tomorrow and United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) report next week is likely to be on their forecasts, not what they did on their summer vacations. While poor guidance could potentially mean more suffering for investors, it’s also possible some of the bad news is already baked into these stocks.
Speaking of bad news, Walgreen’s Boots Alliance is one of the year’s worst performers among major companies. Shares are down more than 40% in 2023 as the company deals with tough year-over-year comparisons on Covid-19 medications and vaccines, shoplifting concerns at its stores, and its CEO departing in September. The earnings call comes as the company just named a new CEO, and could help shed light on the decision. It’s also an opportunity for investors to get an update on the company’s move toward access to primary care fostered by several recent acquisitions.
The slumping consumer staples sector found support yesterday after PepsiCo (PEP) beat analysts’ expectations for quarterly earnings and revenue. Still, less than 3% of staples stocks in the S&P 500 trade above their 50-day moving averages.
Recent small-cap strength, if it continues, could be positive. Historically, small-caps are sometimes a canary in the coal mine for broader rallies, though that doesn’t guarantee future results.
The opposite of small-cap is ExxonMobil (XOM), and it pulled off a big deal today, buying Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in a $59.2 billion all-stock transaction. This deal gives ExxonMobil more acreage in a key Texas oil production area.
Early today, the probability that the FOMC will raise its benchmark funds rate from its current 5.25% to 5.50% target range following its October 31–November 1 meeting was 15%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Odds that rates could be a quarter-point higher coming out of the December 12–13 meeting were about 29%. Several Fed speakers are on the calendar later today.
Talking technicals: The strong bounce off the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the SPX is encouraging, but it remains in a downtrend that began in late July. The upper end of this downtrend coincides with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 4,400, so a move above this would be another encouraging technical development, says Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) also recently bounced off its 200-day SMA.
CHART OF THE DAY: OUT OF A RUT? The Russell 2000 Index (RUT-candlesticks), rebounded over the last few days but remains well below its 200-day simple moving average (blue line) and roughly flat year-to-date. Data source: FTSE Russell. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Validation … or not: As we approach earnings, the broader markets have revived a bit from their late-summer malaise. This could reflect optimism about corporate health that could either be confirmed or denied as most S&P 500 companies report over the next month. “The bullish thesis is that the soft landing will be achieved and the earnings recovery is underway, so that’s why Q3 validation is important,” says Schwab’s Peterson. “If we don’t see evidence of this, it could lead to a conclusion that the Fed’s restrictive policy is slowing growth and corporate earnings growth may be more muted than anticipated.”
Chips and war: While Israel’s not a major actor on the world’s market stage, it swings a big bat for its weight, especially in the tech sector. For instance, chipmaker Intel (INTC) is the parent of Israeli driver assist and autonomous driving company Mobileye (MBLY), and it recently announced the termination of an agreement to buy Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) when China failed to review it. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) purchased two Israeli companies in recent years, and Qualcomm (QCOM) earlier this year bought an Israeli company that makes chips used in driving safety technology. This helps explain why chip companies may be somewhat exposed if the war is prolonged. None of the transactions above will necessarily stall profit growth at the giant U.S. companies involved, but it does point to increased concerns associated with overseas technology partnerships and acquisitions. The war could also hurt China’s nearly $23 billion in trade with Israel, driven by Chinese chip demand. Those ties were under pressure already as the United States tries to limit Chinese access to certain semiconductor technologies.
White coat syndrome: Earnings today from Walgreens Boots Alliance turn the focus to prescription drugs, which grabbed recent headlines with new obesity medications. Several investment ideas surfaced around this, emphasizing that there’s always another side to the story. For instance, some analysts say obesity drugs from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) could hurt companies like Medtronic (MDT), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Boston Scientific (BSX), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that have exposure to weight-loss surgery and devices. However, as one analyst told Barron’s, the introduction of statins didn’t end the need for heart surgery. Then there’s the impact on health insurers, which struggle with how much they should pay for these new drugs and the possible impact on profits. But that’s arguably a short-term fear. If the drugs work and fewer people suffer consequences of obesity, U.S. health could improve, saving insurers money in the long run. As a long-term investor (if you are one), it’s the long run that likely matters most.
Oct. 12: September CPI and Core CPI, and expected earnings from Delta (DAL), Domino’s (DPZ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).
Oct. 13: University of Michigan Preliminary October Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), United Health (UNH), and BlackRock (BLK).
Oct. 16: October Empire State Manufacturing
Oct. 17: September Retail Sales, September Industrial Production, September Capacity Utilization, and expected earnings from Lockheed Martin (LMT), Goldman Sachs (GS) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and United Airlines (UAL).
Oct. 18: September Housing Starts and Building Permits, and expected earnings from Abbott Labs (ABT), Morgan Stanley (MS), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA).
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.