Still Wired: Technology Stocks Turn Up the Juice in Early Trading

U.S. stocks may extend Monday’s gains behind strength in the technology sector, even as big retailers reported mixed results amid concern over consumer spending. Treasury yields remain elevated as investors await Fed chair’s Friday address.
(Tuesday market open) U.S. stocks ended a four-day slide Monday with help from the technology sector, which seems poised to provide a further boost Tuesday, overshadowing mixed earnings from retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Lowe’s (LOW), and Macy’s (M).
Futures based on the Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) were up about 0.8% near the close of overnight trading in a continuation of Monday’s rebound, which followed three weeks of declines. Earnings remain on the market’s front burner for a couple more days as investors mark time ahead of the week’s marquee event: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Friday address at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
Late Monday, Zoom Video Communications (ZOOM) shares rallied in after-hours trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Zoom’s results bookended a day that began with a better-than-anticipated quarter from another tech company, cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Shares of Palo Alto rallied nearly 15%, helping lift the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite 1.6% from its two-and-a-half-month low last week. Tech will remain on the market’s front burner for another couple days with Nvidia (NVDA) expected to report earnings Wednesday.
Earnings season otherwise is winding down and investors are gearing up for Powell’s speech while eyeing an ongoing climb in Treasury yields. The yield for the 10-year Treasury note reached a 16-year high on Monday around 4.35%. Continued upside could further pressure equities, particularly in the tech sector. Powell’s words are sure to be thoroughly dissected for indication on the Fed’s next moves. He likely will continue to emphasize the Fed’s laser-focus on taming inflation, even with the central bank’s benchmark funds rate already at the highest level in 22 years.
Investors continue to hold relatively high confidence the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its September policy meeting.
Beyond September, the outlook is less certain. If economic numbers remain robust, speculation is sure to grow that another Fed hike could be in the offing. Minutes released last week from the Fed’s July 25–26 policy meeting showed that central bank leaders remained concerned over inflation and a tight labor market. Inflation has steadily declined in recent months but remains above the Fed’s 2% long-term target.
Early Tuesday, odds that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s policy-setting arm, will hold rates unchanged in September stood at nearly 87%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Expectations that rates would remain at the 5.25%–5.50% range after the FOMC meeting in November were about 54%, down from 61% a week ago.
Mixed retail: Earlier Tuesday, Home improvement retailer Lowe’s reported mixed second-quarter results. Earnings per share of $4.56 barely exceeded analysts’ expectations, while revenue of $24.96 billion fell short of forecasts. Lowe’s maintained its outlook for full-year sales.
Among other retailers, Dick’s Sporting Goods shares tumbled sharply after the reported earnings per share of $2.82, about $1 under expectations, and revenue also disappointed. Dick’s also lowered its full-year profit outlook. Macy’s fared better, with earnings per share and revenue that surpassed expectations; however, the company expressed caution over the outlook for consumer spending.
The Macy’s results are “emblematic” of issues facing many retailers, according to Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “They’re having to clear inventory via markdowns, which is pressuring margins,” he says. “Macy’s also maintained cautious guidance, which the market has been a major focus of the market recently.”
Tech boom: Zoom shares appear poised for a firm open after the company’s earnings and revenue for the previous quarter surpassed Wall Street expectations. Zoom posted $1.34 earnings per share, about 30 cents above forecasts, on $1.14 billion in revenue. However, Zoom’s guidance for the current quarter was slightly below expectations.
Nvidia’s results Wednesday are one of the most anticipated earnings of the week. The company was the top performer in the S&P 500® index (SPX) in the first half of the year, posting an advance of 179% amid escalating bullishness over artificial intelligence, and posted a sharp gain Monday behind some analyst upgrades.
“Like Monday, much of the tech sector optimism seems to be preemptive ahead of Nvidia earnings,” says Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “If the bar gets set too high, it could lead to a disappointment.”
The week’s relatively light economic calendar starts later this morning with the expected release of July Existing Home Sales. Analysts expect these to come in at an annual rate of 4.15 million, based on a Briefing.com consensus forecast—down slightly from 4.16 million in June. New home sales in July totaled 705,000, according to Briefing.com, which would be up from a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 697,000 in June.
Other economic data this week include New Home Sales on Wednesday, Durable Goods Orders from the Census Bureau on Thursday, and the August University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment numbers on Friday.
CHART OF THE DAY: DOLLAR LAGGING. The 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—purple line) hit another 52-week high on Monday as high core inflation continues to be a concern for Fed watchers. The rising 10-year yield tends to lift the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY—candlesticks) over time because yield seekers are willing to travel around the global. Currently, the greenback hasn’t experienced the same rebound as the 10-year yield, which may be due to other central banks raising their rates too. If the buck does bounce, it could have far-reaching, negative effects for stocks, gold, and even cryptocurrencies. Learn more about these relationships in the Investing in Commodities video. Data sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Cboe. Chart source: thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
High-grade corporate debt holding up: Fitch Ratings’ unexpected downgrade to U.S. Treasuries rattled global markets earlier this month. Other segments of the debt market have experienced substantially less summer drama—corporate bonds in particular. For the previous three months, ratings upgrades in the investment-grade debt market have outpaced downgrades by a factor of about four to one, notes Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, citing Moody’s. That’s a marked improvement from April, when upgrades and downgrades were running about 50-50 in the wake of the previous month’s banking turmoil that included the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other regional lenders. Riskier, high-yield corporate bonds have outperformed other classes of corporate debt so far this year. But the Fed’s tighter monetary policy poses an increasing obstacle, as higher borrowing costs eat into corporate profits. “We believe investment-grade rated issuers should be able to better navigate an environment of higher rates than high-yield issuers,” Collin says, noting that the average yield of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index is close to 5.5%.
Pay demands still high: The Fed’s string of rate hikes over the past 18 months appears to be slowing job growth to some extent. Americans’ expectations for what they get paid, by contrast, are going the opposite way. According to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey conducted in July, the average expected annual salary for job offers in the next four months jumped to $67,416, up 12% from $60,310 in July 2022 and a record for the survey, which started in 2014. “The increase was broad-based across age, education, and income groups, but was most pronounced for respondents above age 45 and for college graduates,” the bank said in a statement. The lowest wage that respondents said they would accept to take a new job also increased, to $78,645, up 8% from a year ago. The Fed’s rate hikes have been aimed in part at slowing wage growth in a tight labor market to tame inflation, but the survey results suggest the central bank still has work to do.
Ka-ching for Tay-Tay: No rational economist would blame Taylor Swift for starting a recession. But there’s no doubt she’s an economic force, whether or not she shows up in GDP data. The pop star’s Eras Tour crisscrossed the U.S. since last spring, and with fans paying $250 or more for tickets and spending on t-shirts and other merchandise, Swift “has been credited with providing a measurable economic stimulus,” FactSet reports. Swift even caught the attention of central bankers, gaining a mention in the Fed’s July Beige Book economic summary for various U.S. cities. “Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city,” the report said. Swift’s U.S. tour was expected to top $1 billion in revenue, The New York Times reported earlier in August. Swift’s last concert for the first U.S. leg of the tour was Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, and she’ll soon be taking her show to South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe before returning the U.S. in October 2024. How the U.S. weathers a Swift-less economy for the next year remains to be seen.
Aug. 23: July New Home Sales, and expected earnings from Foot Locker (FL), Kohl’s (KSS), and Nvidia (NVDA)
Aug. 24: July Durable Orders and expected earnings from Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Gap (GPS)
Aug. 25: Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole Summit, and Final August University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Aug. 29: June S&P Case-Schiller home price index and August Consumer Confidence Index
Aug. 30: August ADP employment and revised Q2 GDP
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.