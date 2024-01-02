Sour Start: Apple Downgrade, Yield Rally, Geopolitical Tensions Bring Pressure as 2024 Begins

The first trading day of 2024 opened with unfamiliar pressure after a nine-week rally. Rising Treasury yields, climbing oil, geopolitical tensions, and a downgrade of Apple contributed to the weakness. This week features a heavy schedule including the December jobs report and Fed minutes.
Stocks begin year on a weaker note following downgrade of Apple
Yields bounce back, with 10-year note yield pushing toward 4%
Fed minutes and ISM Manufacturing on Wednesday among key data early this week
(Tuesday market open) The new year began on a sour note as yields rose and investors contemplated an Apple (AAPL) downgrade. Early softness kicks off a crowded week as investors await Federal Reserve minutes tomorrow followed by monthly jobs data Friday.
Though the long weekend provided a break, looming data could potentially awaken Wall Street from its holiday lethargy and help determine January’s path. So could the performance of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” that pointed the way upward last year.
It’s a rocky start for that group of high-market-cap tech and communication services stocks, with Apple shares down 2% in premarket trading after Barclays downgraded Apple to underweight from equal weight, calling iPhone 15 sales performance “lackluster.” Shares of other heavyweights like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) appeared to get dragged down with Apple in premarket trading, painting major indexes with an unfamiliar red shade to kick off 2024.
Weakness also comes courtesy of Treasuries, as the 10-year Treasury note yield climbed nine basis points to around 3.95% in early action Tuesday. That’s up significantly from five-month lows below 3.8% recorded last week. The 10-year yield’s sharp plunge from near 5% in October helped spark the two-month year-end rally, but a push back above 4% might cause sentiment to sour. Stock market volatility jumped this morning to levels last seen in late November, a sign that investors expect more dramatic market moves following last week’s dull trading.
“There doesn’t appear to be anything too major driving yields higher this morning,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “It could be just a mild reversal of what was admittedly a large move down in yields at the end of last year. Part of the move could be driven by the rise in oil prices which could keep inflation elevated longer than expected.”
Crude rose following another weekend of tension in Red Sea shipping lanes. Geopolitical concerns centered on the Middle East might be another source of early pressure on Wall Street.
Last year featured all kinds of Wall Street drama, culminating in a two-month race to the finish that lifted the S&P 500® index (SPX) near its highest levels ever as investors anticipated interest rate cuts. One question entering the new week and year is whether the SPX can find a way past the old record closing high of 4,796 after several lackluster and failed attempts during the low-volume week that followed Christmas. The SPX finished the year on a nine-week win streak, its longest since 2004.
The major indexes suffered a setback last Friday despite the lack of any major market-relevant news. Still, the SPX managed to post a winning week and finished 2023 up 24% following a 19% loss in 2022. Defensive sectors like staples, utilities, and health care led the way over the last five sessions. Small caps got stepped on Friday, but helped lead the recent Wall Street parade as investors hoped lower borrowing costs might help smaller companies more dependent on loans.
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.79% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were down 0.61%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were down 1.1%.
This week’s data highlight will be December’s Nonfarm Payrolls report due Friday. Other data include Construction Spending today and the ISM Manufacturing Index tomorrow.
Starting with the main event, December’s employment report is expected to show jobs growth of 158,000, according to Trading Economics. This follows a November jobs report that featured a solid gain to 199,000 new jobs created and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%. Analysts forecast that December unemployment likely ticked up to 3.8% from 3.7% the prior month, and monthly wage growth probably rose 0.3%, down from 0.4% in November.
Also keep in mind that the large jobs growth tally in November likely reflected autoworkers returning to their jobs following a strike. December’s data will be the first in a few months not to reflect disruption from that strike and from a strike in the entertainment industry that also got settled.
There’s jobs data before payrolls this week in the form of Wednesday’s November Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), due just after tomorrow’s open. The October JOLTS report showed 8.773 million job openings, down sharply from a surprisingly firm September report. Analysts anticipate almost no change in openings for November, with Trading Economics putting consensus at 8.8 million.
Any further tightening might be welcomed by Fed policy makers trying to clamp down on inflation. While everyone deserves a fair wage, job openings that far exceed the number of unemployed workers can lead to both inflation and narrower margins for employers.
Speaking of employers, tomorrow’s ISM Manufacturing PMI® data offers the latest read on U.S. manufacturing health, which has suffered months of contraction. Analysts expect another relatively anemic outcome of 47.1, up just slightly from 46.7 in November. Anything below 50 is considered contraction.
There’s also concern about China’s wilting economy after it failed to rebound energetically last year from pandemic closures. Over the weekend, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI highlighted the country’s continued struggles. It came in at 49, below the average analyst expectation of 49.5 per Trading Economics. A 50 is needed to mark expansion, and the PMI has now failed to reach that level for three consecutive months. Even China’s President Xi Jinping referred in his New Year’s Eve speech to “winds and rains” as the recovery disappoints, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, a separate manufacturing read, the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI, rose to 50.8 in December, up from November and above analysts’ estimates. New orders helped drive the gain.
Fed minutes tomorrow afternoon could provide more insight into the conversation at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) mid-December meeting when policy makers came up with projections for around three rate cuts in 2024. Investors should consider reading the minutes carefully for clues into how dovish FOMC members really appear to be and for any insight into the timing of anticipated cuts.
Before all that, November Construction Spending is due just after the opening bell. Analysts expect a 0.6% monthly rise, according to Briefing.com. It’s up 10 months in a row, a boost not only for home builders but also for steel manufacturers and construction companies.
Earnings news perks up again this week with expected quarterly results from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG) on Thursday. Earnings season gets underway next Friday, January 12, when major investment banks open their Q4 books.
As noted above, Apple—the largest stock on Wall Street—is under pressure this morning and appears to be dragging down other large tech stocks after the Barclays downgrade. The firm pointed out that Apple shares rose sharply in 2023 despite weaker company performance, and the firm expects a “reversion” in 2024. Barclays added that its market checks picked up softness in iPhone volumes and mix.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 87% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in an 80% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
They’re back! While Congressional arm wrestling might not be what investors want to focus on coming back from the holidays, it’s one of many sticky wickets the market faces as 2024 kicks off. In November, Congress punted its budget problems into 2024, where they await investors after the calendar page turns. Legislators were juggling Ukraine aid and border security as December wound down. “Given the divisions in the two chambers, the most likely outcome is that Congress will have to continue working on the aid package when it returns to Washington in January,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab. “Of course, that’s the same time when lawmakers will be facing twin government funding deadlines in mid-January and early February.” A prolonged shutdown could conceivably hurt the U.S. economy and consumer spending, both of which could possibly dent earnings. Even if there’s no shutdown, the sparring in D.C. can sometimes bring volatility to stock and Treasury markets, though this time there’s no threat of a U.S. debt default.
Earnings on front burner: Other possible January stumbling blocks for the rally include Q4 earnings season and another Fed meeting at the end of the month. Analysts have already trimmed estimates for Q4 company results because they saw signs of U.S. and global economic softness from some of the recent data. Many companies also issued negative guidance in the final quarter of 2023. Negative Q4 guidance from S&P 500 firms is above the five- and 10-year averages, research firm FactSet noted, and analysts project Q4 EPS growth of just 2.4%. That’s followed by expectations for much stronger EPS growth of 11.5% in 2024. The recent forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 20 for the SPX is up from lows of around 17 in November and on the high side historically, meaning some of the forecasted double-digit 2024 earnings growth may already be priced into the market. FactSet’s 2.4% expectation for Q4 EPS growth is down from its September 30 estimate of 8.1%. The downturn came as many companies guided for weaker results when they reported Q3 earnings, which was the first quarter in a year to see overall earnings rise instead of fall from a year earlier.
Fed check: The Fed and its dovish pivot away from rate hikes in mid-December lit a fire under an already sizzling equities market and lifted Treasuries as well. The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) recent projections indicated about three rate cuts in 2024, after 11 rate hikes between March 2022 and July 2023. While the futures market anticipates the first 25 basis point cut occurring in March, there’s debate on Wall Street around the timing. Some analysts think the Fed might wait until Q2, possibly at the May meeting, in part because wage growth has remained so strong. Jobs growth and wages trends could ultimately help decide the timing of a first cut, giving reports like Friday’s payrolls and tomorrow’s November JOLTS data even more importance. At this point, futures trading sees little chance of anything but a rate pause in January, keeping the Fed’s target range between 5.25% and 5.5% where it’s been since late July.
Jan. 3: December ISM Manufacturing
Jan. 4: Initial and Continuing Weekly Jobless Claims, ADP® Employment, and expected earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG).
Jan. 5: December Nonfarm Payrolls, November Factory Orders.
Jan. 8: November Consumer Credit.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.