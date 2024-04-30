Six-Month Win Streak Likely Over Despite Solid Earnings as Investors Await Amazon, FOMC

Mega caps and the Fed dominate this week's action on Wall Street as Amazon prepares to report this afternoon and the FOMC meeting begins. Apple and Nonfarm payrolls wait in the wings Thursday and Friday. Stocks are under pressure despite a number of solid earnings reports this morning.
Several major firms deliver solid earnings to start the day, including Coca-Cola, Eli Lilly, and 3M
Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices on tap this afternoon on one of the biggest earnings days of the season
Fed meeting begins today with no rate change expected, while consumer confidence, home prices data loom
(Tuesday market open) Today teems with earnings, and early on, green easily outnumbered red on investors’ scorecards. Even so, major U.S. indexes struggled amid stubbornly high Treasury yields that have April on pace to break the broader market’s six-month winning streak.
Earnings excitement builds this afternoon when Amazon (AMZN) reports. It shares the spotlight with results from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Starbucks (SBUX), both of which struggled recently in Wall Street trading. This morning featured strong results from Eli Lilly (LLY), Coca-Cola (KO), and 3M (MMM), but some misses as well including McDonald’s (MCD) and GE Healthcare (GEHC).
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins today and concludes tomorrow afternoon, followed by Apple (AAPL) earnings Thursday and April Nonfarm Payrolls Friday. The Fed isn’t expected to change rates from the current target range of 5.25% to 5.5% but could provide an update on its quantitative tightening (QT) policy, which it adopted two years ago along with rate hikes as part of an effort to slow economic growth contributing to inflation.
“The Fed may also announce a shift in its quantitative tightening process, potentially reducing the amount of Treasuries that it allows to mature each month while maintaining the caps for mortgage-backed securities,” said Collin Martin, director, fixed income strategy at Schwab. “A shift in its QT plans is less about a need to stop tightening and more about ensuring that there are ‘ample’ reserves in the banking system.”
Consensus for April jobs growth is 250,000, according to Briefing.com. That compares with 303,000 in March, and generally anything above 200,000 signals strength. The unemployment rate is expected to stay at 3.8%, while hourly wages are seen rising 0.3%. As far as wages, anything 0.3% or below would likely be considered positive from an inflation standpoint, but anything above that might reinforce the higher for longer rate scenario.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) were down 0.4% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) slipped 0.4%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.36%.
The slight rise in Treasury yields this morning comes ahead of the Fed’s decision, statement, and press conference tomorrow. Recent Fed speakers have been uniformly hawkish as U.S. inflation shows little sign of breaking.
“Yields should remain elevated until there’s evidence that inflation is resuming its downward trend,” Schwab’s Martin said.
Earnings scoreboard: So far, the blended first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) growth rate is 5.6% year over year (blended includes companies already reporting and estimates for those to come). We’re more than halfway through earnings season and earnings results have generally been healthy, though health care has dragged down the overall gain.
Amazon checkout: The last time Amazon reported, in early February, Wall Street had no problem with its results. Guidance was another story, coming in below expectations and tripping up shares after they rallied into the earnings news. Once again, guidance from the tech and retail giant later today might set the stage for the stock.
Another area to check is revenue, which Amazon previously estimated at between $121 billion and $126 billion. That range disappointed investors in February as analysts expected $125.1 billion. Slightly lower-than-expected Q4 growth in the company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud didn’t help, either.
Watch AWS results closely after solid cloud quarters from competitors Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) last week. One AWS-related concern is accelerated growth for Microsoft’s cloud product, which might be taking share. Amazon blamed its Q4 cloud miss on a slowdown in business spending, so stay tuned for what the company says regarding the Q1 climate.
Investors don’t traditionally focus much on advertising revenue from Amazon. Maybe they should. It’s growing in profile and climbed 19% year over year in Q4 as Amazon leans into digital advertising versus veteran competitors like Meta Platforms (META), Google, and Snap (SNAP).
Chips on tap: Amazon won’t have the afternoon headlines to itself. Starbucks, Advanced Micro Devices, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) all report after the closing bell. That could be a big afternoon for the chip sector following disappointing results and guidance from several semiconductor firms earlier this month. Investors sold shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Intel (INTC) following their earnings, with tame guidance from both raising concerns about non-AI related chip demand.
AI-focused chip firms like AMD and Nvidia (NVDA), which reports later in May, could enjoy a boost from solid data center growth reported by Alphabet and Microsoft. Both of those firms emphasized the AI component of their growing cloud businesses, and Microsoft said demand for AI-powered cloud applications exceeds supply.
Stocks on the move:
Fed plays second fiddle: While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference Wednesday shouldn’t be missed, this meeting feels anti-climactic. The market prices in no chance of a rate move. Also, this meeting doesn’t include new rate projections.
Recent Fed speakers seldom departed from the “higher for longer” hymnal as three months of stubborn inflation pushed rate cut hopes into the second half. Learn more about the Fed’s role by watching this quick Schwab video.
Treasury holds out hat: Speaking of rates, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday that borrowing in Q2 is expected to reach $243 billion, $41 billion higher than estimated at the end of Q4. That’s in part because tax receipts are coming in lighter than expected, the government said. Borrowing is expected to rise to $847 billion in Q3.
More bond issuance by the Treasury raises supply, which generally lowers the value of the debt and forces yields higher. Though the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield didn’t hold onto initial gains after the news Monday, it’s possible some of the pressure was already priced in. Treasuries recently hit nearly six-month lows.
Stay tuned Wednesday when the Treasury Department explains how it’s going to issue the debt. As Barron’s noted late Monday, Wall Street generally considers these plans more significant than Monday’s news. If the Treasury decides to sell more 10-year notes and 30-year bonds than anticipated, it could push yields higher, Barron’s reported.
Data docket: Consensus for April consumer confidence due soon after today’s open is 104, according to Briefing.com. That’s down from 104.7 the prior month. Keep an eye on average 12-month inflation expectations, which inched up to 5.3% in March from 5.2% the prior month.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for February also bows this morning just before the open and consensus is for a 6.7% year-over-year increase, Trading Economics said. That’s up from 6.6% the prior month. Home prices are on the rise in part due to tight supplies as high mortgage rates often keep people from wanting to sell their homes.
Tomorrow brings the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) monthly data on the manufacturing sector. April ISM Manufacturing is seen at 50 on the dot, Briefing.com said, right at the level needed to signal market expansion but down from 50.3 the previous month.
Wednesday morning also brings the closely watched March Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report. Analysts expect job openings of 8.72 million, Trading Economics said, down from just over 8.75 million the prior month.
External affairs: There was some overseas data of note this morning, as 0.3% Euro area economic growth was the highest since late 2022, and Eurozone inflation was steady at 2.4%. There’s growing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) could lower rates sooner than the Fed. And China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI shrank to 50.4 in April from 50.8 in March. It was still above consensus of 50.3, according to Trading Economics, and anything over 50 indicates expansion.
Monday in review:
U.S. equity benchmarks ended with modest gains Monday. Communication services shares were among the market’s weakest performers, reversing last Friday’s upswing as Alphabet dropped more than 3% and Meta Platforms lost 2.4%. Banks and retailers were also soft. Tesla (TSLA) climbed 15% after clearing a key hurdle for full self-driving technology in China. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) climbed for the sixth-straight day and ended near a three-week high even though its biggest member, Nvidia, ended little changed.
Early today, futures traders place 97% chances of rates remaining unchanged at the FOMC’s April 30–May 1 meeting. Odds of a 25-basis point cut at the June meeting are around 11%, rising to roughly 31% for the late-July meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Markets build in one to two cuts by year-end, with a more than 80% chance of at least one 25-basis point trim.
CHART OF THE DAY: YEN/DOLLAR DRAMA. The U.S. dollar/Japanese yen (USD/JPY-red line) hit 34-year highs for the dollar early Monday before taking a sudden dive amid media speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might move to support the country’s currency, this one-day chart reveals. The benchmark BoJ interest rate remains barely above zero versus above 5% for the U.S. 10-year yield, one major reason the dollar’s been outpacing the yen over the last year. Gold (/GC-yellow line), which normally weakens when the dollar is strong, has defied that historic tendency. The dollar’s sharp drop early Monday gave gold another boost. Data source: CME Group. Chart source: thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Overseas earnings perk up: Though U.S. earnings have generally outpaced overseas company growth in recent years, international versus U.S. earnings growth could be about to pivot to favor overseas. “The earnings gap between U.S. and non-U.S. earnings could be peaking,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “An earnings recession in the STOXX Europe 600 could peak with first-quarter earnings. Meanwhile, the earnings of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in the U.S.—which has driven S&P earnings—is expected to slow.” The reversal in relative earnings could benefit international stock performance, with international earnings expected to outgrow U.S. earnings by Q4. International stocks sell at a discount to the 10-year average valuation of price to earnings, while U.S. stocks sell at a premium, Gibley noted.
Jolt needed: Starbucks’ results later today follow a lukewarm quarter for shares of the coffee giant. They’re down nearly 18% from last fall’s high, and Starbucks missed analysts’ expectations the last time it reported. The Middle East conflict and China’s slow recovery hurt growth. The company is in cost-cutting mode, but unionization efforts could make that more challenging. Keep an eye on expenses as Starbucks approaches the counter.
Living large: First quarter earnings results have been healthy so far, mainly driven by large caps. Delve deeper into results and what they could mean for the market with the latest post from Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist, and Kevin Gordon, director, senior investment strategist, at Schwab.
May 1: FOMC meeting announcement and press conference, March construction spending, April ISM Manufacturing Index, March Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), and expected earnings from CVS Health (CVS), DuPont (DD), Estee Lauder (EL), Mastercard (MA), and Carvana (CVNA).
May 2: March Trade Balance, March Factory Orders, and expected earnings from Baxter (BAX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Apple (AAPL), Amgen (AMGN), and Coinbase (COIN).
May 3: April Nonfarm Payrolls, April ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and expected earnings from Hershey Foods (HSY).
May 6: Expected earnings from Palantir (PLTR) and CNA Financial (CNA).
May 7: Expected earnings from Disney (DIS) and McKesson (MCK).
