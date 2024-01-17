Shop and Drop: Firm U.S. Retail Sales Clip Rate Cut Hopes, Reinforce 'Risk-Off' Mood

Stocks headed lower early Wednesday following a strong U.S. Retail Sales report that could raise more doubts about a March Fed rate cut. Meanwhile, China's GDP data came in short of estimates, increasing worries about the recovery there.
China’s annual Q4 GDP growth comes in just shy of analyst
estimates, hurting oil
Volatility reaches two-month high as geopolitical, interest rate concerns heat up
U.S. December retail sales much stronger than expected, hurting hopes for rate cut
(Wednesday market open) A “risk-off” mood appeared to develop on Wall Street Wednesday following fresh signs of softness in China and amid growing concerns about the pace of potential interest rate cuts. A hot December U.S. Retail Sales report could exacerbate the rate-related pressure as consumers continued to spend.
China’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 5.2% year-over-year, the Beijing government said Wednesday, missing the average analyst projection of 5.3% and reinforcing views that the world’s second largest economy isn’t out of the woods. Major indexes in Asia tumbled and U.S. stocks extended recent losses in overnight trading.
A hawkish tone from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers today and a Federal Reserve official yesterday didn’t improve the mood. Fed Governor Christopher Waller urged caution in the pace of easing rates, hurting U.S. stocks Tuesday ahead of several more Fed speakers on the calendar today. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield jumped 12 basis points yesterday after Waller’s speech and added another two basis points early this morning to reach the highest intraday level since January 5.
Meanwhile, U.S. December Retail sales grew 0.6%, above the Briefing.com consensus of 0.4%, and the largest gain since September. Stripping out automobiles, they still rose 0.4% versus 0.2% expectations.
“Retail sales were strong this morning, underscoring a consumer that didn’t waiver during the holidays and still has firm spending power,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “The hard data suggest that if we extrapolate current economic conditions to March, there is less support for a Fed rate cut. That rings especially true for retail sales, given inflation-adjusted sales were much stronger in December.”
The widening market breadth that began late last year continues to provide a somewhat healthy backdrop, with a rising tide lifting more ships, so to speak. However, breadth narrowed slightly over the last week as investors again gravitated toward last year’s big winners. This might reflect the global picture more than sector or company fundamentals.
“The ‘growth trio’ of tech, communications services, and consumer discretionary are again serving as ‘defensive’ areas investors flock to during periods of uncertainty,” said Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist.
Those three sectors took gold, silver, and bronze on Tuesday as major U.S. indexes slipped following the holiday break. Only tech actually gained ground as the other 10 S&P sectors declined. Energy took a beating and remains the worst sector so far this year despite concerns that Middle East tensions could lift crude oil prices. A poor showing from the New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey hurt stocks, too.
“Evidence of contraction in manufacturing persists,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. He added that although today’s Retail Sales report is important, Q4 earnings “will probably be the biggest market driver.”
Only 23 S&P 500 companies and two Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) companies report this week, according to research firm FactSet. Wednesday’s earnings lineup includes aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) and credit card issuer Discover Financial Services (DFS) as well as a few regional lenders, including Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) were down 0.55% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the $DJI fell 0.44% and Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures descended 0.7%. The $DJI hit a four-week low yesterday.
Digging deeper into China’s GDP report, quarterly growth of 1% in Q4 matched analysts’ expectations, while industrial production of 6.8% slightly exceeded the 6.6% expected level. Retail sales in December climbed 7.4% annually, coming up short of analysts’ average forecast of 8%, while December unemployment climbed to 5.1%, above the previous 5%.
China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.1% and stocks fell nearly 4% in Hong Kong as investors digested the data.
And U.S. Retail Sales excluding automobiles rose the most since September, while the control group—used in the calculation of GDP—increased 0.8%. That matched the July 2023 rise and to find a better read you’d have to go back to January 2023.
Besides data, investors get Fed speakers. New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr all take the podium today. Investors likely will want to hear if Waller’s cautious tone gets echoed by any or all of these policy makers two weeks out from the next Fed meeting.
Home Ec: The weekly data calendar slows this week with no major U.S. jobs or inflation readings. Instead, attention turns to housing on Thursday and Friday in the form of Housing Starts, Building Permits, and Existing Home Sales, and to consumer sentiment Friday.
December Housing Starts and Building Permits get the ball rolling before Wall Street’s open tomorrow, and analysts expect both numbers not to deviate too far from November levels. Analysts look for housing starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.47 million and building permits at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.48 million, according to Briefing.com. That would be a slight dip in starts and a slight rise in permits month over month.
Single-family unit activity picked up in November, helpful for a market plagued by housing shortages in that category. The question is whether that extended into the final month of 2023.
Weekly Initial Jobless Claims early tomorrow are another touchpoint after descending to near their October lows the previous week. Analysts expect another low number near 206,000 tomorrow, Briefing.com said, but there have been some layoff announcements recently in both the financial and tech industries. Sinking labor force participation in the December U.S. jobs report also might be a sign of impending weakness.
Earnings are also relatively slow, but it’s the calm before the storm as next week features Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA). Smaller regional banks dominate this week’s calendar, along with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) on Thursday. Guidance from TSM, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, could have an impact on the chip sector tomorrow depending on the tone.
FactSet pegs year-over-year Q4 earnings growth at negative 0.1% for S&P 500 companies, down from the previous 1.3% estimate. Analysts expect nearly 12% year-over-year earnings per share (EPS) growth for 2024. Net profit margin is expected to roll back to 10.9% in Q4, down slightly from a year ago.
Wall Street’s soft Q4 EPS growth expectation is a double-edged sword. It’s a low bar, but that means companies will be under more pressure than usual to at least meet forecasts, and may get punished more harshly if they don’t.
Stocks on the move early Wednesday include:
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97.4% for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 59.5% chance the funds rate will be a quarter-point lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting. That’s down from nearly 65% a week ago.
Talking technicals: “The SPX appears to be in a sideways consolidation range between roughly 4,700-4,800 over the past month or so, though the all-time high around 4,800 remains elusive for now,” said Schwab’s Peterson. The Russell 2000® (RUT) has been breaking down technically, trading at the lowest levels since December 13.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (SPXEW), which weighs all 500 stocks in the index the same, is down 1.7% year-to-date, compared to almost unchanged for the SPX itself. This is evidence that the very largest U.S. stocks are holding their ground even as most of the 500 names in the index struggle.
Economic indicators: The U.S. economy continues to offer a wide buffet that could appeal to both bears and bulls. As inflation continues to recede, meanwhile, Treasury yields are likely to continue trending lower. For more thoughts on the latest data, turn to the Schwab Market Perspective, where you’ll find analysis from Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Sonders, Chief Fixed Income Strategist Kathy Jones, and Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Breadth update: Checking the market breadth picture, 77% of S&P 500 stocks trade above their 50-day moving averages, but only 38% trade above their 20-day moving averages. “For all the concern that equities’ weak start this year resembles other years with bear markets (like 2022), key to keep in mind is that breadth is stronger this time around,” Schwab’s Gordon said. “Sentiment is still quite stretched—both on the attitudinal and behavioral side—which means that the market remains vulnerable to a correction. However, the backdrop—whether it’s the number of stocks trading above their 200-day moving, outperforming their respective benchmark, or in an uptrend—is relatively healthy.”
Strait talk: The election in Taiwan last weekend didn’t turn out as China’s leadership hoped, with a win by the nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Now, tensions could rise. This might play out in coming months with an increase in military drills and potential for economic sanctions by China. Still, an invasion of Taiwan by China is a low probability over the intermediate term. “The reason is due to China’s inter-connection with the global economy and lack of popular support among Taiwan’s citizens to declare independence from the mainland,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “In 2022, China imported more semiconductors than oil, largely from Taiwan. China is also reluctant to make changes to the status quo.” For now, commerce continues to flow through the Taiwan Strait, which hosts close to 50% of the world’s container traffic every day.
Shutdown countdown: The clock ticks toward a possible partial government shutdown Friday. The departments of Agriculture, Energy and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Veteran’s Affairs are funded through January 19. The rest of the government is funded through February 2. Congressional leaders announced a new short-term funding extension over the weekend that would extend the deadlines to March 1 and March 8, but that must pass a divided Congress or a shutdown could still occur this weekend.
Jan. 18: December Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected earnings from J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Northern Trust (NTRS), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and M&T Bank (MTB).
Jan. 19: December Existing Home Sales, January Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from Travelers (TRV), Regions Financial (RF), and Fifth Third (FITB).
Jan. 22: Leading Economic Index (LEI) and expected earnings from United Airlines (UAL).
Jan. 23: Expected earnings from 3M (MMM), D.R. Horton (DHI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Halliburton (HAL), Microsoft (MSFT), Verizon (VZ), Netflix (NFLX), and Texas Instruments (TXN).
Jan. 24: Expected earnings from Abbott Labs (ABT), Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and IBM (IBM).
