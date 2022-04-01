Robust Jobs Report Lifts Stocks, Bond Yields

A robust jobs report helped the markets head higher in early trading, but what happens at the close should give a better read on how investors are really feeling about the markets. If they’re wary, they’re likely to unload the risk ahead of the weekend.
431,000 Workers Join the Labor Force
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.6%
Wages Edge Up Again; Now at 5.6% Higher Annually
Shawn Cruz, Senior Market Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Friday Market Open) A new day, a new quarter, and market volatility remains solidly in place. The market’s major indexes were headed moderately higher in early trading, reversing course yet again during an up-and-down week of trading.
How investors absorb the jobs report will ultimately dictate how the day unfolds. Some 431,000 people went back to work in March, according to the Labor Department. That elbowed the unemployment rate lower to 3.6%, near its pre-pandemic levels.
Average hourly earnings climbed 0.4% from February, putting them at a 5.6% year-over-year increase. Much of the payroll gains were seen in leisure and hospitality jobs, reflecting the post-COVID 19 pent-up demand that has put hotel, restaurant and bar employees back to work.
Though the numbers were widely considered robust, the job market is still very tight. That’s likely to add fodder to the Federal Reserve’s inclination to up interest rates by .50 basis points in May.
Treasury yields moved higher, inverting again, though barely. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.414% and the two-year notes edged above it at 2.420%. Yields rise as bond prices decline.
Watch what happens at the close to get a better sense of what investors are thinking. The bumpy ride this week underscores the level of cautious optimism out there. If investors continue to feel good, there should be some strength at the close. If not, they’re likely to unload holdings ahead of the weekend, not wanting to hold on to the risk.
Gamestop (GME) shares soared as much as 17% in pre-market trading after the world’s largest brick-and-mortar video game retailer said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it would seek shareholder approval to broaden its common stock base. It’s a huge expansion to 1 billion shares from the 300 million on the markets now.
GME, whose shares have bounced around since the start of the year, looks to split the stock via a dividend payout, according to the filing. Upping share counts could also help “provide flexibility for future corporate needs.” Shares of the so-called “meme” stock surged more than 60% last month, partly driven by Chairman Ryan Cohen’s purchase of another 100,000 shares. That put his ownership at 11.9%. He bragged about it on Twitter, saying, “I put my money where my mouth is.”
Technology stocks were getting a reprieve, and banks stocks were mostly headed higher in early trading, reversing a downward trend that has dominated most of this week.
The trifecta of bad news that marked March’s trading period played out in a late-day sell-off Thursday as investors wrapped up trades for the month and the quarter.
All three indexes tumbled 1.5%, or slightly deeper, as a down day of trading turned more negative in the final hour. That’s not necessarily unexpected considering the first quarter was probably among the most strife-filled as the war in Ukraine heightened, inflation surged, and interest rates jumped.
Still, March is going down as the most positive since the year began. The S&P 500 (SPX) finished the month 5.2% higher than when it started, recovering roughly 50% of its losses year to date. The Dow Jones Industrials ($DJI) ended better than 4% to the upside, while the Nasdaq ($COMP) advanced 5% for the month. On the bad news side, this was the first quarter ending lower since the pandemic began.
United States oil futures bounced around from $107 per barrel to $99 per barrel before settling at $100.83. Oil headed solidly lower after President Biden announced he would release 1 million barrels from the Special Reserves to help offset rising costs of prices at the pump.
CHART OF THE DAY: BUMPY RIDE IN THE OIL PATCH. Crude oil futures have been all over the place in recent weeks, and gas prices have jumped amid worries of global shortages during the Russian-Ukraine war. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
INFLATION REACHES FRESH PEAK: The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, known as the PCE, vaulted 5.4% in February from the year-ago period, the Commerce Department commented on Thursday. That was its biggest leap since 1983.
Adding in gas and groceries—considered volatile even in the best of times—and the headline PCE at 6.4%, this is the highest the index has been since January 1982. That’s four decades.
It looks like the higher prices for food and gas might have shifted consumer spending, which rose a mere 0.2% compared with a 0.5% Wall Street estimate. Energy prices were higher by 3.7% for the month, while food rose 1.4%.
The Federal Reserve has said it considers the PCE the best benchmark for inflation. And remember this too: The Fed targets 2% as the most acceptable inflation increase.
HOME OWNERSHIP GETS PRICIER: Rates for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages are back to 2018 levels, according to Freddie Mac. Interest rates shot up a quarter-percentage to 4.67% this week, up 1% over the year-ago rate and higher by 1.5% from end of last year.
It’s no surprise rates are rising, given their record-low status for so long and the aggressive stance the Federal Reserve is taking on upping rates to help wrangle unprecedented inflation spikes. But few thought it would be such a rapid rise and are worried a 5% level is a near-term reality.
This raises fears that mortgage rates can spiral to a point where they choke housing demand, considering higher home prices are already in play. Borrowers with a $300,000 mortgage are looking at a $1,551 payment, before escrow, under the current 30-year average, according to Bloomberg. In three months, that has jumped by $268 from when rates were 3.11%.
EUROPEANS SAY UH-HUH TO PUTIN: Another Vladimir Putin-inspired battle may be taking shape abroad. European leaders on Thursday said “No” to Putin’s demands that natural gas coming out of Russia must be paid in rubles beginning Friday.
Europe is widely dependent on Russia’s oil—Germany, for example, imports 55% of its needs from Russia—but leaders still shook their heads to Putin’s threats to halt gas supplies from buyers who don’t open ruble accounts in Russia’s state-controlled Gazprombank.
“It is from those accounts that gas will be paid for starting April 1,” Putin said in a televised conference. “If such payments aren’t made, we will consider this a failure by the client to comply with its obligations.”
The European rejection follows Poland’s dictate earlier this week that it will cut Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 as well as Germany’s early-warning signal to consumers to begin scaling back demand as it wrestles with storage levels.
How the standoff plays out is yet to be seen, but some market watchers believe if Putin holds still on his demand, he will do the equivalent of cutting off his nose to spite his face. Oil sales are among Russia’s most important contributors to its economy.
April 1: Unemployment Rate, ISM Manufacturing
April 4: Durable Goods
April 6: MBA Mortgage Applications
April 7: Jobless Claims, Consumer Credit
April 8: Wholesale inventories
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.