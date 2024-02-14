Rattled: Stocks Revive After Worst Day in 11 Months, But Yields, Dollar Still High as Rate Cut Hopes Pushed Back

Major U.S. stock indexes had a greener tone early Wednesday following Tuesday's dramatic CPI-related losses. Lighter-than-expected UK inflation data provided some relief, but high Treasury yields and a strong dollar could again exert pressure.
Stocks rebound overnight after hot CPI sent major indexes to worst day in 11 months
Weaker-than-expected UK inflation data provides a soothing note
Futures trading now sees highest odds of a first Fed rate cut pushed back to June
(Wednesday market open) Wall Street didn’t exactly write a love letter to investors Tuesday, but perhaps Valentine’s Day can prove sweeter for stocks after the worst session in nearly a year.
Major indexes revived this morning following milder inflation data from the U.K., but Treasury yields still hung out at two-month highs and pose a threat to any stock market gains. So does the dollar, which leveled off in early trading but still touched nearly three-month highs on ideas the Federal Reserve could wait longer before dialing down rates after Tuesday’s hot January Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Headline CPI rose 0.3% and core CPI, stripping out food and energy, climbed 0.4%. Analysts had forecast 0.2% and 0.3%. The report sent market volatility dramatically higher, meaning investors should be on the lookout for sharper swings in trading than they’d grown used to earlier this year.
CPI was a slap in the face for those used to seeing only green on their screens, but the Fed now looks prophetic in pushing back market hopes for a March rate cut. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank needs more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path toward the Fed’s 2% goal before trimming. Core annual CPI was 3.9% last month.
Futures trading at the CME now sees the highest odds of a first rate cut taking place in June, and builds in three to four cuts this year, down from the five to six it projected until recently. The Fed sees two to three for 2024, with updated projections due next month. Just a month ago, traders put odds of a March rate cut at 80%, but that’s now below 10%.
“Our outlook for Fed policy in this year hasn’t changed,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “We still expect three or four rate cuts, but we acknowledge stronger inflation in the near term could push back the timing of the first rate cut.”
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX %) were up 0.47 % shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) rose 0.28%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) climbed 0.6%.
Morning rush
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield stormed to two-month intraday highs above 4.3%, and the dollar also rallied yesterday as stocks had their worst day since March 2023.
The yield jump spooked small-cap stocks, financials, and other rate-sensitive sectors, triggering memories of last fall’s rally to 16-year highs near 5% for the 10-year yield. However, it doesn’t necessarily imply a repeat.
“We still believe yields are past their peak,” Schwab’s Martin said. “We expect the inflation trend to be bumpy, but we don’t expect a reacceleration. Stronger-than-expected inflation should keep the Fed on hold for longer, rather than a pivot to more rate hikes.”
CPI and the Fed: The Fed is hyperaware of the early 1980s when it lowered rates too soon only to have inflation surge, forcing additional hikes and sparking a major economic downturn. That’s a mistake Powell likely wants to avoid.
The Fed controls rates but the market determines yields. The recent sharp slide below 4% for the 10-year yield might have helped fuel recent economic growth, making the Fed’s inflation job harder.
Many analysts gravitated toward housing aspects of CPI, but that’s not the entire story.
“The jump in January CPI is not just a housing issue,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Schwab. “CPI core services ex-housing increased by 0.85% month over month, the largest increase since April 2022.”
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr both speak today, and could possibly offer views on the CPI report. Though CPI had a major impact, it’s the first of several inflation readings between now and the Fed’s March 19–20 meeting. The most important of those could be Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price data on February 29, the inflation metric the Fed watches most closely.
Data docket: Today’s light data calendar segues to more numbers tomorrow. Thursday includes January Retail Sales, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.
Retail Sales might get the most attention, with analysts surveyed by Briefing.com expecting a 0.2% monthly decline thanks to the chill and snow that swept much of the country in mid-January. The cold apparently hurt auto dealers the most. Analysts expect a 0.1% rise in monthly retail sales with autos excluded. Weekly jobless claims are expected to rise mildly to 221,000 from 218,000 the prior week, Briefing.com said.
Cheaper crumpets? The U.K’s January inflation rate was unchanged at 4%, below the market’s expectation of 4.2%. Core inflation was unchanged from a month earlier at 5.1%, below the 5.2% consensus gathered by Trading Economics. Month-over-month inflation dropped 0.6%, compared with a 0.4% rise in December. The somewhat mild U.K. data might be one factor giving U.S. stocks a lift early Wednesday.
In other inflation-related news, the U.S. government revised December’s Producer Price Index (PPI) to –0.2% from the previous –0.1%. Core PPI was adjusted to –0.1% from flat previously. The January PPI is due Friday. While this is good news from an interest rate perspective, the PPI normally doesn’t draw as much attention as the CPI.
Breadth worries persist: Yesterday saw poor market breadth even though every sector fell. Consumer discretionary suffered most and underperformed tech and communication services. Small caps significantly underperformed amid rate worries, as smaller companies tend to rely more on borrowing. For a few days ahead of CPI, there’d been some improvement in breadth. Generally, a healthy rally lifts all boats, but this year’s gains continue to mainly reflect mega caps.
Spotlight on Cisco: Before heading off to celebrate the evening of Valentine’s Day, investors get a card from Cisco (CSCO) this afternoon when the tech firm reports earnings. Shares of the networking hardware giant sank in November when it last reported, as cautious guidance led to worries about business spending on IT. Though Cisco’s quarterly numbers met Wall Street’s estimates then, the October quarter showed falling orders from enterprise, telecom, and cloud customers, Barron’s reported. Revenue guidance for the January quarter came in $1.5 billion below consensus at $12.7 billion.
Today we’ll learn if Cisco was right to be concerned and whether company leaders think they can turn the corner soon. One thing to watch is customer inventories, which built up last year and might have led to reduced orders. If customers are working through their supplies, it might spark demand down the road.
Stocks on the move early Wednesday include:
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 8.5% for the FOMC cutting rates by 25 basis points following the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 33% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting.
Super Bowl and groundhogs: It’s common but inaccurate folklore that Super Bowl results and the groundhog’s shadow affect stocks. So far in 2024, these factors are mostly in the “loss” column, but several metrics more closely tied to the actual economy might be better guides. Learn about them in the latest post from Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Schwab.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Dollar menu: Natural gas (/NG) futures dipped below $2 multiple times in the last decade but seldom spent much time at such lowly levels. The recent intraday plunge for front-month futures below $1.70 was the lowest since late 2020 but remains above the $1.44 low posted in the early days of COVID-19. That reading of $1.44 was the cheapest in more than two decades and a long way from highs above $15 back in the 2005 era before new drilling methods paved the way to abundant U.S. supplies. Back then, there was talk of building new U.S. import facilities for liquid natural gas (LNG). Now, the U.S. can barely export LNG fast enough to other parts of the world, where prices are far higher. LNG exports rose from 5 billion cubic feet a month in 1997 to nearly 400 billion cubic feet by late 2023. While known for heating use, natural gas is an important feedstock in producing chemicals, fertilizer, and hydrogen, meaning price weakness could reflect lower demand beyond heating. Prolonged natural gas softness could potentially contribute to falling U.S. producer prices and hurt earnings for U.S. energy companies.
Talking technicals: Major U.S. indexes climbed to record highs almost without interruption in late 2023 and early 2024, making technical support less of an issue. The SPX rose 14 of the last 15 weeks, a stretch unequaled since 1972. Tuesday’s CPI data sent stocks sharply lower, which could give investors more reason to look for places where buyers might step in on any further declines. One area to watch is 4,800, which represented major resistance for months as the SPX tested early 2022 highs over and over, falling back each time before finally bursting though the barrier last month and possibly generating short covering that helped lead to further gains. “Technically we’ve been due for some consolidation and the CPI data is providing an excuse to take some profits, especially in the AI & semiconductor areas of the market,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “The Russell 2000® Index (RUT) was exhibiting some relative strength over the past three days but is back below the key 2,000 level.”
Home fires: U.S. mortgage applications fell 2.3% in the week that ended February 9, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The 30-year mortgage rate has been climbing again and is just under 6.9% after dropping sharply late last year to around 6.3%. Expected earnings next week from home builder Toll Brothers (TOL) might provide a better sense of the impact on the housing industry.
February 15: January Retail Sales, January Capacity Utilization, January Industrial Production and expected earnings from Deere (DE), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Roku (ROKU).
February 16: January Housing Starts, January Building Permits, January PPI and Core PPI, University of Michigan February Preliminary Consumer Sentiment.
February 19: U.S. markets closed for President’s Day holiday.
February 20: Expected earnings from Medtronic (MDT), Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Toll Brothers (TOL).
February 21: Expected earnings from Nvidia (NVDA).
