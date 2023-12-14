Rate New World: Fed's Dovish Tone Drives Down Treasury Yields, Lifts Stocks to New 2023 Highs

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded below 4% for the first time since August after the Fed's dovish projections for 2024 rates, but today's hot retail sales data means investors can't necessarily dismiss inflation worries.
After dovish Fed projections, market builds in six-to-seven rate cuts in 2024, well ahead of Fed’s forecast
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield below 4% for first time since August, while dollar sinks
Retail sales surge 0.3%, well above estimates, while initial jobless claims fall to 2-month low
(Thursday market open) After a stunning Treasury yield plunge following the Federal Reserve’s dovish meeting, investors mulled fresh Retail Sales data early Thursday while digesting Wall Street’s rally to new 2023 highs.
All the major indexes shared in the excitement Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) rising above 37,000 for the first time ever as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell to four-month lows. The yield stampede came courtesy of the Fed’s latest rate projections showing falling inflation and three possible rate cuts in 2024.
Investors appear far more optimistic, judging from futures trading early Thursday. The market now builds in nearly 80% chance that interest rates will sink below 4% by this time next year from the current Fed target range of between 5.25% and 5.5%. The highest likelihood would be for six to seven quarter-point rate cuts in 2024, if the futures market proves correct. Futures trading at the CME indicates a higher than 80% probability of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) making its first rate cut in March.
“With rate cuts now on the horizon, yields of all maturities should continue to trend lower as the Fed looks to get to a more ‘neutral’ interest rate,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “In the near term, the market reaction may be somewhat overdone, and we do expect volatility ahead, but we continue to be optimistic about the prospects for returns to fixed income investors in 2024.”
The 10-year yield’s dramatic drop aided interest rate-sensitive sectors like real estate, utilities, and consumer staples, as well as small-cap stocks. The small-cap Russell 2000® (RUT) rose more than 3.5% on Wednesday to lead all major indexes. Financial shares led Wednesday’s gainers, reflecting ideas that lower interest rates could boost profit margins for banks.
The Fed’s projections and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference offered something for bulls throughout the markets, except maybe those betting on dollar strength. The only trouble spots were the Fed’s decision to keep rates paused at the current elevated target range of between 5.25% and 5.5%, and its projections for slower U.S. economic growth next year (more below).
Stocks and Treasuries extended their rallies early Thursday, but sizzling November Retail Sales data might sound a cautionary note. The surprise jump of 0.3% came when analysts had expected a decline, and points to continued consumer strength as the Fed tries to slow inflation.
Both November Retail Sales data and weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in hotter than expected.
November Retail Sales rose 0.3%, well above the Briefing.com consensus for a drop of 0.1%. And the Control Group, which is used in the calculation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose 0.4%, the highest since July. Compared to last year, non-store retail sales were up 10.6% and sales at food services and drinking places were up 11.3%. The higher sales at restaurants could partly reflect surging menu prices (see more below).
“Retail sales were stronger than expected, but the trend has been slower over the past few months,” said Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. He doesn’t think the data should cause immediate concern about inflation given this week’s more constructive Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports.
The weekly claims number of 202,000 was well below the 222,000 Briefing.com consensus and the previous week’s 221,000. It was the lightest weekly figure since October. Continuing claims popped to 1.876 million, still near two-year highs and up slightly from the previous week.
“Continuing claims were slightly higher while initial claims moved lower,” said Schwab’s Howard. “It suggests that there are fewer layoffs but it’s taking longer to find a job.”
The Fed wasn’t the only central bank in town this week. Both the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged at their meetings today. The ECB lowered its inflation outlook, and analysts expect it to reduce rates at some point in 2024. The BoE sounded less optimistic, saying there’s “some way to go” in its fight against inflation.
Fed paints ‘soft landing’ picture: Powell isn’t someone who’d take a victory lap, but yesterday’s post-meeting press conference might be the closest he’ll ever come.
“I welcome the progress that we’re making,” Powell said at one point. “It’s really good to see.”
The Fed acknowledged progress on inflation, and Powell noted that FOMC members discussed rate cuts at this week’s meeting, something they didn’t at the last one. FOMC policy makers lowered their median expectation for 2024 core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices to 2.4% from the previous 2.6%. That’s the Fed’s favored inflation indicator and bears watching in months ahead.
Powell’s dovish remarks came after FOMC policy makers penciled in the likelihood of three rate cuts in 2024, the first solid evidence that the long rate-hiking cycle that began early last year is probably over. Investors seized on the FOMC’s addition of the word “any” to the phrase in its statement, “In determining the extent of ‘any’ additional policy firming.” The “any” reference seemed to indicate that future hikes aren’t baked in, only a possibility.
“Powell’s comments in his press conference confirmed that most members of the committee believe that the hiking cycle is over, and they discussed the path to lower rates,” Schwab’s Jones said.
The Fed chair noted progress fighting inflation, slowing the economy but not to recessionary levels, and getting the jobs market into better balance between supply and demand. All this without a big jump, or any jump for that matter, in unemployment.
“The Fed’s economic projections indicate that the committee expects a modest rise in the unemployment rate, but not in the range that would suggest a recession forecast,” Schwab’s Jones said. “Powell suggested in his press conference that the labor market is ‘coming back into balance.’ Given the Fed’s mandate to aim for full employment along with low inflation, this is the ‘soft landing’ scenario that the central bank has been seeking.”
After a week of super-critical data, the rest of today and tomorrow offer a brief respite. Some of the data on tap include October Business Inventories later today and December Empire State Manufacturing tomorrow morning. November Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization follow, and the week wraps up with S&P Global’s Preliminary December Manufacturing and Services PMI. None of these reports swing a heavy bat on Wall Street, but in aggregate they may have an impact.
This afternoon offers results from retailer Costco (COST) and home builder Lennar (LEN). Investors got a sneak preview of Costco’s recent trends recently in the form of November sales results, and they set a bright tone for today’s quarterly announcement. Company-wide sales rose more than 5% year-over-year last month while same-store sales climbed 3.5%, a sequential improvement. Black Friday sales looked strong. We’ll see what Costco adds to the cart this afternoon.
Mortgage applications recently ticked up, pleasant tidings around the hearth for Lennar and other home builders. The 30-year mortgage rate recently dropped to more manageable levels just above 7%, but there’s still plenty of tightness in the existing home market. That’s a healthy scenario for home construction.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 81.4% of the FOMC holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, down from 90% before the FOMC meeting. The market prices in a 90% chance that rates will be lower after the Fed’s March meeting.
What does the Fed do? Learn the basics with this helpful video about how the Fed controls monetary policy to keep unemployment and inflation in check.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Party spoiler: Despite the festive atmosphere after the Fed’s meeting, there are some caution flags. First, the Fed kept its current target rate range at 22-year highs between 5.25% and 5.5%, where it’s been since late July. The Fed’s “dot plot” shows rates finishing 2024 down 75 basis points at between 4.5% and 4.75%, but even that’s relatively high versus the pre-pandemic era, and it’s unclear when the cuts will come. Some economists think they may not surface until the second half. Current rates appear to already be slowing economic growth, something the Fed sees extending into 2024, when it forecasts Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to increase only 1.4%, compared with 2.6% for 2023. Slower growth and continued high rates don’t necessarily paint a bullish near-term picture.
Dollar damage: The Fed’s more dovish view took a bite out of the U.S. dollar late Wednesday, and any trend toward a weaker greenback could be bullish for large multi-national companies in tech, communications services, and financials. A soft dollar could also boost sagging energy company shares if it ultimately helps crude oil prices recover (a weak dollar is often associated with a stronger market). Other commodities might join in gains if the dollar weakens, potentially helping companies in the materials sector.
Menu prices on table: Friday serves up earnings from Darden Restaurants (DRI) just in time for breakfast. Darden runs full-service chains like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille. Tuesday’s November CPI report showed prices for food prepared at home up 2.9% year-over-year while menu prices accelerated 5.3%. A recent report from Nation’s Restaurant News suggested that restaurants have reached consumers’ threshold on menu prices, potentially driving down demand for eating out. The price of food at restaurants is up 20% to 30% since the start of the pandemic.
Dec. 15: November Industrial Production, November Capacity Utilization, and expected earnings from Darden Restaurants (DRI).
Dec. 18: No major earnings or data expected.
Dec. 19: November Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected earnings from FedEx (FDX).
Dec. 20: November Existing Home Sales and expected earnings from General Mills (GIS).
Dec 21: Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) third estimate, Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators, and expected earnings from Nike (NKE).
