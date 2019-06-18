Rare Earth Metals & Trade Disputes: A Primer for Investors

Rare earth metals, used in everyday products such as electronics, automobiles and medical devices, have emerged as a potential weapon in the ongoing trade dispute. Here’s a primer on rare earths, and the stocks and sectors that may be affected.
The protracted U.S.-China trade tussle is now kicking up a special kind of dirt: rare earth metals. Lanthanum, ytterbium and the other 15 rare earth elements probably don’t come up in everyday conversation. But if you recently checked your smartphone, drove your car or visited your doctor, chances are you’re having close encounters with rare earths every day.
Rare earth elements are vital to a broad array of industrial processes and consumer technology: rechargeable batteries for electric cars, computers and TVs, catalysts for oil refining, wind turbines, lasers and more. With China recently suggesting it may use its dominance in rare earths as a weapon in its trade dispute with the U.S., investors might want to get a handle on potential implications, positive or negative, on certain industries and how broader markets may be affected.
What do investors need to know about rare earth elements? Here are a few key points:
Rare earth elements aren’t actually that scarce.
Commonly found below our planet’s surface (albeit not to the extent of coal or copper), rare earth elements are dirty, costly, and difficult to mine and process. Rare earths “are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other ores,” according to a recent report by the U.S. Geological Survey (part of the Interior Department)
While the U.S. once was a leader in rare earths production and refining, China has largely taken over. In 2018, China produced about 120 million metric tons of rare earth metals, or about 80% of global production. Australia, Brazil and India are also among top producers of rare earths. The US imports about 80% of its are earths from China.
U.S. imports of rare earth compounds and metals in 2018 were valued at $160 million, up 17% from 2017, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In addition to its top status in production, China has also shown a willingness to throw its rare earth weight around in previous disputes.
In 2010, Japan accused China of halting rare earth supplies for political reasons (China denied any such halt, according to news reports). But the period was marked by supply line disruptions for large Japanese companies such as Panasonic and Toyota, which caught the world’s attention and resulted in other entities taking steps to fill this void.
In other words, a disruption in the supply of rare earth metals could mean risk for some companies and sectors, but opportunities for others.
If rare earth supplies are disrupted, sectors and subsectors that may be most affected include aerospace and defense, as well as information technology.
Tech companies such as Apple (AAPL) use various rare earth elements in smartphones, circuitry, speakers and other products. Defense companies like Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed-Martin (LMT) use these materials for sophisticated missile guidance systems and night vision technology.
Mining companies also bear watching. Shares of miners that could step in and fill any rare earth supply gaps, for example, could get a boost, at least temporarily (though publicly-traded miners tend to focus on aluminum, coal, gold and other mass-produced and widely-traded commodities).
As of June 4, 2019, the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index (TXGM), which includes 76 mining companies, had jumped about 4% from a four-month low reached May 23. The index was still down 7% from a five-year high set in April 2019.
From an investing or trading standpoint, rare earth elements are trickier and higher risk versus traditional equities, bonds or funds. Aside from a handful of funds, rare earths have long been a relatively obscure, specialists’ sort of marketplace, with few direct investment vehicles or centralized, liquid exchanges for buyers and sellers.
Use stock screener to narrow selections based on sectors.
Log in to your account at tdameritrade.com > Research & Ideas > Screeners > Stocks.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.