Quadruple Witching Friday Could Add Volatility, Retail Remains in Focus

Quadruple witching could bring extra volatility to end the week. The consumer continues to be the focus with the Michigan consumer sentiment report following up on Thursday’s stronger than expected retail sales report.
Retailers get creative with consumer financing
The broken supply chain may be a bust for retail but a boon for shipping companies
The space case for galactic tourism
(Friday Market Open) The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) looks to be set to have its first up week in three weeks despite the major stock indices futures contracts trading slightly negative Friday morning. The S&P 500 (SPX) has been lower seven of the nine previous trading sessions. Despite a relatively volatile week, the major indices didn’t move much from Monday to Friday.
However, today could be interesting from a volatility point of view given that it is “quadruple witching”, the Friday each quarter when contracts for stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single-stock futures all expire. The CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX) is slightly off its lows and VIX futures (/VX) are relatively unchanged in pre-market trading.
We could see choppy trading especially around the open and close so you might want to exercise some caution if you plan on trading today. Coming off a volatile week, many traders may have already closed out of their positions which could actually reduce Friday’s volatility between the open and close. Traders that still have options contracts may need to clean up their positions to avoid pin risk.
The Michigan consumer sentiment survey comes out just after the open. It may be an interesting report after a week that focused so much on retail. However, it may be hard to tell what kind of effect it will have on trading because of the expected movement around “witching”.
Retailers are getting creative when it comes to helping consumers find ways to pay for their products. It used to be your mom would put your husky jeans on layaway and the store would hold them until she could pay them off. But today there are various ways to “pay as you go” or “buy now and pay later” without using a credit card and these trends have led to several mergers.
On Wednesday I noted that Goldman Sachs (GS) is acquiring GreenSky (GSKY) which offers pay as you go home improvement loans. In August, Square (SQ) agreed to buy installment-payment system Afterpay (APT). Last week PayPal (PYPL) announced plans to buy Japanese installment-payment company Paidy.
These companies offer different and cheaper avenues for consumers which is why they’re becoming increasingly popular. In fact, Macy’s (M), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBY), and Amazon (AMZN) are all offering their own installment programs. These programs allow the consumer to take their jeans or other items home and pay when they can.
The trend in offering installment plans has grown and has the potential to help consumers get through the upcoming holiday shopping season. Affirm (AFRM) closed 7.13% higher on Thursday as Business Wire highlighted the company’s positioning to help holiday shoppers stay on budget.
CHART OF THE DAY: RETAIL IS RELATIVE. The Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index ($DJUSRT—candlestick) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) over the past year according to the relative strength indicator (RS). The RS (not to be confused with the RSI) compares the prices of the retail index to the price of the SPX. The downtrending nature of the RS line seems to indicate that the retail index is weaker or underperforming the SPX. Data source: S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trapper Keepers: Despite the weak performance, back to school shopping appeared stronger than expected as indicated by the surprise in retail sales. Many schools and college campuses are opening which helped sales in the big-box stores like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Back to school shopping is probably one of those tasks that help people regain some feelings of normalcy.
Many brick and mortar retailers have been hurt by the pandemic but appear to have been given a boost by Thursday’s report. Nordstrom (JWN), Dillard’s (DDS), Gap (GPS), and Kohl’s (KSS) all rallied on the news. However, until consumers no longer feel trapped in their homes, retailers will have to rely heavily on their ability to pull in online shoppers. But, even then, it may be difficult for retailers to get products to consumers because of the broken supply chain.
Stranded at Sea: Speaking of the supply chain, Business Insider reported on Tuesday that a swell of cargo ships was stuck off the coast of California. The count of 56 ships set a record. Normally, zero to one ship is waiting to be unloaded.
Consumers continue to focus on buying products over services which is doubling and tripling the load size of the ships—resulting in longer unloading times. Many forecasters were hoping that Covid policies would relax and consumers would turn their attention to services instead of products which could provide much needed supply chain relief.
Ocean shipping stocks like Textainer (TGH), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), and Danaos (DAC) have experienced tremendous demand for their products and services. It’s likely they’ll continue to garner attention until the supply chain is fixed.
Ship Shape: Moving on from ocean ships to spaceships, Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched four amateur astronauts into space on its Resilience space capsule. The Inspiration4 mission is scheduled to last three days and could be one giant leap for space tourism.
The successful launch appears to have helped competing space tourism rival Virgin Galactic (SPCE) which rose more than 3.5% during the day. The Economic Times reported that SPCE already has hundreds of bookings at $200,000 to $250,000 per ticket. Other related stocks such as Astra (ASTR), EHang (EH), Innovative Solutions (ISSC), and Kaman (KAMN) were mixed on the news.
While space tourism is a service outside the reach of many consumers, the ability for these companies to scale in the future may be a big determinant of their success.
Good Trading,
JJ
@TDAJJKinahan
Check out all of our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.