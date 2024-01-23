Q4 EV Earnings Preview: Could Cooling US EV Demand Reset the Global Industry?

Tesla reports after Wednesday's close. Investors will want to know more about future new EV sales amid a big bump in used EV inventories.
Tesla had solid Q4 deliveries, but will continued price cuts clobber margins?
Investors will want to know how Hertz’s 20,000 used EV sales could affect the industry
Cold weather amid ongoing charging challenges could be cooling EV interest
Investors appear to be hunkering in for a low-spark start to electric vehicle (EV) earnings season this week, and not just because frigid temperatures left many EV owners shivering next to slow chargers.
With Tesla’s (TSLA) results expected Wednesday, many might ask if the recent slowdown in EV sales—and now a major, one-time influx of used cars into the U.S. market—could have global implications. Though with TSLA, the spotlight increasingly tends to linger on the expanding business lines and behavior of its CEO Elon Musk.
A host of headlines this month alone could add context to the numbers that U.S. EV makers report in their final quarter:
Cox Automotive (COX) said earlier this month that 2024 EV sales will exceed 2023’s million-car record, though not by leaps and bounds. The auto research firm said its EV sales forecast has shifted from “rosy to reality” as “customer acceptance of EVs isn’t keeping pace.”
Among the reasons? First, the overall automotive sales market continues to stabilize after pandemic-era shortages that sent new and used sticker prices higher on all vehicles.
But on the EV front, enthusiasm seems to have hit a pothole. Cox noted that despite first-time instant rebates at dealerships, fewer EVs may qualify for tax credits due to new guidelines this year. It added that “the used EV market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the wholesale/used-vehicle market” in 2024, just a few days before Hertz (HTZ) put a third of its EV fleet up for sale online as well as its nationwide locations. Last week, The New York Times also reported that hybrid cars have become more popular with car buyers not fully ready to flip the switch on EVs.
Hertz, in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on January 11 said it said it would reinvest some of the proceeds from the used market in new internal combustion engine vehicles to “meet demand.”
It’s also worth noting that Ford (F) began laying off workers at its Detroit-area F-150 Lightning EV plant on Friday. Ford’s main entry in the EV pickup race posted sales gains and added plant capacity during 2023, but the Big Three leader confirmed last month it would cut 2024 Lightning production in half because demand still wasn’t where Ford wanted it to be.
Tesla stock withstood several analyst downgrades last summer, and its smaller, pure-play EV competitors saw their ratings lowered in the past few days. They report results next month:
During TSLA’s Q3 earnings call in October 2023, Musk signaled concerns about the overall health of the global economy as TSLA reported lower-than-expected EPS and operating margins less than half the year before.
However, on January 2, the company announced that it finished the year slightly above its own delivery forecast for 1.8 million cars against 2022’s 1.37 million. Deliveries for Q4 alone came in at 484,507 vehicles, above analyst consensus for 477,000.
But EVs are not Tesla’s only business, and Musk used that point to drive conversation ahead of this week’s earnings call.
Last Tuesday, Musk announced on his X social media platform—formerly Twitter—that he wanted 25% voting control of Tesla before expanding its artificial intelligence and robotics operation. Without that stake, Musk said he’d “prefer to build products outside of Tesla. You don’t seem to understand that Tesla is not one startup, but a dozen.” Immediately after Musk’s comments, TSLA’s price headed lower.
Investors might want to hear more about the “dozen” other startups during Tesla’s earnings call, but they might want some updates on current operations too. Here are a few issues potentially worth listening for:
Finally, once again, it’s time to ask about the Cybertruck. Deliveries of Tesla’s first pickup began in November—so, how are they rolling?
