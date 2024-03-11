Price Check: Volatility Pops as Investors Brace for Tuesday's CPI, Eye Chip Sector After Friday's Nvidia Stumble

Volatility is climbing and major indexes are losing ground this morning following Friday's reversal in Nvidia shares and as investors await CPI data tomorrow. Treasury yields remain lower, providing possible support, and the dollar is near two-month lows. Oracle reports later today.
With data light today, market braces for tomorrow’s critical February U.S. CPI data
Earnings calendar is thin, but Oracle today and Adobe later this week are highlights
Semiconductor shares under scrutiny after Nvidia’s sharp
downturn hurt market Friday
(Monday market open) Wall Street kicks off the new week still near all-time highs despite Friday’s tech-driven sell-off. Major U.S. indexes lost ground in premarket trading amid rising volatility early Monday as Nvidia (NVDA) stumbled again after hitting a rough patch Friday.
Tomorrow’s February Consumer Price Index (CPI) report looms large and could help set this week’s tone. The question is whether it reinforces growing hopes for a late spring to early summer rate cut or resurrects ideas that January’s surprisingly hot CPI wasn’t just a winter mirage, keeping the Fed on the fence.
Chances of a June or July rate cut rose slightly last week following the February Nonfarm Payrolls report that revealed slower wage growth and sharp downward revisions to December and January job gains.
Analysts expect CPI to rise 0.4% month over month after a 0.3% reading in January but see the core CPI—which strips out food and energy—up 0.3%. That’s slower growth than 0.4% the prior month, Trading Economics said. See more below.
Turning back to Nvidia and company, data from Bloomberg showed options activity in semis had reached a fevered pitch, as the daily average notional volume of puts and calls on individual stocks within the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) surpassed $145 billion in February.
This volume represents a doubling from the average at the end of 2023 and an increase of sevenfold compared to the same period last year. When many traders are all on the same side of the trade, it can set up for quick reversals if the trend shows some weakness.
The mega caps are under close scrutiny this week after Nvidia’s performance on Friday. Along with CPI, that’s the key driver. Volatility popped this morning as investors kept a close eye on the big tech names that lost ground later last week. This could build potential for more dramatic moves in the major indexes.
Though major U.S. indexes fell last week, sliding yields and a slipping dollar supported small-cap stocks, helping the Russell 2000® (RUT) index and the SPX Equal Weight Index (SPXEW). It might be a healthy sign that the rally is broadening beyond the biggest names.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) fell 0.4% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.4%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) dropped 0.5%.
Bitcoin (/BTC) topped $72,000 for the first time this morning as the cryptocurrency reached 70% gains year to date on the back of massive inflows into US exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Interestingly, the VIX is beginning to show a pattern of higher lows dating back to December’s low print of 11. This can be a supportive technical signal but needs monitoring. When major stock indexes and the VIX rise in sync, it often signals that one or the other could be headed for a change in direction. VIX’s sharp gains this morning might reflect pre-CPI and mega-cap uncertainty.
The Treasury market is also under scrutiny today after the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell more than 10 basis points last week to one-month lows. Recent data generally showed the economy softening, and that, along with middle-of-the-road testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week, helped ease Treasury yields.
Market checkup: Sectors including utilities, materials, industrials, real estate, staples, and financials all outpaced info tech and communication services over the last five sessions. In fact, those two previous high-flyers both placed in the bottom three sectors over that stretch.
“It’s been more of a duck market than a bull market with lots of churn under the surface,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Schwab, in her latest Market Snapshot. “Yes, market breadth is making headway, and that’s good news, but arguably more work needs to be done, including continued expansion of new highs relative to new lows and a growing share of S&P 500 members outperforming the index overall.
“Now for investors, the real message is around concentration and making sure you are mindful of it in your own portfolios,” Sonders added. “In fact, the discipline of periodic rebalancing is a great way to keep that concentration risk at bay and to stay in gear with the market.”
CPI ahead: The question heading into Tuesday morning’s February CPI is whether January was an exception to the long-term downward trend, or the start of something more sinister that might delay the Fed’s rate cut projections.
Gasoline prices rose last month and tend to be volatile, so core CPI might be the more influential reading. Annual core inflation growth is seen slipping to 3.7% in February from 3.9% in January, but overall annual inflation growth is expected to be unchanged at 3.1%.
Stay tuned later today for a U.S. 3-year Treasury note auction, followed by 10-year and 30-year auctions later this week, which may add to volatility. Demand was lackluster in a couple of Treasury auctions last month, and more of the same might raise yields, which travel the opposite direction of the underlying note.
Jobs report redux: With February’s 275,000 job gains included, the three-month average growth is roughly 265,000. That’s up from the prior three months that included a light November number, and historically strong.
It sends a message to the Fed that jobs creation remains hearty, which is great for workers and suggests businesses remain in hiring mode. Generally, a growing jobs market has solid implications for the economy, which helps explain recent stock market resilience. The concern is that margins could narrow if companies demand for workers lifts wages, but at least in February—and it was only one month—wage pressure eased.
The report “keeps the Fed on track for easing policy in mid-year, as indicated by Chairman Powell,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “We continue to look for three rate cuts of 25 basis points each in the second half of the year.”
Jobs gap: One worrisome signal from recent jobs data is the growing gap between robust jobs growth in the payrolls report, which surveys businesses, and much slower jobs growth in the household survey, which scans individual households. The household survey slid 184,000, causing the unemployment rate to spike to 3.9%.
February’s rise in unemployment could mean people need multiple jobs to maintain living expenses. That would seem likely, given inflation over the past two years.
To learn more about how to analyze a monthly jobs report, check this short Schwab video.
Oracle speaks: Investors get another update from the tech sector after the close today when Oracle (ORCL) reports. Oracle’s earnings can be a helpful barometer of demand for info tech not just in the United States but worldwide. With Oracle, attention centers on customer relationship management, or CRM, software, designed for companies to manage their sales forces and other large needs. If companies like Oracle see growing CRM demand, it can hint that the overall business environment is improving.
Adobe (ADBE) on Thursday afternoon is another major tech stock expected to report earnings this week. Home builder Lennar (LEN) precedes that on Wednesday afternoon. Other than those and a sprinkling of retailers, it’s a light week for earnings.
Stocks on the move early Monday include:
Friday in review:
Chipmakers’ slide Friday was led by Marvell Technology (MRVL), which tumbled 11% after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue guidance late Thursday. Industry-leader Nvidia sharply reversed course, rising to a record high around $974 earlier before ending down 5%. Broadcom (AVGO) sank 7%, its biggest single-day drop in four years, after reporting disappointing revenue from its semiconductor business.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 23% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 73% of at least one cut by June and 91% by July.
Trader’s view: Did the semiconductor fever finally break? The selloff on Friday for the sector could suggest the rally has gone “too far, too fast.” Read Schwab’s Weekly Trader’s Outlook for more insight.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Earnings update: We’re well beyond earnings season now with a month to go until the Q1 results. FactSet pegs Q4 S&P 500 earnings growth at 4.1%. With 99% of companies reporting, 73% reported a positive earnings surprise and 64% reported a positive revenue surprise, FactSet said. For the full calendar year of 2023, S&P 500 earnings growth was a lethargic 0.9% while revenue grew 2.8%. Net profit margins in Q4 of 11.2% were unchanged from Q4 of 2022. Analysts generally have low expectations for Q1 2024 earnings, projecting EPS growth at 3.4% and revenue growth at 3.5%. Things are expected to improve from there, with full-year earnings growth seen at 11%.
Expert impressed: Though it got somewhat overlooked amid all the other data last week, the government’s second estimate for Q4 U.S. productivity growth of 3.2% surpassed Wall Street’s consensus, impressing at least one economic expert. “I think it’s very encouraging,” former Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC last week. “Over 3% productivity growth is a good number, and we need to have this kind of productivity growth in order to have above-trend growth on a sustainable basis.”
Productive sign: When productivity climbs, it suggests the economy is growing more efficiently and possibly with less inflationary impact. For instance, productivity soared in the late 1990s and early 2000s as the internet helped make businesses more efficient. Productivity gains wilted between roughly 2007 and last year, averaging under 2% for that period, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since then, productivity has climbed more than 3% for three quarters in a row, including nearly 5% in Q3. Some analysts think AI could usher in a new wave of productivity growth, but that hasn’t been proven yet. Meanwhile, inflation is sinking even as wages rise, a sign that productivity might be having a real impact. “Wage growth is still above 4% but has stabilized somewhat in the past few months,” said Schwab’s Jones. “But more importantly, productivity growth has been strong, which means that the rise in wages is not inflationary.”
March 12: February CPI and core CPI and expected earnings from Kohl’s (KSS).
March 13: Expected earnings from Lennar (LEN) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).
March 14: February PPI and core PPI, February Retail Sales, and expected earnings from Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Dollar General (DG).
March 15: February Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production, preliminary March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 18: No major earnings or data expected.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.