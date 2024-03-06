Powell Takes Podium on Capitol Hill with Stocks Rebounding, but Prepared Remarks Don't Promise Rate Cuts

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before Congress today in his biannual testimony, and his prepared remarks said the Fed might need to dial back policy restraint but didn't hint at timing. Stocks are rebounding from yesterday's tech-driven sell-off as Treasury yields remain lower.
Fed’s Powell to testify to Congress today and tomorrow, but no surprises expected
Investors await today’s January job openings data ahead of Friday’s February jobs report
Stocks rebound early Wednesday after Tuesday’s mega-cap-driven sell-off
(Wednesday market open) As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes the podium on Capitol Hill today investors get a fresh read on the U.S. labor market from February’s job openings data. That’s just the appetizer ahead of the main course Friday when monthly Nonfarm Payrolls bow.
In his prepared testimony Powell made no clear promises on rate cuts, but hinted they could come this year. He warned of the risks of cutting too early and cutting too late.
“We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year,” Powell said.
“But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2% inflation objective is not assured,” he added. “Reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could result in a reversal of progress we have seen in inflation and ultimately require even tighter policy to get inflation back to 2%.”
Powell’s cautious approach toward rate cuts was in line with what other Fed policy makers said in recent speeches. Futures trading immediately after his remarks were released didn’t change expectations for the possible timing of cuts.
Ahead of Powell’s appearance, major U.S. indexes rebounded slightly overnight after diving Tuesday on pressure from the mega caps. Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and to a lesser extent, Alphabet (GOOGL), keep struggling, causing a bifurcated mega-cap picture. The “Magnificent Seven” exert massive influence due to their huge market capitalizations, but their recent performance raised doubts about how “lucky” the number seven might be in 2024. So far, it’s more like the “Fab Four,” to borrow a 1960s term. Broadcom (AVGO) earnings tomorrow provide a fresh look at the semiconductor industry.
Though bulls might rather forget Tuesday, the last half hour featured a comeback, which suggests there’s buying interest near the lows and potentially puts things on more solid footing. It’s also technically healthy to have days like that when there hasn’t been a significant pullback since the start of the year amid historically high bullish sentiment that looks somewhat frothy. Falling Treasury yields yesterday helped some sectors buck the downward trend Tuesday, and yields are under slight pressure again early Wednesday after Powell’s remarks.
It’s unlikely Powell will deliver surprises today at the House or tomorrow at the Senate Banking Committee in his biannual appearances. Instead, expect more of the same, where he urges patience and wants to watch inflation data before declaring victory. His prerelease remarks didn’t address the timing of potential rate cuts. The market builds in strong chances of a first rate cut by June or July, and it could be interesting to see if his comments reveal anything about timing.
Powell’s testimony “has the potential to create volatility if he strays from recent Fed commentary,” said Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “We expect the Fed to cut three to four times this year, with the first cut occurring this summer, but it will be data dependent.”
Volatility remains muted, with the CBOE Volatility Index® (VIX) not showing lots of hedging. We have a lot of data points the next three weeks—including inflation and the March 19–20 Fed meeting—but the market appears to be taking this in stride. VIX rose yesterday but not to alarming levels, staying below 15. The historic average is near 20.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.55 % shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.4%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) jumped 0.8%.
Bitcoin (/BTC), meanwhile, popped nearly 3% this morning to $65,701 after plunging yesterday following an early run to a new all-time high above $70,000. Gold (/GC) prices fell slightly early Wednesday after reaching new all-time highs earlier this week on hopes for U.S. rate cuts.
ADP jobs data: Private payrolls rose 140,000 in February, below the 150,000 analysts had expected, according to payrolls processing firm ADP. The figure was up, however, from an upwardly revised 111,000 in January. The ADP report, which tracks payroll data of more than 25 million U.S. employees, showed large firm hiring outpaced small firm hiring and leisure and hospitality lead broad-based gains.
On the wages front, ADP reported that year-over-year pay changes for people changing their jobs rose 7.6%. People who stayed in their jobs saw wages rise 5.1%., the smallest gain since August 2021.
Keep in mind that the ADP report hasn’t correlated strongly with the government’s Nonfarm Payrolls report over the last few years and isn’t necessarily predictive of what we might see Friday morning when that data comes out.
“Job gains remain solid,” said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson in the company’s press release. “Pay gains are trending lower but are still above inflation.”
Jobs countdown: Analysts expect February jobs growth of 200,000, down from January’s surprisingly robust 353,000, Trading Economics said. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7%, analysts forecast, while average hourly earnings could rise 0.3% month over month, down from January’s 0.6%. Annual wage growth is seen at 4.4%, down from 4.5% in January. Average hours worked per week are seen rising to 34.3 from January’s surprisingly low 34.1.
JOLTS up next: Before the jobs report, get ready for this morning’s January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) due at 10 a.m. ET. A drop in job openings last year sparked hopes that the gap between workers and positions might be narrowing, but recent reports saw openings swell again. Analysts expect JOLTS to show another hefty headline figure of 8.89 million in January, Trading Economics said. Later today brings the Fed’s Beige Book of regional economic conditions, as well as a Treasury auction and additional Fed talk.
Claims department: Tomorrow features weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the monthly Challenger data on layoffs. Claims are seen steady at 215,000, while job cuts are forecast at 51,000 in February, down from around 82,000 in January, Trading Economics said.
ECB ahead: Stay tuned Thursday for a rate decision from the European Central Bank (ECB). Rates are expected to stay unchanged at 4% where they’ve been since October after 10 hikes, MarketWatch reported. Investors price in the first cut in June, but tomorrow’s tone could influence sentiment.
Breadth check: Yesterday we briefly discussed improved market breadth, as measured by the percentage of SPX stocks trading above their respective 50-day moving averages. That reached 72% by the end of last week, below 92% at the start of the year but above recent lows. Generally, a healthier market is one where there’s more breadth, not one where a few mega-cap stocks do most of the heavy lifting while most stocks march in place.
“When it’s only a few generals on the front line—even if they’re five-star generals—and the soldiers having fallen behind, it’s not a strong front,” wrote Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist, and Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab, in their latest post. “Conversely, even if a general or two falls behind, if more soldiers have moved up, it’s a stronger front.”
Despite some improvement in breadth, a historically low percentage of S&P 500 stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, they added. This is improving over shorter trailing spans. In fact, over the past month, 40% of S&P 500 stocks have outperformed the index. “This is improving news, but more soldiers need to continue to advance,” they wrote.
Broadcom on deck: AI steps into the batter’s box Thursday afternoon when Broadcom reports earnings. The chip maker’s $650 billion market capitalization gives it a powerful swing if the stock reacts dramatically in either direction. Other AI-related stocks might also trade on the news. Consensus for tomorrow has quarterly earnings at $9.40 per share on revenue of $11.71 billion, according to Earnings Whispers. Broadcom’s performance could provide insight into AI chip demand from customers including Alphabet’s Google unit, Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT).
Stocks on the move early Wednesday include:
Tuesday in review:
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) fell 2.1% yesterday, reversing part of a recent surge to a record high. Consumer discretionary and real estate shares also ranked among the weakest performers. Banks rose despite the broader weakness, perhaps supported by declining Treasury yields.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 21% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 70% of at least one cut by June and 88% by July.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
VIX and that: It’s a bit perplexing how little hedging is taking place, but perhaps it’s indicative of the general lack of market volatility we’ve encountered in the past year. The highest print occurred during the regional banking crisis last March when the VIX hit 30.8, while the lowest was last December’s 11.8. This may prove to be a near-term bottom, as volatility has steadily climbed since then. The VIX recently displayed a bit more muscle but remains well below the long-term average of around 20 for the market’s so-called “fear indicator.” VIX futures are in contango, however, meaning contracts for future months are priced higher than the front-month price, a sign that investors expect uncertainty to build as the year continues.
Shutdown showdown: Friday brings another deadline in the never-ending saga of whether we’ll have a government shutdown. We’re five months into the fiscal year that started back on October 1 and Congress still hasn’t passed a single one of the 12 appropriations bills that fund every government agency and program. That may change this week because over the weekend Congressional leaders unveiled a massive bill that packages together six of the 12 funding bills. “These are the less controversial ones, accounting for about 27 percent of the total federal budget, so there is optimism that the package will pass the House and Senate before the deadline,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab. “Much more complicated will be the other six bills, which include Defense and Homeland Security. The deadline to pass those is March 22, so I think there is more of a risk of a partial government shutdown later this month than there is at the end of this week.”
March 7: Q4 Productivity, January Trade Balance, and expected earnings from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco (COST).
March 8: February Nonfarm Payrolls.
March 11: Expected earnings from Oracle (ORCL).
March 12: February CPI and Core CPI and expected earnings from Kohl’s (KSS).
March 13: Expected earnings from Lennar (LEN) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.