Powell at the Podium: Speech Awaited for Clues into Policy, Economic Outlook

This morning’s ADP Employment Report showed signs that the Fed’s tight monetary policy might be cooling the hot labor market. Fed Chairman Powell’s speech this afternoon is likely to set the tone heading into Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. Meanwhile, the second Q3 GDP estimate popped slightly.
With Powell Speech this Afternoon, Early Trading Could Lack Direction
Crude Back Above $80 Per Barrel as Rebound From 11-Month Low Continues
Data Trifecta: Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales and JOLTS Arrive After Open
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Wednesday Market Open) No, the Fed meeting didn’t get moved up two weeks. It just feels that way today as the market prepares for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s 1:30 p.m. ET speech.
Powell is in the driver’s seat and Wall Street may just be along for the ride. The last time Powell spoke publicly was after the November 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, when he spooked the market with hawkishness. Investors might want to brace for a possible repeat this afternoon.
The title of Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington—“Economic Outlook, Inflation, and the Labor Market”—suggests he might give investors a sense of what to expect at the next Fed meeting on December 13-14, when the FOMC is scheduled to update its economic forecasts.
In recent days, Fed speakers have delivered a range of messages, from no rate cuts until 2024 and possible peak rates of 7%, to somewhat more comforting predictions of slower rate hikes ahead. We’ll see where Powell falls along that spectrum.
The CME FedWatch Tool has the probability at 67.5% that the FOMC will hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points next month, down from 75 basis points the previous four meetings. The tool currently indicates that rates will peak next summer between 5% and 5.5%, up from 3.75% to 4% now.
Carefully watch the S&P 500 index® (SPX), TNX, and VIX during and after Powell’s speech. The TNX remains in a narrow trading zone near recent lows but continued talk of tightening from the chairman could potentially see it test recent highs near 3.83%. Notably, it hasn’t closed above 4% since the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report came out November 10.
Even if the Fed’s rate-hike cycle is starting to crest, investors need to be careful about getting too far in front of things and buying in on rallies too early. That’s because the Fed might want to keep market enthusiasm at a low roar. Fed officials could worry that continued strength on Wall Street and the associated “wealth effect” might short-circuit its efforts to bring inflation to heel.
That sets up the potential opposite of what used to be called the “Fed put.” Back in the day, when market participants grew anxious about the economy, Fed officials would often make dovish comments or, more rarely, would reduce rates to ease market worries. During the 30 years between 1990 and 2020, many investors felt, accurately or not, that the Fed “had their back.”
“It’s different this time,” wrote Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders in a note Tuesday. “The Fed has been distinguishing between financial market volatility and financial system instability, with only the latter likely to trigger a shift in policy. In fact, for now, a weaker equity market helping to tighten financial conditions (not to mention rein in speculative excess) is a feature of Fed policy, not a bug.
“Assuming a continuation of the year-end rally that began in mid-October, the Fed may be forced to push back on related enthusiasm (a ‘Fed call’) if financial conditions continue to loosen,” Sonders wrote. “This is precisely what happened last August when Powell had to ‘talk down’ the stock market’s enthusiasm around a perceived coming pivot by the Fed.”
Stocks had a case of the gloomy November doldrums the first two days of this week, but major indexes showed some resilience Tuesday and closed well off their intraday lows. News that Congress and the White House may cooperate across party lines to prevent what could be a devastating December rail strike perhaps gave Wall Street a late lift Tuesday.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Tuesday:
It was hard to detect much of a sector pattern in Tuesday’s trading. Over the last five sessions, however, defensive sectors like utilities, staples, and health care did best. Other than energy, these also are the sectors with the best 2022 performance.
CHART OF THE DAY: COPPER-TOP? If you’re looking for a solid economic barometer, you could do worse than copper (/HG—candlesticks). Like the S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line), copper has had a tough second half of 2022, but recently appeared to find some stability. It remains far below 2022 highs, but if it can rebound, it may reflect investors getting less anxious about China, a huge source of demand for the commodity used in so many industrial applications. Data Sources: CME Group, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This afternoon’s earnings calendar includes Synopsis (SNPS) and Salesforce (CRM), and early tomorrow we’ll hear from Kroger (KR) and Dollar General (DG).
Cloud Competition: CRM puts the spotlight on cloud computing after a tough go-around for other major cloud companies in their recent quarterly reports. Amazon’s (AMZN) Q3 cloud business had its weakest growth recorded since the company began reporting cloud revenue in 2014, and AMZN said its cloud business growth appeared to slow more as the quarter advanced.
AMZN cited “macroeconomic uncertainties,” but also appears to be losing market share. Microsoft’s (MSFT) cloud revenue was also below Wall Street’s expectations in its most recent quarter.
The last time CRM reported, it beat consensus expectations but delivered fiscal 2023 guidance that appeared to disappoint Wall Street. It did approve a large buyback program, however.
Hon, I Got the Groceries! KR’s earnings Thursday morning give investors a chance for more insight into the company’s plans to buy Albertsons (ACI). The companies appeared at a Senate hearing on antitrust Tuesday to field questions about the proposed $20 billion merger. Together, the two companies could command about 13% of food-retail sales in the U.S. following divestitures, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analysts. There’s a lot of concern from consumer groups and politicians that the merger could hurt competition.
Looking at KR’s broader business, the company is under pressure to deliver another solid quarter after outperforming Wall Street’s expectations back in Q2 and raising guidance. Groceries appear to be a point of strength in the U.S. economy despite food-cost inflation, helping lift Walmart’s (WMT) revenue in its most recent quarter. The question for KR is whether shoppers seeking bargains shifted more to stores like WMT as they sought price relief, though KR has many of its own store brands that compete on price.
Coupon Clipping: DG is one place people tend to go when they’re looking for savings, so we’ll see if it benefitted from lower-income, and even some middle-income, shoppers taking their business there as economic conditions grew tougher. DG is one business you might expect to benefit if the country is actually on the verge of recession.
Dec. 1: October Construction Spending, October Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices, November ISM Manufacturing Index, October Construction Spending, and expected earnings from Kroger (KR)
Dec. 2: November Nonfarm Payrolls and expected earnings from Cracker Barrel (CBRL)
Dec. 5: November ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and October Factory Orders
Dec. 6: October Trade Balance and expected earnings from AutoZone (AZO) and Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
Dec. 7: October Consumer Credit and expected earnings from Campbell Soup (CPB)
Dec. 8: Expected earnings from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco (COST)
Dec. 9: November Producer Price Index (PPI) and Preliminary December University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Happy trading,
Shawn
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.