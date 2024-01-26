Pondering PCE: Fresh Signs of Disinflation Lift Treasuries, but Tech Hurt by Chip Firms' Guidance

Better-than-expected PCE inflation data today could provide a lift for the Treasury market, but tech stocks are under early pressure following weak guidance from Intel. Next week brings a Fed meeting and mega-cap earnings.
“Healthy” PCE inflation data shows disinflationary trend continued last month
Intel’s guidance disappoints, hurting shares and raising chip sector concerns
Next week includes earnings from multiple mega-caps including Apple, along with Fed
(Friday market open) U.S. inflation growth showed more signs of easing last month, but the tech sector struggled early Friday as investors eyed the latest batch of earnings and focused on perceived weakness in chip makers’ guidance.
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices rose 0.2% in December, as analysts surveyed by Trading Economics had expected. Monthly gains were the same for both headline and core PCE, which strips out food and energy. In addition, core annual PCE rose 2.9%, slightly below the 3% analysts had expected.
PCE prices is the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation indicator, and this report could send another signal to Fed policy makers that the 2021–2022 inflation surge is being tamed. The 2.9% core annual growth number was the lowest since March 2021 and compares with 3.2% in November and the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It was the 11th straight monthly decline for annual core inflation. However, the report isn’t likely to have any impact on next week’s Fed meeting, where futures trading builds in essentially no chance of a rate cut.
“Overall, pretty healthy,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab, reacting to the PCE report. “Core inflation was in line with expectations in that it wasn’t expected to mimic the uptick we saw in the Consumer Price Index. The six-month annualized percentage change in core PCE stayed at 1.9% in December, which means the disinflationary trend continues to hold. This one report doesn’t do much to change the Fed’s thinking in the near term; they probably want to see more reports like this to feel confident that inflation is on track to stay near their target.”
Before the PCE data, major U.S. indexes found themselves in unfamiliar territory early Friday: in the red. Disappointment over reports from the likes of Intel (INTC) and Visa (V) exerted pressure. Intel’s cautious guidance sent shares much lower following a similar cautious note from Texas Instruments (TXN) earlier this week.
The earnings train rolls a little more slowly today but not to a complete halt. Companies reporting include credit card issuer American Express (AXP), consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and railroad Norfolk Southern (NSC).
Yesterday, the S&P 500® index (SPX) registered another all-time high close as stronger-than-expected Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth accompanied by signs of softer inflation drove investor optimism. Technology shares continued to lead the way as investors looked ahead to next week’s earnings lineup loaded with tech or tech-related mega caps whose results could influence direction.
“Markets are still seeking out the mega-cap growth stocks for upside, leading to outperformance by tech & communication services,” said Joe Mazzola, director of trader education at Schwab. “Even financials are strong.”
Futures based on the SPX were up 0.07% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were flat and Nasdaq-100® (NDX) fell 0.3%. Asian stocks had a mixed week while major indexes in Europe ended with gains.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield (TNX) fell two basis points to 4.11% after the PCE data.
The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) steadied at 103.18.
The Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) is flat at 13.5.
WTI Crude Oil (/CL) fell nearly 1% to $76.88 per barrel but is on pace for weekly gains.
Trouble in chip town? Quarterly results from Intel beat analysts’ expectations late Thursday amid strength in the personal computing space, but the stock slumped in premarket trading on disappointing guidance. The weak outlooks from both Intel and Texas Instruments cast a shadow over the semiconductor space today, with shares of high flying Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) retreating in premarket hours.
In its earnings call, Intel said headwinds in certain businesses, including autonomous driving products unit Mobileye and programmable chip unit PSG, hurt guidance. The company sees this as temporary. AMD reports next Tuesday and struggles in the sector might put extra focus on its results and outlook.
Megas line up: Key earnings next week come from the likes of Apple (AAPL), Alphabet, Amazon, AMD, Meta (META), and Microsoft. All except AMD are members of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” that form a large chunk of the S&P 500’s market capitalization.
These results could help investors better understand the near-term picture for key elements including:
While outcomes are likely to be multifaceted considering all the different companies and markets involved, Wall Street’s overall response could help determine direction considering the massive market capitalizations at play.
Even if results dazzle, though, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is already up more than 50% over the last year and price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations for mega caps are historically high after the recent run. There’s a sense that at some point, tech stocks might face consolidation simply because nothing goes straight up.
“February is the worst-performing month for the Nasdaq over the past 20 years, so some caution may be warranted when we get there,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Tech has gotten really stretched, and tech plays a significant role in SPX trajectory.”
Mega caps finished off their highs yesterday after news reports that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking information from Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) on their investments and partnerships with AI startups Anthropic PBC and OpenAI, pertaining to antitrust. Perhaps earnings from the three large tech firms could shed more light on how serious this inquiry might be.
Stocks on the move early Friday include:
The Pending Home Sales report for December hits the tape soon after today’s opening bell, and analysts expect a 2.3% monthly rise, according to Briefing.com consensus.
Interest rates fell sharply in December, likely influencing demand, but keep in mind that January’s cold spells and rising rates could mean less traction next time around. The median new home price fell in December for the eighth straight month, but new home sales came in well above expectations.
Week ahead: Next week’s calendar builds up to the January Nonfarm Payrolls report a week from today. Nothing else has the same power but keep an eye on Tuesday’s January Consumer Confidence and Thursday’s January ISM Manufacturing Index.
Early indications for jobs data indicate moderate growth in January. Analysts believe the economy added 162,000 jobs, according to Trading Economics, down from 216,000 in December. The average forecast might move up or down as the countdown continues to next Friday’s report.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97.4% for the FOMC holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 46.2% chance the funds rate will be a quarter point lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Inflation tracking: What’s the difference between various inflation reports like CPI, PCE and PPI? Who complies the data, and what do they tell you about the economy? Check this short Schwab video for a deeper dive into these keystone metrics for Wall Street.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
If the Fed meets and no one hears? With chances of a rate move so low and no rate or economic projections due, next week’s FOMC gathering might not seem monumental. However, the FOMC could announce it’s considering possible changes to its quantitative tightening (QT) program, which it might want to ease before lowering rates. However, policy makers would likely telegraph any changes to QT ahead of time, so such an announcement wouldn’t mean an immediate impact on the program.
Get your refund: As if there weren’t enough already next week, stay on your toes for the U.S. Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement scheduled for Monday afternoon. This could influence yields as investors seek a sense of the government’s borrowing needs and how much debt it will be refinancing in Q1. Given interest rates and debt levels, it’s going to be important to follow this as funding costs are much higher than they were about a year ago.
Linked in: This week served as a handy reminder of how earnings can move stocks beyond the company in question. Yesterday’s disappointing results and outlook from Humana (HUM) hurt most of the major health insurers as concerns about rising medical costs spooked investors. And airlines as a group made gains Thursday in response to an upbeat report from American Airlines (AAL). When Microsoft reports Tuesday, its cloud results could affect shares of cloud competitors like Alphabet, Amazon, and IBM (IBM). The same holds true Tuesday with internet advertising results from Alphabet, which could influence shares of digital ad competitors Meta and Snap.
Jan. 29: Expected earnings from Whirlpool (WHR).
Jan. 30: January Consumer Confidence and expected earnings from General Motors (GM), UPS (UPS), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Alphabet (GOOGL), Pfizer (PFE), and Starbucks (SBUX).
Jan. 31: FOMC rate decision and expected earnings from Boeing (BA), Mastercard (MA), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Boston Scientific (BSX).
Feb. 1: December Construction Spending, January ISM Manufacturing Index, and expected earnings from Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Altria (MO), Honeywell (HON), Meta (META), Peloton (PTON), Clorox (CLX), and U.S. Steel (X).
Feb. 2: January Nonfarm Payrolls, University of Michigan Final January Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from AbbVie (ABBV), Aon (AON), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
