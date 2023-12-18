Party Mood Continues: Stock Futures Edge Higher as Rate Watch Moves Overseas

Following the Fed's pivot from hikes to potential cuts in 2024, index futures were up 0.2% overnight as attention turns to another rate decision in Japan.
(Monday market open) Holiday parties are supposedly passe or a relic of a different time, but apparently Wall Street didn’t get the memo.
Following a week that generated three consecutive record high closes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average® (DJI) and a seventh straight weekly gain for the S&P 500® index (SPX), stock market investors appear ready to belly up for another round. Futures based on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up about 0.2% near the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) were up about 0.1%.
Whether the market can extend the year-end strength ahead of next week’s Christmas holiday remains to be seen, but there’s little question over a primary force fueling market optimism: the Federal Reserve’s so-called pivot away from interest rate hikes to, potentially, rate cuts in 2024.
Though this week features potential market-moving data and earnings, it’ll be tough to match the intense news cycle investors just navigated. Last week produced mild inflation data and a Fed policy meeting that, as expected, ended with no change to benchmark short-term rates. The Fed also signaled a stepped-up outlook for rate cuts next year, helping send the 10-year Treasury note yield (TNX) tumbling below 4% for the first time since early August.
Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab noted “enthusiasm around the Fed pivot and the fact that many beaten-down parts of the market are still leading the charge higher.” But Gordon cautioned the market could be poised for a pullback as trading activity slows ahead of the holidays.
“It seems like investors are taking the opportunity to participate in what has been a very broad-based rally,” Gordon said. “Sentiment has gotten quite frothy, so I suppose that could dent the rally, but you need a negative catalyst to tip the market in the other direction.”
Investors now pencil in six to seven Fed rate cuts in 2024, though the central bank only projects three. Traders bake in high probability of a first rate trim in March, which looks overly optimistic.
“Our forecast is for three rate cuts next year, starting in May,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “The markets have already been discounting more rate cuts and a soft landing. Ten-year yields could fall toward 3.5%, but we expect a fairly volatile market.”
Attention turns overseas tonight when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) delivers its rate decision. No move is expected, but stranger things have happened. “The BoJ has tended to surprise markets in the past, so anything is possible,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Volume typically declines the final two weeks of the year as people head out of town. The resulting thinner trading can sometimes mean more dramatic daily moves in both individual stocks and major indexes, something to consider if you plan to actively trade this week.
Also, bullish sentiment is near extreme levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for all three major U.S. stock indexes make them look overbought. Volatility is near four-year lows. All of this might end up meaning very little, or possibly a lot. The S&P 500 gained 2.5% last week and is up 23% so far this year.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield (TNX) was little changed at 3.93%.
The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) was down about 0.1% at 102.45.
Cboe Volatility Index® futures were down 0.22 at 12.35.
WTI Crude Oil (/CL) was up about $1.81 at $73.58 per barrel.
Spare a dollar? Last week, a Reuters poll found that about one-fifth of analysts expect the BoJ to begin unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy as soon as January, and 80% expect the BoJ to end negative rates in 2024.
BoJ policy has potential ramifications for U.S. markets and the dollar. Higher rates in Japan, if they arrive, would conceivably strengthen the yen versus the dollar, a possible boost for large U.S. companies that sell products abroad. However, a higher yen could make products like Japanese cars more expensive for U.S. consumers.
“We’ve seen the yen whipsaw around BoJ meetings this year as the BoJ nears the end of negative interest rate policy,” Schwab’s Gibley said. “We’ve seen big moves in one direction ahead of policy meetings this year, only to reverse when the actual meetings happen. The BoJ is getting closer to its first rate hike in nearly three decades, but it may not happen at this week’s meeting.”
Week ahead: It’s the week before Christmas, but plenty of data creatures are stirring.
Everything builds up to Friday’s November Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report. It’s the Fed’s favored inflation indicator and has retreated most of 2023. In October, PCE was flat month over month while core PCE, stripping out energy and food, was up 0.2% month over month and 3.5% year over year. That was an improvement in annual core PCE growth from 3.7% in September.
Improving year-over-year core data could reinforce the idea that the Fed’s more dovish stance is backed by the numbers. Analysts expect monthly core PCE prices to rise 0.2%, the same as in October, according to Trading Economics. They see annual core PCE rising 3.4%, down from 3.5% in October.
Personal Spending is also due out Friday and comes after last week’s firm November Retail Sales data. Personal spending growth showed signs of easing in October under pressure from high interest rates. The question is whether this changed as borrowing costs fell in November.
Tomorrow morning’s November Housing Starts and Building Permits data kick off the data deluge (see more below).
Other data to watch this week include November Existing Home Sales on Wednesday and Thursday’s third and final estimate of U.S. Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. This is a backward-looking number, but analysts might be sharpening their pencils to update Q4 GDP estimates following solid Retail Sales data. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tool shows Q4 growth at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.6%, up from the previous 1.2%.
U.S. Steel (X) shares soared in premarket after the steelmaker agreed to be purchased by Japan’s Nippon Steel for $55 per share in cash in a deal that values U.S. Steel at $14.9 billion in total enterprise value. The deal creates “a truly global steel company with combined capabilities and innovation capable of meeting our customers’ evolving needs,” U. S. Steel CEO David B. Burritt said in a statement. Shares of U.S. Steel had already gained 57% this year through last Friday.
Adobe (ADBE) shares rose in premarket trading following reports the software company and design tools maker Figma said they agreed to terminate a $20 billion merger agreement.
Key earnings on tap include FedEx (FDX) Tuesday, Micron Technology (MU) on Wednesday, and Nike (NKE) on Thursday.
FedEx results could give investors a closer read of both business and household demand. Shares are up 62% this year compared to a 23% gain for the S&P 500®, in part reflecting investor expectations the company’s recent cost cuts will boost profit margins. FedEx is expected to have earned $4.14 per share in its previous quarter, up from $3.18 a year earlier, according to Nasdaq.
As the week starts, a seasonal trend to keep in mind is “window dressing,” when fund managers extract poor-performing stocks and replace them with shinier ones as the quarter ebbs. This could generate tailwinds for tech and communication services stocks that set a blistering 2023 pace following a dismal 2022. But financials and even real estate have enjoyed a strong December and may get bids from fund managers eager to display the season’s trendiest wares when they mail statements to clients.
This is also a popular time for “tax-loss harvesting,” where some investors ditch stocks that lost them money over the last year.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 90% of the Federal Open Market Commitee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 66% chance the funds rate will be a quarter point lower after the Fed’s March meeting.
Wait till next year: Once again, here’s a chance to read the 2024 Market Outlook from the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Economic pain is likely in 2024, the report says, but that doesn’t mean stocks will struggle all year.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Rate new world: While Japanese rate policy can have an impact on the dollar, U.S. Treasuries may also feel some heat in 2024 if the BoJ follows through with expected tighter rates. A return to positive yields for Japanese debt could potentially attract global investors back toward Japan’s bonds and away from U.S. Treasury notes. This comes with U.S. investors already nervous about demand for U.S. Treasuries due in part to hefty supplies as Washington continues to spend. A month or two ago, there was trepidation about possible over-supply of U.S. Treasuries and the potential it could force rates higher as investors demanded better returns. The Treasury market then enjoyed a major rally thanks to the Fed’s pivot on rate policy, but that didn’t change the underlying metrics. Besides watching Japan’s rate policy, keep an eye on the U.S. government’s financing plans and results of its Treasury auctions. Today’s calendar includes two Treasury auctions, and demand has been firmer lately. We’ll see if that holdthat holds up. The Treasury Department makes its next quarterly refunding announcement in late January.
Sign off for tech job cuts? Considering this year’s impressive info tech sector stock market performance, it’s hard to believe that just a year ago we were in the thick of a series of major layoff announcements from major technology firms. The tech industry laid off more than 200,000 employees in 2023, but the trend peaked back in January with nearly 90,00090,000 jobs eliminated, according to online publication TechCrunch. Some of the firms that downsized included Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META), a wave of painful cuts that some economists said reflected too many hires during the pandemic era. Layoffs slowed to a trickle as the year continued, though Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nokia (NOK) recently announced job cuts. It’s unclear if tech firms unloaded all the positions they wanted to this year or if more layoffs are ahead, but Q4 earnings season starting in late January could shed light. Competition for tech jobs remains heavy, according to a recent report in Wired, which has been disheartening for recent college graduates who studied computer science. Tech jobs are often high - paying, so if more layoffs hit, that could ultimately hurt spending. Several non-tech firms cut jobs recently, but not at the level of layoffs experienced a year ago.
Homes for the holidays: A moving van full of U.S. housing data looms Tuesday and Wednesday as investors get the latest on Housing Starts and Building Permits tomorrow and on Existing Home Sales on Wednesday. It’s an auspicious time for housing as 30-year mortgage rates tumbled below 7% last week and mortgage demand saw a nice boost. Also, home builders like Lennar (LEN) and Toll Brothers (TOL) recently reported strong demand and better-than- expected quarterly results. However, concerns grew about pricing after Lennar’s margin guidance last week was below expectations. Some home builders have been offering buyers price incentives to offset the high cost of mortgages. The question is whether falling rates might stir more existing homeowners to put up “for sale” signs, potentially loosening supplies of existing homes and reducing demand for new ones. Housing starts rose 1.9% month-over-month in October and analysts expect a slight drop in November, according to Trading Economics. Permits rose in October and could slip a bit in November, analysts say.
Dec. 19: November Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected earnings from FedEx (FDX).
Dec. 20: November Existing Home Sales and expected earnings from Micron (MU) and General Mills (GIS).
Dec 21: Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) third estimate, Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators, and expected earnings from Nike (NKE).
Dec. 22: November Durable Goods, November Durable Orders, November Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices, November Personal Income, November Personal Spending, November New Home Sales, December University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Final.
Dec. 25: Markets closed for Christmas.
Dec. 26: December Consumer Confidence.
