On Hold: Stocks Drift in Lackluster Trading as Investors Await Consumer Confidence, Fed Speakers

Without Nonfarm Payrolls at the end of the week, Wall Street faces a new month with something of a data drought. Fed speakers, including Powell on Friday, may fill the vacuum.
Consumer confidence, Fed speakers awaited for possible direction
Dollar at three-month lows on rate cut hopes as inflation data loom
Salesforce, CrowdStrike among earnings to watch this week
(Tuesday market open) With fresh data and earnings scarce this morning, major indexes continue to drift lower amid a general lack of conviction. Consumer Confidence data and Federal Reserve speakers later today, along with critical inflation data later this week, might help provide direction.
“The market appears to be in a holding pattern ahead of Thursday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report and other key data,” says Joe Mazzola, director, trader education, at Schwab. “It makes sense considering there may be some buyer exhaustion. We are starting to see a shift, with mega-cap bullishness fading and a move toward some other sectors, which is good from a market breadth perspective.”
Mazzola adds that investors might want to watch the S&P 600 Index ($SP600) rather than the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to see if some of Wall Street’s smaller companies outperform in the coming weeks. The $SP600 could potentially have more upside room if there turns out to be a seasonal “Santa Claus” rally.
Turning to monetary policy, two Federal Reserve governors speak today just two weeks before the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Christopher Waller takes the podium this morning followed by Michelle Bowman this afternoon, and it’s possible they’ll move markets. Looking back to just before Thanksgiving, Fed speakers suggested interest rates could stay higher for longer than the futures market seems to expect, with the main emphasis on keeping inflation staked.
The highlight of this week’s Fed activity is a scheduled speech by Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday, possibly the last public words he’ll deliver before the pre-FOMC quiet period begins. One thing we won’t see Friday is the monthly Nonfarm Payrolls report, which normally comes out the first Friday of every month. It’s not being released until Friday, November 8.
Transportation shares and energy were weak on Monday, while softness in many retail stocks suggested concern over consumer spending given high interest rates and slower job growth. The S&P Retail Select Index (SPSIRE) fell 0.6% but is still up 8.2% for the month. Consumer discretionary and real estate shares were among the few gainers.
The dollar is at three-month lows on hopes for rate cuts next year, helping lend some “risk-on” sentiment to equities. However, this week’s Fed speakers and Thursday’s inflation data could affect the dollar’s path and, ultimately, where equities go, so watch the currency market for possible direction.
Survey says: Consumer sentiment trended lower recently and many retailers say their customers seem cautious. This could elevate focus on November Consumer Confidence data soon after the open today. The headline figure is expected to fall to 100.0, according to Briefing.com consensus, down from the prior 102.6. Expectations have been below 80 the last two months, historically a recessionary signal. One-year inflation expectations ticked up to 5.9% in the October report. It’ll be interesting to see if inflation worries ebbed a bit in November as gas prices eased.
Other key reports this week include Wednesday’s second government estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Friday’s November Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Index. GDP is expected to rise at an annualized rate of 5%, up from the first government estimate of 4.9%, Trading Economics reports.
Thursday is a banner day for data featuring October Personal Income, Personal Spending, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices (the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) and weekly Initial Jobless Claims. It’s also the date OPEC meets, with media reports suggesting that deeper production cuts could be in store. However, the current lower prices, down 20% from October’s peaks, might make some smaller producers less enthusiastic about going along with proposed output trimming.
Salesforce ahead: After delivering better-than-expected earnings and guidance in late August, shares of cloud software firm Salesforce (CRM) tested their one-year high. Shares are back on a roll as investors await fresh earnings after Wednesday’s close. An optimistic forecast last time out was a highlight as Salesforce emphasized artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements, but the question is what it can do for an encore.
Also on the earnings front, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Intuit (INTU) and Workday (WDAY) report today after the close.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 96% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the December 12–13 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of rates staying on pause following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting are 88%. The market prices in chances of the Fed cutting rates 25 basis points by its March meeting at 23%.
If you regularly follow the FedWatch Tool, it’s clear the odds of a January hike have moved up slightly, from 2% a week ago to more than 10% today. And hopes for a March rate cut are lower at 23% now versus 29% a week ago. These are small moves in the great scheme of things and may be statistical noise, but also could be response to relatively hawkish words from Fed officials before the holiday and to rising inflation expectations in last week’s University of Michigan November Consumer Sentiment report.
2024 outlook: The “soft landing” versus recession debate continues as 2024 approaches. As in 2023, the new year is likely to be characterized by an inverse relationship between Treasury bond yields and stock prices, say Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, Schwab’s chief investment strategist and senior investment strategist. Read more in their recent “U.S. Outlook” post.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Canary
sighting? Light
unemployment helped fuel the U.S. economy’s robust Q3 performance, but a little-noticed
indicator indicates the jobs climate might be getting chillier as winter looms.
On Friday, when most of us were still relaxing after our Thanksgiving meals,
the S&P Global Flash PMI featured the first drop in services
sector employment since June 2020. While weak goods demand has kept manufacturing
in contraction territory for most of the year, demand for services like
restaurants, sports tickets, casinos and hotel
rooms carried the day for many companies in those sectors. While one month isn’t a trend, the services
drop is worth considering. “Businesses cut employment for the first time
in three-and-a-half years in response to concerns about the outlook,” S&P
Global said. “Job shedding has spread beyond the manufacturing sector, as
services firms signaled a renewed drop in staff in November as cost savings
were sought.” On the positive side, S&P added, input costs fell,
easing pressure on businesses. Employees recently enjoyed hefty pay raises after
strikes in several industries. If this drop in services employment becomes
extended, it might indicate companies trying to do more with less as worker
costs rise.
Talking technicals: The SPX faces firm resistance a touch above current levels at 4,600. As long-term market
watchers likely remember, this level is where the
SPX topped out back in July, but the significance
goes much further back than that. In early 2022, sellers showed up twice—in
February and again in March—at or near 4,600. It then took 16 months to
approach 4,600 again and sellers were right there waiting. Technical support
might be found near 4,500 and below that near the 50-day simple moving average
(SMA) around 4,350. “Momentum and seasonality are still bullish but we are
a little near-term overbought,” says Nathan Peterson, director of
derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Payback: One of the biggest holiday
wild cards is the return of federal student loan payments and the potential
negative impact at cash registers. If people rein in spending, they may be more
likely to cut back on discretionary purchases, and several large retailers
recently noted consumer caution. In addition, early holiday season bargains
appear to abound, which raises questions about retailer profit margins. On the
other hand, October producer prices actually slipped
from the previous month, and research firm FactSet’s last report says the
blended net profit margin for Q3 is 12.1%–above the previous quarter’s 11.6%
and the year-ago 11.9%. Soft transportation costs and lower commodity prices
might have helped retailer profits in Q3, and investors seemed to respond well
to the host of retailer earnings reports earlier this month.
Nov. 29: Q3 GDP-Second Estimate, Fed Beige Book, and
expected earnings from Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL), and Hormel (HRL).
Nov. 30: OPEC meeting, November Chicago PMI,
October Personal Spending, October Personal Income, October Personal
Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices, and expected earnings from Kroger (KR), Salesforce
(CRM), and Dell (DELL).
Dec. 1: November ISM Manufacturing.
Dec. 4: October Factory Orders
Dec. 5: October Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and
expected earnings from AutoZone (AZO) and Toll Brothers (TOL).
Quick Links
