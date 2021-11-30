Stocks Selloff as Fed Chair Powell Tells Senate Inflation isn’t Transitory

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation is not transitory and that the taper may need to be accelerated before inflation becomes entrenched. Powell is concerned that the Omicron variant could result in more lockdowns, causing more inflation problems. Travel stocks fall on Omicron threat. Yields rally off lows in response to Powell’s comments.
Stocks Fall on Testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Yield Curve Flattens as Potential for Interest Rate Hikes Increase
(Tuesday Market Close) Stocks resumed to sell-off throughout the day as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate banking committee that inflation no longer looks transitory and that the Fed will consider accelerating its tapering plans before inflation becomes entrenched. Mr. Powell admitted that the Fed had made a mistake in evaluating supply problems that were causing more inflation and that these issues could take longer to be resolved. Additionally, he expressed concern that the Omicron variant could lead to more lockdowns around the globe, which could make supply problems even worse.
Powell’s comments seemed to confirm the concerns that many investors had about the economy, which pushed an already bearish day even lower. However, as the day went on and investors had time to reflect on the comments, some buying came in and took stocks off their lows. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP:GIDS) fell about 2% before closing 1.55% lower. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) had similar reactions, dropping 2% before rallying off their lows and closing 1.90% and 1.86% lower.
Despite the bearishness of the markets, it’s important to remember that the Fed is making these moves because it views the economy as strong and no longer in need of the extra stimulus. At this point, the Fed feels that it’s more important to address the downside of economic strength by moving its focus to inflation. While many analysts will argue about the Fed’s timing being too late or not big enough, many investors may see this move as a vote of confidence for the economy. With the S&P 500 about 2.7% off its November high, the current market action has yet to reach a basic correction territory around 5% to 10%.
One apple that hasn’t fallen from the tree was Apple (AAPL), which rallied 3.16% on the day and closed at a record high. There was no news to drive the stock higher other than investors appear to see it as a safer stock to own during market uncertainty.
With questions about the severity of the Omicron variant, it’s no surprise that travel stocks have been among the worst performers. The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure Index ($DJUSCG) dropped 2.32% on Tuesday, adding to its three-day losing streak that totaled more than 6%. Travel sites like Expedia (EXPE) and Booking (BKNG) fell 3.25% and 3.67% on Tuesday respectively.
The variant appears to be affecting consumer behavior because CNBC reported that cruise bookings over the Thanksgiving weekend were weaker than expected. Cruise stocks like Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed 2.97% and 0.10% lower, but Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) was down the most at 3.51%.
CHART OF THE DAY: SUPPORT GROUP. The 10-year Treasury Yield (TNX—left) touched support around 1.42 before trading higher. The S&P 500 (SPX—middle) appears to have more room before it tests support around 4550. Crude oil (/CL—right) could fall a little more than $3 before hitting support around $62. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The 10-year Treasury Yield (TNX) fell 7.65% after the open. However, Chairman Powell’s tapering remarks prompted the 10-year yield to rally off its lows and close 5.69% lower. A faster taper means the Fed will be buying fewer bonds, and rates will be freer to rise and fall with market demand. Additionally, the faster taper could result in the Fed raising the overnight rate sooner as well. The possibility of the Fed hiking its rate sooner resulted in the 2-year yield rising from 0.20 to 0.21. The rising 2-year and the falling 10-year flattened the 2s and 10s ratio, which is often used to measure the steepness of the yield curve.
One reason yields fell on the open was falling oil prices (/CL). Oil prices slid 8% after the open but it also rallied off its daily low and closed down 4.69%. Elsewhere among the energy markets, natural gas futures (/NG) finished at a three-month low after dropping 5.17%. As one might expect when oil and gas price fall, energy stocks also fall. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index ($IXE) fell 2.49%.
Good Trading,
JJ
@TDAJJKinahan
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out all of our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.