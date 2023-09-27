October Outlook: Hawkish Fed, Labor and Spending Scares May Send More Chills Through Nervous Markets

October looms with more uncertainty than usual amid worries about a possible government shutdown, the autoworkers' strike, the resumption of student loan payments, and soaring crude oil prices. However, Q3 earnings season also starts in October, and analysts expect signs of improvement.
Treasury yields may have more upside after hitting 16-year highs after fresh Fed hawkishness
Earnings season looms with hopes for an end to a year of declining profits, but revenue worries persist
After the market’s scary late summer, October has a tough act to follow if it’s going to frighten investors any further ahead of Halloween.
August and September saw some of the weakest U.S. stock performances of the year, burdened by 10-month highs in crude oil, 16-year highs in 10-year Treasury note (TNX) yields, 10-month peaks in the U.S. dollar, and a Federal Reserve that’s still pulling no punches fighting inflation.
On the positive side, seasonal factors tend to improve in October after traditional summer slumps, and even the Fed acknowledges progress in the battle against inflation and a tight labor market.
Also, third-quarter company reporting season looms in October, with analysts expecting slight year-over-year S&P 500® earnings growth for the first time in a year. This would potentially vanquish the “earnings recession” that’s taken hold since last winter and could help Wall Street’s valuations start to arguably look more attractive.
In addition, there’s no Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision and follow-up press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in October (both occur November 1). Judging from the market’s response to recent Fed rate decisions and Powell press conferences, this may be one of the biggest things in the market’s favor entering the new month, though the November 1 Fed announcement likely won’t be far from investors’ minds.
Beyond this, there are more question marks than usual entering the new month, with likely few answers ahead of time.
Will the U.S. government shut down on October 1? It’s a distinct possibility and could prevent the release of key data reports, including the October 3 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and the October 6 Nonfarm Payrolls report. Both are considered essential for tracking wages, labor demand, hiring trends, and the health of specific industries.
Without those reports, it could be very difficult for investors, companies, and the Fed to figure out exactly what’s going on in the economy—conceivably causing volatility.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the top three U.S. automakers is another variable that could affect trading in October depending on its length and severity. There’s also the resumption of student loan payments, which could clip consumer spending and hurt companies like restaurants, hotels, casinos, and entertainment providers that got a nice boost this year from the post-pandemic upswing in service demand.
October also could tell us a lot more about the path of crude oil prices, which hit 10-month highs above $90 per barrel for WTI crude futures (/CL) in late September amid supply tightness caused by OPEC’s production trims. OPEC members and their allies meet in early October, and could potentially set the direction for this crucial commodity. While Saudi Arabia and Russia seem stalwart in their effort to keep production down, other members of the cartel might be less enthusiastic, but that waits to be seen.
“There’s a long list … the strike, the possible shutdown, the resumption of student loan payments … the oil price shock,” Powell said at his post-FOMC decision press conference on September 20. “What we try to do is assess all of them and handicap all of them. And ultimately, though, there’s so much uncertainty around these things.”
Government shutdowns traditionally don’t have much of a macroeconomic impact on the economy, Powell added, but the strike could affect hiring and inflation, while prolonged strength in energy prices could squeeze consumer spending. “It really comes down to how persistent, how sustained these energy prices are,” he said.
Assuming data are available in October, the major highlights include JOLTs and the jobs report. Recent readings show evidence of the labor market loosening, traditionally a helpful element for the Fed as it tries to put the inflation demon back in its cage. Average monthly jobs growth slowed to 150,000 in the June-through-August period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lowest level since the pandemic. Unemployment clicked up to 3.8% in August, and labor force participation also climbed.
More of the same in the September report—again, if we get the actual report—would potentially take some pressure off the Fed and presumably Treasury yields.
On the other hand, recent weekly Initial Jobless Claims touched eight-month lows and will also be closely watched in October. It may seem unfair, but we might be returning to a “bad news is good news” scenario—the way things were roughly a year ago. The Fed apparently doesn’t feel it’s killed off inflation and remains ready to hike at least one more time this year, so investors may cheer data that bodes poorly for the economy and workers.
As Powell explained, the Fed’s prime goal now is a return to price stability. One way to read this is that the Fed will do whatever it takes to move inflation lower, even if it’s at the expense of jobs. On a positive note, Powell said inflation expectations remain “anchored” and that the Fed plans to move very “carefully” from here on rate decisions, something it can afford to do because it moved so dramatically late last year. Rates begin October at 22-year highs.
Unfortunately for investors, those sky-high interest rates helped push the benchmark TNX yield to near 4.5% by late September, its highest level since 2007. Unfortunately, this may simply be a rest stop, because there’s a range between 5.35% to 5.50% that technicians say is a major resistance area on the charts.
The TNX yield is correlated with the 30-year mortgage and other long-term lending rates, so any further climb could tighten borrowing demand for large items like cars, mortgages, and household goods bought on credit. It also could put more pressure on commercial real estate—with the impact extending to regional banks that typically provide loans for office buildings. This could help explain why bank stocks are still trading down from their October 2022 low and could spell more trouble ahead for the small-cap Russell 2000® Index (RUT), which has a heavy exposure to the financial industry.
The path of both yields and the dollar—which posted six-month highs after the Fed’s decision to pause rate hikes but reduce expectations for 2024 rate cuts at its September meeting—will likely track expectations for the October 31 – November 1 FOMC meeting. As of late September, futures trading priced in just a 30% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike then, but a 45% chance of a rate hike in December.
October should bring more clarity into the timing and potential for that move, but for now, the fixed income and equity markets seem to be in a repricing stage to account for the impact of two fewer-than-expected 2024 rate cuts. The FOMC now projects the federal funds range to finish 2024 between 5% and 5.25%, up from the previous projected range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The range now is 5.25% to 5.5%. Rising yields and concerns about the possible negative impact on stocks sent the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) back above 16 in late September after recent three-year lows. A higher VIX often hints at bigger daily moves ahead in the S&P 500 index (SPX).
Focus on the Fed won’t go away but may get muted in mid-October when earnings season begins in earnest.
The approaching Q3 earnings season is expected to be the first in a year to show rising profitability for S&P 500 companies. However, that won’t necessarily be enough to awaken stocks from their late-summer slumber.
Strong consumer spending and easier year-over-year earnings comparisons for some key sectors could help the biggest 500 U.S. corporations get over the earnings hump. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are expected to report year-over-year earnings growth in Q3, according to research firm FactSet, led by consumer discretionary and communication services firms.
Tough comparisons to the solid post-pandemic economy and rising interest rates clipped earnings growth for most S&P 500 sectors in late 2022 and through the first two quarters of 2023. Energy, which led earnings gainers in 2022 as crude oil prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helped bring overall earnings down earlier this year as crude prices fell, though crude marched higher lately.
Analysts expect Q3 earnings to fall about 0.2% from a year earlier before even gains in the fourth quarter and next year, FactSet said. Analysts anticipate Q4 earnings growth of 8.4%, followed by 12.2% calendar-year growth in 2024. That compares with expected calendar year growth of just 1.1% this year.
Anticipated improvement in bottom-line performance won’t necessarily light a fire under Wall Street, in part because stocks approach earnings at a relatively high value compared with the historic average. Also, recent slower revenue growth has some analysts worried about company margins. Rising interest rates and inflation from soaring energy costs are other wild cards that could prevent stronger earnings growth from ending Wall Street’s extended summer dog days.
Scary? Maybe. But investors likely feel ready after emerging from September’s haunted house.
