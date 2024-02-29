No Ugly Surprises: PCE Price Growth Meets Expectations as Annual Gains Decelerate, Giving Stocks a Boost

PCE prices rose 0.3% while core PCE growth was 0.4% for the Fed's favored inflation metric. Stocks recovered from premarket losses on the news. Jobless claims jumped to 215,000, still historically low, and investors await key U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data later today and tomorrow.
PCE inflation data in line with expectations, helping stocks, Treasuries rebound
Cloud industry under scrutiny after Salesforce and Snowflake earnings disappoint investors
(Thursday market open) How do you spell relief? PCE.
U.S. inflation accelerated in January but in line with Wall Street’s expectations and without any ugly surprises. Treasury yields slipped on the data and major stock indexes clawed back from earlier losses to post mild gains in premarket trading as investors cheered a relatively tame report.
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation metric, rose 0.3% month over month in January, while core PCE, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.4%. Those were exactly what analysts had expected and up from a revised 0.1% and 0.2% in December.
Core annual PCE slipped to 2.8% from 2.9% in December, again meeting consensus views and showing signs of slow improvement. Annual headline PCE rose 2.4%, down from the previous 2.6%, in line with Wall Street’s views.
“PCE and core PCE came in line with expectations,” said Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Both continue to trend lower. Given that the data were in line with expectations, the market reaction was muted. Treasury yields fell by a few basis points but the market largely took the report in stride.”
Heading into the data, futures trading dialed in about two chances in three that the Fed would begin cutting rates by June and a nearly 85% probability of a rate trim by July, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Immediately after the report, those chances stood at 61% for June and 85% for July, essentially unchanged. However, this metric can bounce around quickly so investors should keep monitoring it.
“Since the data were in line with expectations, I don’t think it will move the needle significantly about the market’s current view on the timing of rate cuts,” Schwab’s Howard said.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.27% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.04 %, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) increased 0.5%.
Bitcoin is up another 3.8% near $63,200 in the premarket. Earlier, the cryptocurrency briefly touched $64,000 before turning lower. It’s just below its all-time high of $69,000 from November 2021.
PCE signs: Analysts had expected monthly PCE growth of 0.3%, with core PCE growth of 0.4%, Trading Economics said. The actual numbers were right on target. The comparable December levels had been 0.2%, but today’s report revised December headline PCE growth down to 0.1%.
PCE data is less shelter-focused than the CPI, and shelter prices have been particularly sticky. Shelter is 36% of CPI. Conversely, housing’s weight in PCE is just 18%. Digging into PCE, it appears that goods inflation continued to decline in January while services inflation kept rising, a long-term post-pandemic pattern.
“We expect the Fed to continue to preach patience with rate cuts,” said Schwab’s Howard. “The market continues to push back the timing of the first rate cut. We still expect three to four rate cuts this cycle with the first occurring this summer, but it will be data dependent.”
In related news, January U.S. Personal Income rose a solid 1%, above the Briefing.com consensus of 0.5%, following a 0.3% jump in December. Personal Spending in January rose just 0.2%, down from 0.7% the prior month, which could be a function of the chilly spell in mid-January.
Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 215,000 last week, above the Briefing.com consensus of 206,000 but still historically low. Companies cut more than 82,000 jobs in January, according to Challenger data, and continuing claims climbed above 1.9 million last week following a large upward revision to the prior data. The February layoffs data are due next Thursday. The government’s February Nonfarm Payrolls report comes the next day following consecutive months of massive and surprising gains that—along with hot inflation data—fed into ideas the Fed would wait longer to cut rates.
Warmer in Washington: Things are thawing on the last day of February as Congress continues its scramble to avoid a partial government shutdown set to begin Friday night. Late Wednesday, lawmakers struck a deal that would buy some additional time. The House will vote today on a plan that will push the March 1 deadline for several federal agencies to March 8 and push the deadline for the rest of the government to March 22. The goal is to allow lawmakers time to debate and approve the various appropriations bills that allocate funding to every agency and program.
“While it appears likely that both the House and Senate will pass the stopgap measure in time to avoid this weekend’s partial shutdown, the underlying dynamics remain challenging. A partial shutdown later in March cannot be ruled out,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab.
Factory whistle: Turning back to economic data, U.S. Q4 annualized growth of 3.2% in the government’s latest estimate Wednesday reinforced ideas of a resilient economy, but one area that hasn’t shown much muscle is manufacturing. The tide could be turning, however and tomorrow promises fresh insight soon after the opening bell.
The ISM Manufacturing Index was below 50 in January for a 15th consecutive month, meaning in contraction. However, the 49.1 reading was up from 47.1 in December and the highest since October 2022, sparking some optimism that the sector might be gaining vigor. That said, analysts think contraction continued in February and the consensus is 49.5, according to Briefing.com.
Pending Home Sales bow later this morning and analyst consensus is for a 1% rise in January, according to Briefing.com.
China next: After the close today, manufacturing data from China is on the menu. The official NBS Manufacturing PMI for February is seen at 49.1, down from 49.2 the previous month and still below the 50 needed for expansion, said Trading Economics. Tonight also brings the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI, which is on a three-month streak above 50 and seen at 50.7 for February. The NBS report measures the performance of large, state-owned companies, while Caixin is a broader measurement.
External affairs: In other overseas news, January CPI data from France and Spain this morning looked tame, with a slowing in the year-over-year increase for both. Germany’s CPI dropped to 2.5% in February, from 2.9% the prior month and below analysts’ expectations, according to Trading Economics. Slowing growth in food and energy prices played into the lower German inflation. On the other side of the world, the yen popped to two-week highs amid talk that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could eventually tighten rate policy.
Cloud burst: Yesterday afternoon was an important one for the cloud market, but the parade got rained on when Salesforce (CRM) provided fiscal 2025 revenue guidance that fell short of Wall Street’s consensus. On the positive side, Salesforce announced its first quarterly dividend and increased its share repurchase authorization by $10 billion, but judging from the market’s reaction, investors had hoped for a better revenue outlook.
Investors often see CRM as a barometer for overall IT investment on cloud software, so weakness in the outlook could have an impact on other cloud stocks including Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Oracle (ORCL). The tech sector weakened yesterday, and this could extend the softness. Salesforce shares initially fell 4% in premarket trading after earnings but clawed back to just a 0.4% loss approaching Thursday’s open.
The ride was even rougher for Snowflake (SNOW), another cloud firm reporting late Wednesday. Shares tumbled 23% in overnight trading despite the company beating Wall Street’s expectations for Q4 earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. It also anticipates Q1 revenue growth of 26% to 27% year over year.
Any positive takeaways got dwarfed by Snowflake’s soft fiscal 2025 guidance and its announcement that CEO Frank Slootman is retiring. Snowflake sees 22% growth in fiscal 2025, well below analysts’ consensus of 30%. Investors were looking to SNOW for confirmation of cloud spend acceleration, but they appeared disappointed, another possible blow for the sector.
Stocks on the move early Thursday include:
Wednesday in review:
Regional banks and semiconductors were among the weakest performers Wednesday, and communications services and health care shares also fell. Real estate shares bucked the softness in many sectors to post firm gains. Food and beverage and consumer discretionary sectors also firmed. The $DJI lost ground for a third consecutive day.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 20% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 61% of at least one cut by June and 85% by July.
Revival tent: Downtrodden biotech and small-cap stocks found buying interest at mid-week, highlighted by a nearly 6% biotech rally Tuesday. While Tuesday’s surge drew much of its strength from positive weight-loss drug data announced by Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), the sector was strong before that, too, first on hopes for lower interest rates and then on mergers and acquisition and clinical trial data enthusiasm, Barron’s reported. Some of the biotech and small cap strength could also reflect sector rotation here at the end of the month as some investors take profit from the tech rally and plow their gains into sectors that haven’t had so much success lately. Also, there may be some rebalancing taking place as investors shift money into fixed income following strong gains in equities the first two months of the year.
PCE impact: One thing to keep in mind about any piece of economic news is that it just tells the story of one point in time. Investors approached PCE knowing January was a hot month for other inflation measures like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI), both of which get updated for February before the Fed’s March 19-20 meeting. The February jobs report also comes out before that, along with updated views of the U.S. manufacturing economy and job openings. PCE is important, but it’s not the final arbiter on what the Fed does next. Also, the stock market seems less focused on rates now than it was, say, two months ago. The economy and earnings held up well over the last quarter even as the Treasury market cut the number of anticipated 2024 rate cuts in half, to three from six. There’s been a decoupling lately of stocks and Treasuries, meaning a weaker Treasury market doesn’t necessarily go hand in hand with softer stock performance as it did for much of 2023.
More from Nvidia: For those who simply can’t get enough of Nvidia (NVDA) and AI even after last week’s excitement, mark March 18 on your calendar. That’s the day Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote address at this year’s Nvidia GTC AI conference in San Jose. Nvidia promises the speech will be “powerful” and “inspiring,” and with some analysts now calling Nvidia the “Apple of AI,” according to Barron’s, the speech could potentially have a market impact if Huang outlines his vision of AI demand growth, for instance. The company is also holding a Q&A session with analysts that week. As a reminder, Nvidia’s gains represent about one-third of total SPX growth so far this year.
March 1: February ISM Manufacturing PMI®, January Construction Spending, and final February University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 4: No major earnings or data expected.
March 5: January Factory Orders and expected earnings from Target (TGT), Ross Stores (ROST), and Crowdstrike (CRWD).
March 6: January Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from Campbell Soup (CPB), Foot Locker (FL), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO).
March 7: Q4 Productivity, January Trade Balance, and expected earnings from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco (COST).
