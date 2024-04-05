No Slowing This Economy: Robust March Jobs Growth of 303,000 Sends Yields Up Again Following Thursday's Wall Street Sell-off

A surprise 303,000 gain from the Nonfarm Payrolls report far exceeded Wall Street expectations of only around 200,000. Yields popped nine basis points on the news, while equities pulled back from premarket gains following the report after having rebounded from yesterday's sharp sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls of 303,000 far exceeds Wall Street expectations, yields popped, equities pulled back on premarket gains
Thursday’s sell-off was worst of the year and potentially caused technical damage on the SPX chart
Next week brings crucial U.S. inflation data, Fed minutes, start of Q1 earnings season
Note to readers: Last Chance:Help us provide you with the most useful market information to start your day. Click here and take a brief survey to help Schwab improve how we deliver this newsletter.
(Friday market open) The U.S. jobs machine kept churning out new positions in March. Employment rose 303,000 to far exceed Wall Street’s expectations of around 200,000, the government said in its Nonfarm Payrolls report Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at a historically low 3.8%.
Treasury yields, which recently hit four-month highs, popped again immediately after the data. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield jumped nearly nine points to just under 4.4%. Rising yields continue to weigh on the equities market, which had its worst day of the year yesterday. Equities markets, which had rebounded overnight from yesterday’s sharp sell-off, pulled back from premarket gains following the report and then quickly rebounded.
Unlike February, there were no significant downward revisions in this jobs report to take the sting away from employment growth that continues making the Federal Reserve’s job harder in terms of pulling down rates. Instead, revisions to January and February added 22,000 jobs.
“It was a relatively strong report all around, continuing to support the case for a soft landing,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Average hourly earnings remain elevated, which can keep inflation sticky in the short run. Strong reports like this could end up pushing back the timing of the first rate cut.”
Futures based on the SPX rose 0.48% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) climbed 0.6%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were up 0.4%. European indexes are on track for a lower week and Asian indexes ended the week mostly lower.
Jobs growth of 303,000 in March outpaced the 12-month average of 231,000 and remains historically heavy. Before the pandemic, a 200,000 jobs growth number was considered strong. The economy only needs about 100,000 a month to keep pace with population growth.
Services sectors dominated the jobs added last month, including 72,000 new health care jobs and 71,000 new positions in government. Leisure and hospitality jobs rose 49,000.
It wasn’t all services, however. Construction growth rose 39,000.
In addition, average hourly earnings growth of 0.3% month over month met analysts’ expectations and may help ease some concerns about a potential wage-price spiral, though it was up from 0.1% in February. Earnings are up 4.1% from a year ago, and labor force participation was slightly higher in March at 62.7%. Average hours worked bounced back to 34.4.
It’s potentially a positive sign on the interest rate front that the participation rate rose. If more people are entering the labor market it increases the supply of workers, meaning employers may not have to compete and offer higher wages to attract employees. The year-over-year wage growth of 4.1% was the lowest since June 2021.
The prime-age workforce participation rate (ages 25–54) is back above pre-pandemic levels, while the overall participation rate is lower. Older workers have been slower getting back to work but may be doing so now.
Naturally, the jobs report is only a snapshot of a single month and should be taken in context with others from the recent past. It’s also just the first of three huge data reports this week and next followed by earnings season. All this means investors shouldn’t overreact. This short Schwab video provides general insight on how investors might want to approach jobs reports.
In terms of reaction, it might not take long to get some from Fed policymakers. Four more speak today to wrap up a busy week of remarks. It could be interesting to hear if anyone on today’s schedule echoes Kashkari on the rate path, as well as their potential jobs report analysis.
Weekly preview: Next week’s March Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday wait in the wings. Earnings season informally begins a week from today when several major U.S. investment banks report their Q1 results.
Monday and Tuesday, by contrast, look relatively quiet from an earnings and data perspective. This gives investors time to digest today’s jobs data without too much distraction, but the market may lack direction and trade in a sideways manner ahead of CPI and PPI.
The CPI and PPI reports for March might be more influential than usual after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the hotter-than-expected January and February reports might have reflected seasonal slings and arrows. Inflation slowed considerably in Q4 but gains mostly stalled in early Q1. If the March reports don’t show a return to at least some sort of progress, it could raise eyebrows.
The core data become more important this time around because it strips out energy prices. Crude oil rose about 20% between the end of 2023 and early April and could cause headline CPI and PPI to outpace the core readings. Core CPI is seen rising 0.3% month over month in March, down from 0.4% in February, according to Trading Economics. Headline CPI is seen up 0.3% as well, down from 0.4%.
Another key element next week is Wednesday’s release of minutes from the last Fed meeting.
VIX and that: Volatility, which initially sank Thursday, kicked into gear by late afternoon as the VIX topped 16 in a 14% single-day climb. Yesterday’s VIX close was the highest of 2024 and since November 1, though it did trade higher on an intraday basis in mid-February. VIX had hibernated most of Q1 before waking up this month and its recent rise reflects geopolitical and rate uncertainty. Next week could be another volatile one.
Edgar Allan Poe wrote “The Purloined Letter.” This week’s Wall Street mystery is the purloined rally. Thursday marked the second straight session where early gains fizzled out, and it was a far spookier tale than the day before. Early 0.7% gains for the S&P 500® index (SPX) transformed into 1.2% losses by the final hour, pushing the SPX below the 20-day moving average of 5,186 that marked a technical uptrend line going back to mid-January.
Yesterday’s sharply lower close below support following early gains suggests a bearish “key reversal,” which might imply further technical pressure ahead. A surge in crude oil prices and a hawkish speech by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, in which he contemplated no rate cuts this year, contributed to the late plunge (see more below on reasons for the sell-off).
Heading into today’s jobs report, investors were reassessing the likelihood of three rate cuts previously suggested by the Fed. This has bond markets under pressure, but equities continued to trade near recent all-time highs before Thursday’s late sell-off. Wall Street appears to be awaiting a catalyst, whether that’s today’s jobs report, next week’s inflation data, the start of Q1 earnings season next week, or the fallout from a recent rally in commodities.
Earnings ahead: Ready or not, next week means the start of Q1 earnings season and all the possible drama and volatility that might go with it. Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to rise 4.1% year over year, but that’s a bit misleading. They could actually fall 1.9% if you exclude so-called Magnificent Seven stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT), according to Bloomberg.
Seven of 11 sectors are projected to report year-over-year earnings growth, led by the tech, communications services, and consumer discretionary sectors that house the Magnificent Seven. Four sectors are predicted to report a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the energy and materials sectors.
Stocks on the move:
Thursday in review: Selling tore through cyclical sectors like materials, financials, and industrials that recently expanded the rally’s breadth far beyond info tech and communications mega caps. Semiconductors were among Thursday’s weakest performers as a drop of more than 7% in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped send the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) down 3% to a two-week low. Retail shares were also soft. Info tech fell more than 1.7%, finishing dead last among sectors. Volume was light, contributing to the dramatic moves.
Early today, futures traders saw 93% odds the FOMC will keep rates unchanged following its April 30 to May 1 meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of a quarter-point rate cut following the FOMC meeting in June are seen at around 56%.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Postgame wrap: Thursday’s dramatic late sell-off could have reflected investors not wanting to take new long positions before today’s jobs report and next week’s inflation data. A late-day surge in crude oil prices amid resurgent Middle East tensions didn’t help, either. Also, Thursday’s early rally possibly rested on relatively fragile ground, including a very slight uptick in weekly jobless claims that some participants grasped onto as possible evidence of a slowing jobs market that might lead to rate cuts. That theory lost some spark later Thursday when the Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari, once known as a dove, floated the possibility of no rate cuts this year, according to a Bloomberg report.
Commodities corner: Crude oil reached five-month highs Thursday, but the futures market is in backwardation. That means spot prices hold a premium to contracts farther out, with the market projecting the price to fall below $80 per barrel before the end of the year, according to CME trading. Whether that happens might depend on developments with OPEC and the Middle East, but it paints a somewhat hopeful picture. It might be interesting to see if commodity gains can continue should the Fed push back even further on interest rate cuts. The other question is the dollar, which has historically traded inversely to commodities. It’s been rising along with copper and crude lately, somewhat out of character. Heading into next week’s data, the Fed appears to be in no hurry to cut rates.
April 8: No major earnings or data expected.
April 9: No major earnings or data expected.
April 10: March CPI and March core CPI, February Wholesale Inventories, FOMC minutes, and expected earnings from Delta (DAL).
April 11: March PPI and March core PPI and expected earnings from CarMax (KMX).
April 12: University of Michigan preliminary April Sentiment, and expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), and Citigroup (C).
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.