Mixed Picture: Jobs Growth Surpasses Forecasts, but Downward Revisions, Higher Unemployment Send Yields Down

February jobs growth of 275,000 was well above the average estimate of 200,000, but the government significantly cut growth from its prior two reports, making the combined impact more mild. Stocks rose on the data, and Treasury yields slid.
Stocks inch higher, Treasury yields hit one-month lows on February jobs report
Market breadth appears to be expanding as sectors beyond tech see interest
Next week features U.S. CPI and PPI data, along with earnings from Oracle
(Friday market open) ) The U.S. jobs market stayed healthy in February with job creation of 275,000 coming in far above expectations. However, dramatic downward revisions to the two previous jobs reports mean the labor picture may not be quite as hot as initially thought. Futures trading immediately after the data built in higher probabilities for a Federal Reserve rate cut in either June or July.
Unemployment climbed to 3.9% in February, while the government subtracted a combined 167,000 jobs from the December and January reports. Both of those previous jobs reports had blown past expectations but now appear milder. Hourly earnings rose just 0.1%, well below consensus forecasts and possibly a constructive factor in the inflation battle. Annual wage growth was 4.3%, down from a downwardly revised 4.4% in January.
Wall Street’s initial reaction was muted but became more positive as premarket trading continued. Major indexes inched into the green and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell three basis points to its lowest level since early February. The 2-year Treasury yield, which is closely related to interest rate policy, fell to its lowest level in a month.
Analysts had expected to see 200,000 jobs created last month. The unemployment rate was seen holding steady at 3.7%, while average hourly earnings were projected to climb 0.3% month over month, according to Trading Economics. Monthly wage growth had been expected to rise 0.3%.
Needless to say, the Fed is likely poring over the numbers this morning following two days of congressional testimony by Chairman Jerome Powell.
“We’re waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably to 2%,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. “When we do get that confidence, and we’re not far from it, it’ll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction.”
Though Powell didn’t set off any fireworks, his lack of hawkishness might have been one factor sending major U.S. indexes to record highs yesterday.
“Powell continued to preach patience with the timing of rate cuts but said that it’s getting close to cutting rates,” said Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “We expect three cuts this year with the first occurring this summer, assuming the data supports it.”
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.3% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.07%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) rose 0.2%.
Bitcoin (/BTC) is relatively flat near $68,000.
Every jobs report is a snapshot of a single month. This time, it might be more useful to look at the three-month jobs picture, which remains solid but below what investors had thought earlier this morning.
December jobs growth is now a revised 290,000 and January saw a huge downward revision to 229,000 from the initial 353,000. With February’s 275,000 included, the three-month average growth is roughly 265,000. If there hadn’t been revisions and if February’s data had come in as expected at 200,000, the three-month average would have been nearly 300,000.
These are still large numbers, historically, and probably send a message to the Fed that jobs creation remains bountiful. However, there are some positive nuggets. The slower wage growth, for one, possibly reflects that much of February’s growth came in the lower-paying services sectors.
Average hours worked, which the government had initially pegged down to 34.1 in January, rose to 34.2 for that month and 34.3 in February, a healthy sign. And labor force participation was unchanged at 62.5% for a third consecutive month, near the pre-pandemic level.
Another item of note is the weaker household data which fell by 184,000, causing the spike in the unemployment rate. It’s the household data, not the payrolls, that generates this number. That’s an important distinction because a person with multiple jobs will be counted several times in the payroll survey but only once in the household survey.
Breaking down February’s jobs growth, health care added 67,000 jobs while government added 52,000. Transportation and warehousing jobs rose 20,000, and construction rose 23,000. Manufacturing employment saw little change.
To learn more about how to analyze a monthly jobs report, check this short Schwab video.
Ahead of today’s jobs data, Wall Street continued to climb on AI- and chip-inspired momentum, and we’re starting to see other sectors join the party. This may help the market should tech lose some steam, giving investors other choices. Several sectors including energy, financials, and industrials now boast 80% or more of their components trading above their respective 50-day moving averages. The same is true for tech, but it’s healthy to see breadth expand beyond the usual suspects.
CPI around corner: The key report next week is Tuesday morning’s February Consumer Price Index (CPI), which follows a surprisingly hot January reading. The question is whether January was an exception to the long-term downward trend, or perhaps the start of something more sinister that might delay the Fed’s rate cut projections.
Analysts expect CPI to rise 0.4% month over month after a 0.3% reading in January but see core CPI price growth—which strips out food and energy—of 0.3%, down from 0.4% the prior month, Trading Economics said. Gasoline prices rose last month and tend to be volatile, so core CPI might be the more influential reading in Tuesday’s report.
Rude welcome: It was an earnings triple play late Thursday—not what you want your team to hit into. Investors sold shares of Costco (COST), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell Technology (MRVL) amid concerns about guidance from the latter two tech companies.
More tech ahead: Investors get another update from the tech sector Monday when Oracle (ORCL) is expected to report after the close. Oracle’s earnings can be a helpful barometer of demand for info tech not just in the United States but worldwide. It can also shed light on the environment for competitors like Salesforce (CRM), which also recently reported.
With Oracle, attention centers on customer relationship management, or CRM, software, which is designed for companies to manage their sales forces and other large needs. If companies like Oracle see growing CRM demand, it can hint that the overall business environment is improving.
Stocks on the move early Friday include:
Thursday in review:
AI- and semiconductor-driven momentum continued to buoy Wall Street Thursday, fueling a broad market rally that lifted the SPX to its 16th record high close of the year. The Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) also ended at an all-time high.
Stocks in Asia had a mostly higher week, as did stock across most European markets. Eurozone Q4 gross domestic product growth was flat, as analysts had expected, but Germany reported better-than-expected 1% growth in January Industrial Production.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 95% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 30% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 83% of at least one cut by June and 96% by July. The May-through-July chances all climbed after the jobs report.
Sonders says… Get the latest analysis on the U.S. stock market and economy from Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist, in this monthly Market Snapshot video.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Bringing up the rear: While overall Q4 earnings look healthier than analysts had expected entering the season, the news here at tail end of reporting isn’t all good. Financials saw a 14.8% earnings-per-share (EPS) decline in Q4, research firm FactSet said. Banks suffered most of any financials subsector, with earnings falling 64% year over year. Financials weren’t the worst EPS loser in Q4. That unpleasant honor belonged to energy, which saw a 25.3% EPS decline. Materials and health care also got squeezed.
Road ahead: For financials and health care, 2024 could bring a turnaround in the EPS column, FactSet said. Analysts expect health care to finish third in the sector EPS sweepstakes for the full year of 2024 with EPS growth of 16.2%, and financials to come in fourth at 11.3%. Both of those are above the average 11% for the SPX as a whole. Materials, however, could continue to struggle in 2024, with EPS growth seen falling 2.1%. Drilling down into the materials sector, three of four industries saw declining earnings in Q4, with metals and mining, chemicals, and containers and packaging all falling 15% or more. Only construction saw growth.
Easy credit terms: A year after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, U.S. credit conditions remain relatively easy. This means companies aren’t having much trouble obtaining funding and might help partially explain the market’s recent vigor. More money floating around the economy often means more money going into stocks, especially areas traditionally seen as riskier including biotech and small caps. It could help explain the recent rally in cryptocurrencies and even gold, as well.
March 11: Expected earnings from Oracle (ORCL).
March 12: February CPI and core CPI and expected earnings from Kohl’s (KSS).
March 13: Expected earnings from Lennar (LEN) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).
March 14: February PPI and Core PPI, February Retail Sales, and expected earnings from Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Dollar General (DG).
March 15: February Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production, preliminary March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.