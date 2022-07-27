Investors Shrug Off Misses From Microsoft and Alphabet Ahead of the Fed’s Rate Decision

Equity index futures were positive ahead of the opening bell despite earnings misses from Microsoft and Alphabet and a looming afternoon rate hike from the Fed.
Investors Shrug Off Earnings Misses From Microsoft and Alphabet
Retailers Continue to Struggle With High Inventories and Low Demand
Russia and EU Face Off Over Natural Gas, Sparking Tremendous Volatility
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
After yesterday’s close, Microsoft (MSFT) reported that it missed big on earnings and revenue, causing the stock to fall 2.61% in after-hours trading. The company cited currency headwinds for its misses, but its cloud business was also on the low end of estimates. MSFT said it was still experiencing higher demand from businesses, which could be the bright spot investors were focusing on as shares rose 3.4% ahead of the opening bell.
Alphabet (GOOGL) also missed on its top and bottom lines, but not as badly as Microsoft. It reported higher ad revenues than many expected after Twitter’s (TWTR) big miss last week. Alphabet dropped immediately in after-hours trading but bounced back and to rally 2%, and was up 3.86% premarket.
With Microsoft and Alphabet bouncing back, the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures were trading 1.39% higher before the opening bell.
It’s another busy morning for earnings reports:
After today’s close, the tech earnings showcase continues with Meta Platforms (META) and Qualcomm (QCOM) reporting their numbers.
A positive economic report came out before the open as durable goods orders were better than expected. These numbers could help prop up GDP numbers later this week. Orders were forecast at -0.5% and came in at 1.9%.
The retail inventories report confirmed what Walmart (WMT) warned yesterday—retailers have a lot of product to be cleared out. This could hurt retailers as they’ll likely have to offer deep discounts to clear out the inventories for the back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons.
After the opening bell, the pending home sales report will come out. And, of course, the FOMC announcement this afternoon will draw all eyes. Look for my response this afternoon.
Walmart (WMT) surprised investors by slashing its Q2 and full-year earnings guidance Monday night due to rising inflation and high inventories. The stock dropped 7.6% yesterday dragging fellow retailers Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) down 3.6% and 3.25% respectively.
The majority of Walmart’s issues came in clothing as consumers are seeing more of their budgets taken up by food and fuel inflation. In fact, WMT remained relatively strong in their groceries segment. The market reaction reflected Walmart’s storyline as the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index tumbled 4.04% and the Dow Jones U.S. Food Retailers & Wholesalers Index slid 2.61%.
Walmart was also a drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI), but the index actually fared better than its peers. The Dow fell 0.71%, while the Nasdaq ($COMP) plunged 1.87% and the S&P 500® index (SPX) tumbled 1.15%.
In other stock news, McDonald’s (MCD) rallied 2.7% on better-than-expected earnings and a positive outlook.
Finally, the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) rallied 0.69% on the news that EU countries will cut their natural gas use. The rising dollar pushed mega-cap stocks lower.
CHART OF THE DAY: THE NATURAL. Natural gas futures (/NG—candlesticks) are struggling to break a long-term resistance line that appears to be adding to the volatility from the Russia-EU headlines. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
UNNATURAL: After a very volatile day of trading, natural gas futures settled 1.4% higher on the day. However, the U.S. price for natural gas pales in comparison to Europe where natural gas closed 19.77% higher. According to CNBC, Europeans are now paying nine times what Americans are for natural gas.
Europe’s natural gas prices rose after EU nations recently agreed to voluntarily cut gas consumption by 15% starting next month. The EU is attempting to strike back at Russia for greatly reducing its gas supplies flowing into Germany through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia claimed the reduction was due to turbine problems, but EU officials say that Russia is using energy as a weapon.
SPREADING THIN: The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 3.057% while the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) fell to 2.787%. The spread between the yields caused the 2s10s spread ratio to invert even more. In fact, it’s the deepest inversion since 2006, which was a little more than a year ahead of the Great Recession.
The difference in the yields could reflect the uncertainty investors feel about the markets. The desire to buy lower-yielding and higher-maturing bonds is very odd unless you feel that the economy is going into recession and stocks are likely to fall. If that is your projection, then locking in the safety of Treasuries for a longer period could make sense.
Additionally, if you believe that Fed is going to have to cut rates by July of next year because of a recession—which the CME FedWatch Tool is currently forecasting—then the price of your 10-year Treasuries should rise and you could more than make up for what you lost in yield.
BOOBY TRAP: The worst-case scenario for Treasury buyers—not counting the U.S. government defaulting—would likely be stagflation. This occurs when the inflation persists even though economic growth is negative or low and unemployment is high. High inflation won’t allow the Fed to lower rates to stimulate the economy, so Treasury investors probably wouldn’t get any price appreciation and would have to settle for collecting the bond payments. They would miss out on the opportunity to get a higher yield with the shorter duration.
July 28: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT)
July 29: PCE Price Index and earnings from Exxon Mobil (XOM), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Chevron (CVX)
Aug 1: ISM Manufacturing PMI and earnings from Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Simon Property (SPG), Devon Energy (DVN), and Aflac (AFL)
Aug 2: JOLTS job openings and earnings Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Caterpillar (CAT), PayPal (PYPL), Starbucks (SBUX), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Aug 3: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and earnings from CVS Health (CVS), Booking (BKNG), Moderna (MRNA), MetLife (MET), and Yum! Brands (YUM)
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
