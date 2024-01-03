Minute-by-Minute: Stocks Fall Again as Investors Await Fed Meeting Notes, Job Openings Data

Fed minutes this afternoon along with job openings data and a key manufacturing report have investors on edge as the market opens and stocks are down again. Treasury yields rose, which could represent some position-squaring after the long Treasury rally last year that took yields sharply lower.
Fed minutes due this afternoon could provide fly-on-the-wall look at decision to pivot
ISM manufacturing data, job openings, and speech by Fed’s Barkin on today’s calendar
Early 2024 stumble could reflect profit taking on 2023 winners, new positions in laggards
(Wednesday market open) The new year continues to sing an unfamiliar tune. Major U.S. indexes fell for the second day in a row early Wednesday following their late-2023 surge and Treasury yields kept climbing as investors await this afternoon’s minutes from the Federal Reserve.
Back in mid-December, the Fed kept rates on pause and signaled a pivot toward as many as three rate cuts in 2024. Today’s minutes, due at 2 p.m. ET, could provide a behind-the-scenes look at the decision-making process and fresh clues into the Fed’s thinking. Wall Street is also mulling a speech this morning from Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, who in 2024 became a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and is considered something of a hawk on rates.
Before the minutes, investors get a look at this morning’s report on November job openings, data the Fed is known to watch closely for signs of tightening in the labor market. The December Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Index is also due soon after the open. It’s a busy day with lots of cross currents ahead of Friday’s keystone December jobs report.
In retrospect, Tuesday’s pressure on high-flying info tech and communication services stocks might have been expected. It’s not unusual for investors to wait until the new year to take profit on shares that soared the previous year. Waiting until the calendar page turns allows them to book those profits as taxes in the new year, not the old one.
Semiconductors were among the worst of yesterday’s performers after a huge 2023 for companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) centered on artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm. Apple (AAPL) shares got sliced more than 3% as Wall Street contemplated an analyst downgrade amid concerns over iPhone demand and Apple’s recent string of quarterly revenue declines. Major tech stocks fell again in premarket trading Wednesday.
Also, it’s not surprising to see a jump in beaten-down shares like Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) early in the new year after some investors likely sold those stocks in December during tax loss harvesting season. Now they’re jumping back in at what they may perceive to be low prices. Health care and utilities—two sectors that lagged in 2023—saw early gains this week even as tech stepped back following a banner year.
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.3% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were down 0.26%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were down 0.5%. Most European and Asian indexes fell overnight.
Caution ahead of today’s data and Friday’s jobs report could be a factor behind this year’s somewhat rocky start. Geopolitics might also play a role, with focus on Israel, Red Sea shipping lanes, and Ukraine. There’s concern that the Israel-Hamas war could become a more widespread regional conflict, The Washington Post reported today.
“The yield plunge at the end of the year was aggressive, so this could just be a modest reversal,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Based on our expectation for modest rate cuts this year, the 10-year Treasury yield appears fairly valued near 4%.”
The Fed’s Barkin said early Wednesday that he’s confident the economy is on the way to a soft landing, CNBC reported. He noted progress on inflation but said “the potential for additional rate hikes remains on the table.”
All roads this week lead up to December’s Nonfarm Payrolls report due Friday.
December’s employment report is expected to show jobs growth of 168,000, according to Trading Economics. That’s up from an earlier estimate of 158,000 and comes after the November jobs report showed growth of 199,000 and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%. Analysts forecast that December unemployment likely ticked up to 3.8%, and monthly wage growth probably rose 0.3%, down from 0.4% in November.
“With inflation trending lower, markets will be paying close attention to the strength or weakness of the labor market,” Schwab’s Martin said. “A stronger-than-expected jobs report could prevent the Fed from both cutting as early as expected and cutting as much as the markets are pricing in.”
Probability of a Fed rate cut at its March meeting inched back this week, though futures trading still prices in a better than 70% chance.
In a bit of a labor market preview ahead of the main event, today features the November Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) soon after the opening bell. The October JOLTS report showed 8.773 million job openings, down sharply from a surprisingly firm September report. Analysts anticipate almost no change in openings for November, with Trading Economics putting consensus at 8.85 million. Any further drop might be welcomed by Fed policy makers trying to clamp down on inflation. Also, remember to check the “quits” data to see if people still felt comfortable leaving their old jobs. Quits tend to decline when the jobs market tightens and wage growth slows.
While the U.S. jobs market surged in 2023, the manufacturing economy fizzled. Today’s ISM Manufacturing PMI® data after the open offers the latest read on U.S. manufacturing health, which has suffered months of contraction. Analysts expect another relatively anemic outcome of 47.1, up just slightly from 46.7 in November. Anything below 50 is considered contraction.
Fed minutes this afternoon could provide more insight into the conversation behind the scenes at the FOMC’s mid-December meeting when policy makers came up with projections for around three rate cuts in 2024. Investors should consider reading the minutes carefully for clues into how dovish FOMC members really appear to be and for any insight into the timing of anticipated cuts. Though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell painted a dovish picture in his post-meeting remarks, other Fed policy makers commenting after Powell sounded less sure about the rate cut path, casting questions about possible fractures developing within the FOMC. The minutes might cast light on any dissension.
Tomorrow morning brings weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which scraped near historic lows of around 200,000 in recent weeks. Analysts expect tomorrow’s claims to be about flat from the prior week at 220,000, according to Briefing.com. One metric to watch is continuing claims, which at one point in December climbed to a two-year high above 1.9 million but then retreated. Wall Street is likely to be sensitive to any signs of wobbling in the jobs market, as some economists still believe a recession is possible.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 89.1% of the FOMC holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 73% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting. That’s down from approximately 90% a week ago.
Looking ahead: For investors thinking far into the future, Schwab’s 2024 Long-Term Capital Market Expectations outlook, now freshly updated, is a good place to start. It discusses reasonable expectations for risks and returns over the next 10 years, which can help if you’re trying to achieve long-term financial goals.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Selloff reassessed: Yesterday’s sharp decline in the S&P 500® index (SPX) mainly reflected the opening thud from heavyweights like Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) as tech stocks suffered their worst day in more than two months. The S&P 500® Equal Weight Index (SPXEW), which weighs all S&P 500 stocks equally instead of by market capitalization, had far lighter losses. This implies that the average stock on Wall Street didn’t fall out of bed to start the year. Anyone hoping for a rally with better “breadth” likely would welcome this development. Even so, both the SPX and the SPXEW have leveled off quite a bit from their mid-December gains, perhaps a sign of some risk aversion as earnings season and key December data draw closer.
Pondering P/E: The year 2023 brought the end of an earnings recession and hopes continue to blossom for healthy corporate results in the new year. However, earnings might have to punch well above their weight to keep stocks on their upward path considering that the current SPX forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is already historically high above 19 even factoring in double-digit growth expectations for corporate balance sheets over the next 12 months. While the P/E for the SPX as a whole appears high versus the historic average of around 17, it’s somewhat dependent in how you look at it. The SPX itself is heavily influenced by the “magnificent seven” and their large market capitalizations. Most of these stocks trade at high multiples. However, the SPXEW, which weighs all S&P 500 stocks equally, trades at a forward P/E in the mid-teens. This implies that the average S&P 500 stock doesn’t trade at extremely high values. Also, as CNBC pointed out Tuesday, the magnificent seven generally trade at or under their multiples from two years ago when the market reached its all-time high.
Stocks in spotlight: Earnings news perks up again this week after a holiday hibernation with expected quarterly results from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG) on Thursday. Earnings season semi-officially begins next Friday, January 12, when major investment banks open their Q4 books. Walgreens shares managed a mild recovery in December but remain well off last year’s highs following a tough 2023 marked by a CEO departure and falling demand for COVID vaccines and testing. October’s earnings report didn’t help matters as the company delivered worse-than-expected guidance and missed quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. With a new CEO on board, 2024 could give the company a chance to reset, but one question as earnings approach tomorrow is whether Walgreens can keep growing its dividend. Some analysts say it’s too high to be sustained, and the company is under pressure to cut costs.
Jan. 4: Initial and Continuing Weekly Jobless Claims, ADP® Employment, and expected earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG).
Jan. 5: December Nonfarm Payrolls, November Factory Orders.
Jan. 8: November Consumer Credit.
Jan. 9: Expected Earnings from Albertsons (ACI).
