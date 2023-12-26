Middle East Tensions Put Markets on Edge as Light Holiday Trading Week Gets Underway

A thin trading week is anticipated, light on data and earnings. However, volatility and oil prices are elevated this morning amid tensions in the Middle East.
Middle East tensions welcome investors back after holiday
Treasuries start the week roughly flat, but volatility jumps
Thin holiday trading could mean more dramatic market moves this week
Readers’ note: During this holiday week, we’ll be publishing express editions of our regular Daily Market Updates. We’ll return to our regular format January 2.
(Tuesday market open) After a long holiday weekend of big meals and celebrations with family, Tuesday began with stocks picking up where they left off: In the green.
Major Wall Street indexes were mostly higher heading into the open, but so was volatility as tensions heightened in the Middle East. Several events there happened over the weekend and into Tuesday, including U.S. strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq following a drone attack that injured U.S. soldiers. Such news could turn the focus back toward geopolitics.
Sometimes a jump in the CBOE Volatility Index® (VIX) like we’re seeing this morning can signal shakiness for a stock market rally. In addition, thin holiday trading might cause quick swings in the market, as you may remember from last Wednesday when major indexes cratered in the final hour of trading.
Many people take vacation during the holidays, and even the Scroogiest investor will take a day off. This means that trading volumes before and after Christmas tend to be the thinnest of the year. Additionally, the week between Christmas and New Years Day tends to be relatively light. Light volumes can lead to false signals or difficulty in getting good pricing for trades. So, investors should be cautious when trading during these times.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) were up 0.12% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® (DJI) were up 0.06%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were up 0.12%.
Data is light this week, but as a reminder, last Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta updated the GDPNow estimate for Q4 to 2.3%, down from the previous 2.7%. The adjustment comes after data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the National Association of Realtors showed falling forecasts in personal consumption spending decreasing from 3.0% to 2.4%. The number is more optimistic than the Wall Street analyst consensus of about 1%.
November New Home Sales were more than 100,000 less than expected according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Estimates were for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 695,000, but the actual number was 590,000. Despite the miss, the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index ($SPSIHO) rose 0.30%.
Speaking of homes, today brings some housing price data and Thursday features November Pending Home Sales. Analysts expect a 0.5% jump for those after a 1.5% drop in October, perhaps a sign that slightly lower mortgage rates loosened wallets. Pending home sales are a gauge of the pipeline of existing home sales since pending home sales are based on contract signings and existing home sales are based on contract closings.
If you wanted a break from earnings news, this is your week. No S&P 500 companies are on the calendar. Next week also looks light but includes Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG).
Intel (INTC)climbed 2.4% in premarket trading Monday after Israel granted the chipmaker $3.2 billion to build a new $25 billion chip plant, according to Reuters.
Nike (NKE) fell nearly 12% on Friday despite a better-than-expected earnings report. The company also received an analyst downgrade late last week on the news that Nike was undertaking large cost cutting measures.
Cummins (CMI) fell 2.87% on Friday on an Associated Press report that Cummins agreed to pay $1.37 billion in settlements due to bypassing emissions tests.
Bloomberg reported that design software company Synopsys (SNPS) is in acquisition talks with Ansys (ANSS). Ansys rallied 18% on Friday in reaction to the news.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 85.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 75.6% chance the funds rate will be a quarter point lower after the Fed’s March meeting.
Dec. 27: No major data or earnings.
Dec 28: Pending home sales.
Dec. 29: No major data or earnings.
Jan 1: Markets closed for New Years Day
Jan 2: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI
