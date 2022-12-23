Getaway Day: Investors Head out for the Holidays Still Waiting for That Santa Rally

Falling inflation expectations and strong new home sales amid declining mortgage rates helped the market advance Friday on the traditional starting day for what’s known as the annual “Santa Claus rally.” Bargain-hunters also seemed to be out approaching the three-day weekend.
Home Sales and Consumer Sentiment Data Buoy Investors After Thursday’s Rout
As 2022’s Final Trading Week Begins, Keep an Eye Out for Bargain Hunters at SPX 3,800
Stocks May Be Getting the Headlines, But Oil’s Still Moving Up
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
To Our Readers: This will be our last scheduled Daily Market Update for 2022, unless there’s significant market volatility next week. Otherwise, we’ll be back Tuesday morning, January 3. We hope you have a wonderful holiday and thank you for reading!
(Friday Market Close) The last five trading days of the year—normally associated with the so-called “Santa Claus rally”—began Friday with light gains that weren’t enough to prevent a third-straight losing week for the benchmark S&P 500® index (SPX). Investors left for the holiday weekend continuing to fret about inflation and Federal Reserve policy.
The market didn’t seem in the mood for holiday surprises, trading in a tight range but closing near the session high of 3,845 for the SPX. That could be a positive sign for the rally getting more traction next Tuesday when markets reopen. The close came in solidly above key support near 3,800 but wasn’t above the 3,850 mark that bulls had targeted. Keep an eye on 3,835 Tuesday as a place where support might come in on a retreat.
Friday’s strength came after inflation expectations moved lower in November, something the Fed should like to see. The final December University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index showed year-ahead inflation expectations fall to 4.4% from the previous 4.6%, the lowest level in 18 months.
In addition, November New Home Sales came in well above expectations at a seasonally adjusted 640,000 versus the consensus estimate of 600,000 and the upwardly revised 632,000 in October.
The housing rebound shouldn’t have been too hard to predict considering how mortgage rates declined in November from a multi-decade peak this past summer and fall. This falling-rate trend continued in December, as Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average 30-year mortgage was down for the sixth week in a row to 6.27%.
Looking back at this morning’s surprisingly sharp 2.1% drop in November Durable Goods Orders and 0.4% increase in Personal Income, it’s fairly easy to see why some analysts saw it as negative and the market initially dipped. The rise in income likely reflects continued wage pressure on employers, even as demand for their goods (Durable Orders) falls sharply. That’s a recipe for sliding margins and possibly declining earnings potential in the new year. Not what the market wanted to see.
It also points up the Fed’s continued challenge in keeping wages from running away and pushing up inflation, even as other economic indicators slow.
That particular combination has a bad word associated with it: Stagflation. And that word was echoing around Wall Street early Friday.
With COVID-19 cases building in China and a winter storm hurting U.S. demand, it may seem surprising to see WTI Crude Oil (/CL) up 7% this week to back above $80 per barrel. Some of Friday’s strength in crude, which boosted energy stocks, could be linked to jawboning by Russia about possibly reducing production in the new year. Another factor could be the U.S. government, which began buying crude recently to restock the depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). U.S. supplies, even outside the SPR, remain at low levels for this time of year.
If you’re heading out of town for the holidays and worried about missing key economic data next week, don’t be. The calendar next week is as light as they come, with almost no major reports expected other than the usual weekly updates on initial jobless claims and crude oil inventories.
The only exceptions are reports that normally have a low impact even when people are around and trading, like the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index for October due Tuesday and the December Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Friday. Chicago PMI was extremely weak in November with a softer-than-expected headline number of 37.2, so we’ll see if it rebounded at all. If you want earnings, nothing’s on the calendar next week, but you’ll probably like the January schedule.
If you’re a long-term investor, these are tough times. The SPX is down about 20% this year, and there’s been no relief in the bond market. It’s certainly understandable if you’re not particularly enjoying this holiday season.
Looking back at the SPX performance Friday, it tested 3,825 mid-morning but was able to hold and then clawed its way back toward 3,850. A close above that would have been considered a technical victory. But it wasn’t to be.
Energy companies again dominated the list of top SPX gainers Friday, with Halliburton (HAL) gaining 4% and Hess (HES) up nearly 5%. A couple of the mega-caps, Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) posted decent gains, but major indexes got no help from Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT). Tesla (TSLA), now down 37% this month alone, continued to struggle. In sum, lack of support from the mega-caps probably kept the SPX from nosing above 3,850.
Bargain-hunting continues to show up when the SPX drops below 3,800, knowledge that traders might want to tuck away for next week. It’s also positive that all 11 S&P 500 sectors managed to post gains Friday, though only energy made a big move higher.
If today was actually the start of a Santa Claus rally, the levels to watch out for above on the SPX are 3,850, 3,870 and above that the 50-day moving average (MA) near 3,880. On a big upward move, the 100-day MA of 3,915 might come into play.
The 10-year Treasury yield continued moving higher Friday to finish at 3,75%, well above the month’s 3.4% low. Rising yields can help keep the brakes on stocks, especially ones in growth areas like info tech.
However, the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) fell back below 21 by the end of Friday’s session after a mid-week climb above 24. The easing VIX could signal a less challenging upward path for stocks in days to come.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Friday:
For the year-to-date, the $COMP is the worst performer of the major indexes, down about 33%. The SPX is down almost 20%, the $DJI is down 9%, and the RUT is off 22%. The $COMP is also the worst performer this month as tech stocks keep taking it on the chin.
Some more bullish analysts have taken note of this and point out that price-earnings (P/E) multiples have fallen sharply across the tech space from a year ago. The counter argument is that earnings may have farther to fall, meaning the “P” numerator might still look too high once the denominator declines from here.
Talking Technicals: WTI Crude (/CL) is up sharply this week. The level to watch, according to Briefing.com, is $81.96, the 50-day moving average (MA). Crude finished the week just below that and looks positioned to test it next week after breaking strong resistance recently at a down-trending level on the charts near $77.
Twice this week, the SPX dropped below 3,800 intraday, and each time it found buyers. It shows that when things really sell off, buyers come in, which makes 3,800 a more important post-holiday level.
Did you know, by the way, that Charles Schwab delivers an end-of-day market update podcast each trading session after the close? Be sure to check it out.
CHART OF THE DAY: FILL ’ER UP. WTI Crude (/CL—candlesticks) is bumping up against some critical technical resistance in its recent rally. The blue line is the 50-day MA just below $82 per barrel, while the red line is downtrending from highs posted earlier this year, and sits near $84. A push above these levels could offer a path back toward the November high of $93. Data Source: CME Group. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Dec. 26: Markets closed for official Christmas Day holiday. Enjoy if you celebrate! Reader’s note: Unless there is significant market volatility, Daily Market Update will return January 3.
Dec. 27: December Consumer Confidence
Dec. 28: November Pending Home Sales
Dec. 29: Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims
Dec. 30: December Chicago PMI
Jan. 2: Markets close in observance of New Year’s Day. Happy holidays!
Jan. 3: November Construction Spending.
Happy trading,
Shawn
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.