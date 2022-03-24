Markets Reverse Course Again, Trending Higher

Markets move higher Thursday as investors shift into recovery mode after Wednesday’s tumble.
Joe Mazzola, Director of Trader Education, Charles Schwab
(Thursday Market Open) Investors moved into recovery mode at the open, pushing U.S. markets upward after Wednesday declines.
All three major indexes were higher as news trickled out of Brussels ahead of a NATO emergency summit on Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. The war, as well as the Federal Reserve’s battle to fight inflation, have dominated investor sentiment in recent sessions.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes advanced slightly and oil prices straddled $114 after Wednesday’s rally.
Jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since 1969 as the labor market continues to be on fire. Initial claims for the week ending March 19 were 187,000, down 28,000 from last week’s revised 215,000, the labor department said.
Orders for durable goods fell in February by 2.2%, down much more than the expected drop of 0.5%, reversing course after four straight months of gains.
Core durable goods were lower by 0.6%; goods excluding defense fell 2.7% and non-defense orders, excluding aircraft narrowed to -0.3%.
Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) backtracked after the parent of Olive Garden and other restaurants missed earnings expectations. Darden said guest count, staffing levels and costs were hit by the omicron variant that rippled through the nation in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the numbers are starting to improve, the company said.
Spotify Technology (SPOT) shares were higher after the streaming service said subscribers will have easier access to subscriptions through the Google Play Store, thanks to a pact inked with Google’s parent company, Alphabet (GOOG).
Supply and labor issues remain challenging for homebuilders, including KB Home (KBH), which missed earnings expectations and saw shares drop. Profits for the three months ending in February were $1.47 per share, up 44%, but missed Wall Street’s expectations by $0.10. Revenues rose 23% to $1.4 billion.
“While we grew our revenues 23%, as the quarter progressed, supply chain issues intensified, and an already constrained construction labor force was further stressed, which extended our build times and delayed completions and planned deliveries,” Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said on the earnings call.
Wednesday’s trading wiped out most of Tuesday’s gains as investors switched gears amid growing concerns about rising oil prices and inflation as well as further impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
WTI crude oil prices hit $114 per barrel—with some analysts forecasting $160 per barrel—as energy issues continue to challenge the United States and Europe. Further exacerbating those, Russian officials said Wednesday that storm damage broke a pipeline, which could temporarily halt exports of nearly 1 million barrels per day. That is said to represent about 1% of global demand.
Worries about inflation are hitting home as prices at the pump and the grocery store continue to climb. Federal Reserve members speaking throughout the country this week have reiterated plans to continue to raise rates after the 0.25-basis point hike earlier this month.
Given the rapid rise in prices, investors worry that 0.50-basis-point increases, as suggested by Fed Chair Jerome Powell Monday, could be more than a one-time event in coming years.
Shares of Adobe (ADBE) tumbled nearly 10% after the software maker turned in better-than-expected sales and earnings but warned the war in Ukraine could hit fiscal sales. On the flip side, GameStop (GME) prices shot up 10% as investors scooped up shares, following Chair Ryan Cohen’s footsteps. He said on Tuesday that his firm snagged 100,000 shares.
CHART OF THE DAY: OIL’S ON FIRE. WTI Crude jumped to $114 per barrel on Wednesday in heavy trading and bounced around there Thursday as investors saw a growing imbalance in supply and demand amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also, Russian officials said a storm damaged a pipeline from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea that could temporarily shut down exports of some 1 million barrels per day. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
NATO MEET: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the emergency summit of NATO leaders Thursday. His message: “Help.”
Zelensky has rallied and received billions in aid from the United States and other allies, but the humanitarian toll in Ukraine is intensifying, and he needs more. At the same time, Zelensky is looking for more military assistance and deeper sanctions against Russia that could further cripple its economy. Already, there are reports of Russians waiting in long lines to purchase food and household products, a throwback to the Cold War days.
BIDEN SANCTIONS: Ukraine’s Zelensky may very well get what he asks for, at least out of President Biden. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Biden will announce new sanctions against Russia as well as actions to tighten those already in place.
He is also expected to discuss longer-term adjustments to NATO forces and contingencies in case nuclear weapons are used, Reuters reported. “Joint action” is also on the agenda to help energy security in Europe, which is highly reliant on Russian gas.
RUSSIA REOPENS STOCK MARKET: The early forecasts aren’t exactly glowing. The markets have been closed since February 25, the day after the start of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. The main Russian index plunged 33%, and the challenge for Moscow was to avoid another free fall, according to published reports.
Russia’s central bank limited trading in only 33 shares out of the 50 in the MOEX, the country’s benchmark index. The trading hours were also restrained to a mere four hours and 10 minutes, beginning at 9:50 a.m. Moscow time
March 24: Durable Goods Orders
March 25: Pending Home Sales, Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment
March 28: Retail inventories
Good Trading,
Joe Mazzola
