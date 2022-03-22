Markets Rebound After Powell’s Comments and Get a Boost from Nike

Markets look to rebound following comments from Jay Powell concerning potential rate hikes
Markets Rebound After Yesterday’s Sell-Off
Nike Has Strong Earnings That Show Strong Consumer Spending
Yield Curve Is Flattening and Could Invert with 50-Basis-Point Hike
Joe Mazzola, Director of Trader Education, Charles Schwab
(Tuesday Market Open) U.S. markets are poised for a higher open this morning following the lead of a strong overnight session in Asian markets and a positive start in Europe. The market appears to have shaken off yesterday’s concern regarding Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s comments on interest rates.
In a sense, today’s rebound started yesterday as the market closed on a relatively strong note, even though the markets were lower. Additionally, Nike (NKE), in probably this week’s biggest earnings release, beat estimates on both the top and bottom line after the close. The positive results were due to strong North American demand, and highlight the point that consumers are still out there spending. Nike Chief Financial officer Matthew Friend cited various challenges the company faces but stated, “we are focused on what we can control.” The challenges that Nike faces are some of the same challenges that many U.S. companies face and the same challenges that contribute to uncertainly in the markets overall. These challenges include supply chain constraints, inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty. As a result of this uncertainty, Nike was unwilling to give a forecast beyond the next quarter’s results.
But probably one of the largest sources of uncertainty currently driving the markets is regarding the course the Fed takes. Going forward, look for comments and clues coming from Powell as well as other Fed Governors.
The markets appear to be a little less jittery than they were a couple weeks ago, but that can change. One measure of market uncertainty is the VIX, which is now near the 23 level—not “normal,” but certainly reflecting a calmer tone than when it was recently above 30.
Crude Oil prices are sitting around $110 per barrel this morning following yesterday’s jump. This price could change quickly depending on what comes out of Europe regarding energy sanctions against Russia.
And perhaps surprisingly one area that has shown relative stability over the past few weeks is Bitcoin futures(/BTC). They are currently trading near $43,000, up around $1,800.
Today’s economic and earnings’ calendars are relatively light, with the biggest event on the calendar being Adobe(ADBE) earnings after the closing bell. More important economic reports await later this week (see Notable Calendar Items below).
The Dow snapped a five-day winning streak that many blamed on Powell’s more aggressive stance on interest rates hikes. In an early speech, Powell pitched the harsher tone on comments he made less than a week ago after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point, suggesting a half-point hike was not out of the question as soon as the Fed’s May meeting.
The hawkish forward guidance was partially driven by intensifying inflation expectations as the Fed grapples with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, which is putting pressure on commodities and supply-chain issues.
“In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points (a quarter percentage point) at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” Powell told business leaders at the National Association for Business Economics’ annual conference in Washington, D.C. His speech was entitled “Restoring Price Stability.”
“And if we determine we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral in a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well,” he added.
Investors dumped stocks while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note tapped 2.315% at the close—its highest point since March 18, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The 2-year note climbed to its highest point since May 24, 2019, closing at 2.132%, and the 30-year bond jumped to 2.535%, which has been its peak since July 30, 2019. Rates rise inversely to prices.
The continued flattening of the yield curve has now brought the spreads between the 2-year and 10-year yield to just 18 basis points, or .18%. Look for a potential inversion of the yield curve if we do indeed see a 50 bp rate hike in May.
The Dow finished the day at 34,552.99, closing down 0.58%, while the S&P 500 ended at 4,461.18, ending the day 0.43% lower. The Nasdaq erased 0.40% to settle at 13,838.46.
About That Half-Point Rate Hike: The markets did not react well Monday to Fed Chair Powell’s tougher tone on the possibility of a 50-basis point surge in interest rates as soon as May. However, market pundits mostly said the rough response will be short-lived. Tuesday’s activity could be a tell-all.
“The only reasons why a 50 (basis-point increase) would really surprise markets is if we were in an environment of growth really, really slowing and the Fed having to push into higher recession risk with a 50,” Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist, said on CNBC on Monday.
“If growth kind of hangs in there, I think the stomach for the market in terms of digesting 50 would be a little more palatable,” she added.
SEC Looks at Climate Change Disclosures: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unwrapped a landmark proposal for companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and risks to their businesses from climate change.
Driven by what SEC Chair Gary Gensler said was “overwhelming” support from investors, the commission is seeking further comment to help it detail the proposal to require mandatory climate-risk reporting. Already a large and growing number of companies do so, but the disclosures are a hodgepodge.
The SEC is “stepping in to help bring some consistency, some standardization with regard to those disclosures,” Gensler said on CNBC on Monday. It wants to measure companies to measure greenhouse gas emissions and the financial effects it has on their businesses.
“This is not about a broader climate policy,” Gensler said, addressing criticism of the proposal. “It’s about disclosure and time-tested rules of materiality around disclosures.”
Cyberattacks Target Shipping: The White House is urging U.S. businesses to step up their cybersecurity measures immediately, citing “evolving intelligence that Russia may be exploring options for potential cyberattacks,” from a White House press release.
“The President has launched public-private action plans to shore up the cybersecurity of the electricity, pipeline, and water sectors, and has directed departments and agencies to use all existing government authorities to mandate new cybersecurity and network defense measures,” the White House said.
President Joe Biden believes Russia will use cyberattacks in retaliation against the U.S.’s sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” Biden told leaders at the quarterly meeting of the Business Roundtable Monday.
March 22: Adobe (ADBE) earnings
March 23: New Home Sales, General Mills (GIS) earnings, H. B. Fuller (FUL) earnings, KB Home (KBH) earnings
March 24: Durable Goods Orders
March 25: Pending Home Sales, Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Good Trading,
Joe Mazzola
