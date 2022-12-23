Data Feast: Pre-Holiday Appetizers Include Softer Durables, Personal Spending

After yesterday’s sell-off, investors are grappling with a host of data as the market faces its third down week in a row. Nothing’s been dramatic so far, but we’re not done yet, with New Home Sales and Consumer Sentiment are up next.
Tax-Loss Harvesting Could be a Factor Pushing Markets Lower for Third Straight Week
Keep an Eye on the Mega-Caps, Which are Near Lows and May Be Seeing Bargain-Hunting
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Friday Market Open) Stocks wavered early Friday ahead of the three-day holiday weekend as market participants digested a host of economic data that poured in just before the open.
Most prominently, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation indicator, Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices, rose 0.1% month-over-month in November, a bit below the consensus of 0.2%, while core PCE, which strips out energy and food, rose 0.2%. Expectations had been 0.3%.
Durable Goods Orders fell a hefty 2.1% in November and Personal Spending rose just 0.1%, which could be a bullish sign in this “bad news is good news” environment where so many are sensitive to the Fed’s next move.
The durable goods number clearly shows things are slowing down, even as today’s November Personal Income data showed that spending on goods fell while spending on services rose. Higher interest rates appear to be hitting goods demand but not services, something to watch into the new year for its potential impact on inflation.
Overall, year-over-year core PCE prices rose 4.7%, in line with expectations—there’s nothing in these PCE numbers really earth shattering.
Markets turned lower after the rush of data, despite PCE prices coming in below expectations. One reason might be the combination of personal income rising while durable orders fell. That could imply more margin-squeezing ahead for companies, with a corresponding impact on earnings potential.
We’re not done with data yet today. Soon after the opening bell, November New Home Sales arrive and we’ll get a final read on University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment. If those numbers are as expected (see below), the market might stay placid. Anything seriously out of line, however, could bring volatility.
Turning overseas, Japan’s inflation rate was 3.7% in November, the loftiest in four decades. Also, China estimates that more than 30 million people a day are getting infected with COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Back home, the number to watch today is 3,800 on the S&P 500® index (SPX). That’s the level that buying interest appears to show up at, and bulls successfully defended it again yesterday. One thing that might have been a factor in the late rebound from lows yesterday was some bargain hunting. We’ll see if that’s a factor again.
Some of the mega-caps inched higher this morning, and they’ll probably have a lot to do with whether the market can close the week on a positive note despite being headed for its third straight week of losses. Heavyweights like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) all are scraping near their lows for the year, and since their market capitalizations are so high and the SPX is a weighted index, this softness in mega-caps is a big reason for the recent market struggles. Another reason appears to be tax-loss harvesting ahead of the new year.
The market has been trying to convince itself that the Fed will let up in the face of an economic slowdown, despite repeated hawkish statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials. As we noted yesterday, the market continues to price in a terminal federal funds rate for 2023 below 5%, even though the Fed clearly said it plans to raise rates to 5%–5.25%. Thursday might’ve represented that some remaining optimists finally threw in the towel.
November New Home Sales and final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December both cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET today, and then we’re done with data for the week.
Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov demonstrated that dogs would salivate at the sound of a bell if they associated bell-ringing with the arrival of food. It’s called Pavlovian conditioning.
When it came to the Fed, Wall Street used to salivate during steep economic downturns, fully expecting that if shares fell far enough, the Fed would step in and lower rates or use its megaphone to make things better.
Things seem to be different now, given some of the most unusual market conditions in recent history. But somehow, the Fed can’t make the market unlearn that habit of expecting central bank help, which becomes quite apparent if you look at major stock index performance over the last six months.
The SPX rallied 17% from mid-June to late-August until Fed Chairman Jerome Powell popped the balloon with his hawkish remarks at the Fed’s Jackson Hole summit. Again, a smaller rally that began in mid-October got quashed by Powell’s tone at his press conference after the Fed’s November 2 rate decision. Then the market rallied another 8% from early November to mid-December, again with bulls convinced (in part by more bullish inflation data) that a more dovish Fed would show up at the December meeting. We know how that turned out.
These three rallies were predicated on ideas the Fed would indicate a light at the end of the tunnel on rate hikes. Every time these rallies occurred, the Fed basically told Wall Street that the light was coming from an approaching train. The market appeared to take heed for a while each time only to rally again.
It may reflect a simple human propensity to be optimistic. It may also be reflexive on investors’ part, acting on more than 20 years of accommodative Fed history enabling rallies even when the economic and corporate earnings picture didn’t justify them. It’s hard for many of us to get used to a Fed that operates in the exact opposite way, trying to take steam out of rallies instead of encouraging them.
Basically, the Fed’s jumped on the inflation-fighting wagon, and Wall Street hasn’t caught up. But perhaps seeing three rallies smashed to smithereens by Powell and company in the last six months could finally do the trick.
All this means that it’s probably a good idea to remain cautious heading into 2023. It doesn’t necessarily mean you need to take dramatic measures if you’re a long-term investor, but in no uncertain terms, the Fed is discouraging rallies. As for the SPX, it’s now down more than 20% year to date and is having its worst December in four years. Where will it be come late January as the next Fed meeting approaches?
Don’t fight the Fed, as the old saying goes.
Major stock indexes skidded Thursday to their lowest intraday levels since early November, following more evidence that the Federal Reserve has work to do cooling off the economy. A sizzling Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report and lower-than-expected jobless claims sparked the sell-off—though the SPX did manage to claw back in the last hour from its worst levels of the day and close above what some see as technical support at 3,800.
While the upwardly revised GDP data was what started it all, hedge fund manager David Tepper told CNBC Thursday morning that everyone should believe the Fed when it says it’s committed to tightening—and that was the final blow. Once Tepper spoke his bearish words, they quickly ricocheted across Wall Street.
Risk-off came back into the mix Thursday as sectors like health care, utilities, and staples were among the leaders. Consumer discretionary and info tech rounded out the bottom of the daily sector numbers. The rate-sensitive semiconductor sector lost more than 4%, and info tech is having its worst December since 2002.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Thursday:
Talking Technicals: There’s some resilience under the market as yesterday’s comeback in the last hour showed. Buyers surfaced after the SPX fell below 3,800 and managed to close well above that round number after its early afternoon slide to 3,764, the lowest intraday read since November 9. Also, it’s worth noting that Thursday’s 3,822 close marked yet another date in which the SPX managed to hold above a key Fibonacci retracement level of the March 2020 through January 2022 rally that stands near 3,819. That remains an interesting number on the charts.
Still, 3,800 may be even more important. Twice this week, the SPX dropped below that intraday, and each time, it found buyers. It shows when things really sell off, buyers come in, and that makes 3,800 a more important post-holiday level.
Did you know, by the way, that Charles Schwab delivers an end-of-day market update podcast each trading session after the close? Be sure to check it out.
CHART OF THE DAY: A YEAR OF FEAR. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) dipped
below 20 (blue line) earlier this week, but not by much, and not for very long,
considering Thursday’s steep sell-off. But if you look at a chart of 2022,
you’ll note that’s been the case all year. Just when you think the fears are in
check, and VIX responds by dipping below 20 (broadly seen as the dividing
line between normal vs elevated risk), another wave of volatility has come
along. Data source: Cboe Global Markets.
Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Data Takes a Holiday: If you’re heading out of town for the holidays and worried about missing key economic data next week, don’t be. The calendar next week is as bare as they come, with almost no major reports expected other than the usual weekly updates on initial jobless claims and crude oil inventories. The only exceptions are reports that normally have a low impact even when people are around trading, like the S&P Case-Shiller October Home Price Index due Tuesday and the December Chicago PMI on Friday. Chicago PMI was extremely weak in November with a much softer than expected headline number of 37.2, so we’ll see if it rebounded at all. If you want earnings, nothing’s on the calendar next week, but you’ll probably like the January schedule.
Java Watch: This may sound implausible if you recently paid $5 for a cup of it, but coffee futures prices recently dripped to levels last seen in mid-2021, falling under $1.60 a pound last month on the Intercontinental (ICE) Exchange. They’re still under $1.80, thanks in part to what Trading Economics called “ample” global supplies. Still, all eyes are on the Brazilian crop, which recently got downgraded by farmers and exporters there. If coffee remains relatively cheap, that could be a tailwind for certain companies, perhaps helping margins for firms like Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald’s (MCD), which sell the stuff by the bucket. Lower coffee prices also can help manufacturers J.M. Smucker (SJM), which owns Folgers and Dunkin’, and Coffee Holding Co. (JVA), which includes Private Label and Wholesale Green coffee, or coffee roaster and distributor Farmer Brothers (FARM).
Anybody Home? Prospective homebuyers are continuing to see glimmers of hope on the mortgage rate front—but oh, if there was just more to buy. Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average 30-year mortgage was down for the sixth week in a row to 6.27%. However, sellers remain reluctant. According to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, many homeowners are “carefully weighing their options as more than two-thirds of current homeowners have a fixed mortgage rate of below 4%.”
Dec. 26: Markets closed for official Christmas Day holiday. Enjoy if you celebrate! Reader’s note: Unless there is significant market volatility, Daily Market Update will return January 3.
Dec. 27: December Consumer Confidence
Dec. 28: November Pending Home Sales
Dec. 29: Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims
Dec. 30: December Chicago PMI
Jan. 2: Markets close in observance of New Year’s Day. Happy holidays!
Jan. 3: November Construction Spending.
Happy trading,
Shawn
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.