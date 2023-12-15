Lucky Seven? 7-Week Win Streak Longest Since 2017 but Stocks Pare Gains on Fed Speaker Comments

As Treasury yields ticked lower again early Friday, the S&P 500 index (SPX) started the day up 3% for the week and on pace for its seventh straight weekly gain, the longest stretch since 2017. However, stocks pared gains before the open after hawkish comments from a Fed policy maker.
Major indexes on pace for seventh straight weekly gain, longest stretch since 2017
Fed’s Williams Says FOMC not talking about rate cuts, splashing cold water on market
Quadruple witching day could mean more volatility, but data calendar looks light
(Friday market open) The Federal Reserve got Wall Street bulls charging this week with its planned pivot toward lower rates, but major U.S. indexes turned mixed in premarket trading Friday after bearish comments from a Fed official. They’re on pace for their seventh straight weekly gain, the longest stretch since 2017.
New York Fed President John Williams splashed cold water on things just before the open, telling CNBC that the Fed “isn’t really talking about rate cuts right now” and that the Fed should be ready to hike again if needed. He feels the Fed is at or near the right place with its current policy. One policy maker’s comments may not represent the entire Fed, but stock index futures pared gains after he spoke.
The S&P 500® index (SPX) kicks off Friday less than 2% below the all-time high close of just under 4,800 it posted on January 3, 2022; it’s up 23% year-to-date. The Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) is up 41% for the year but still well below its early-2022 peak of just under 16,000. Volume yesterday was well above average on Wall Street, suggesting firm conviction behind this Fed-driven rally as futures trading points toward six-to-seven rate cuts in 2024.
“Probability of a rate cut in March 2024 eased a bit yesterday but is still a firm bet being placed by the market,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Schwab.
Over the last week alone, the SPX is up 3%, and info tech isn’t even in the top five sectors during that time frame, evidence of how the rally has broadened to include a wider slice of the market. Interest rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and financials helped propel Wall Street’s surge, with materials and industrials also in the lead pack as hopes for an economic “soft landing” drove shares of companies that deliver the goods, so to speak. Gains in financials could reflect the idea that lower interest rates will boost profit margins for banks.
Also, the small-cap Russell 2000® Index (RUT) continued to outgain large-cap counterparts, rising 2.7% Thursday to a 4 ½-month high. Small-cap stocks are often sensitive to interest rates because these companies tend to rely more on borrowing to finance operations.
The SPX appears technically overbought, and that might have factored into a brief fade in the market at midday yesterday. But buying patterns suggest many investors are convinced interest rates have peaked.
“The ‘rotation’ out of mega-cap tech and toward interest-rate-sensitive sectors, including financials, real estate, and utilities, has been apparent,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “No doubt the technicals are bullish, but we’re a little stretched near term, so some digesting of recent gains wouldn’t be surprising.”
Bullish sentiment is the highest since June, according to the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). About 19% of SPX members posted new 52-week highs yesterday, the largest share since May 2021. Sometimes surging bullish sentiment can be a contrarian indicator.
Today is “quadruple witching” day. That’s the one Friday every quarter when contracts for stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single-stock futures all expire. Investors might want to exercise a little more care than normal because volatility can sometimes pick up. Potential for larger moves typically peaks around the open and close of a witching session, though expiration-related volatility is generally far more subdued these days for a variety of reasons.
Peek ahead: Volume typically falls the final two weeks of the year as people head out of town. The resulting thinner trading can sometimes mean more dramatic daily moves in both individual stocks and major indexes, something to consider if you plan to actively trade next week.
Data docket: To borrow a page from Shakespeare, “Good is bad and bad is good.” That’s arguably how investors might view data as they watch for signs of slowing economic growth to back up the Fed’s pivot toward lower rates in 2024.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) might find itself on a balance beam if the economy keeps outpacing expectations. Many economists predicted a recession in 2023 that never came. Some still see the possibility for a 2024 downturn, but data like yesterday’s Retail Sales and the current 3.7% unemployment rate make the idea of a full-blown recession harder to contemplate.
The Fed doesn’t want a recession, naturally, but it does want continued improvement on the pricing front as it contemplates cutting rates in 2024, and economic strength can make inflation tougher to tame.
You might think the week before Christmas would be a quiet one for data, especially after two weeks of jobs, inflation and central bank meetings. That’s not the case, with a crucial inflation report scheduled for next Friday just as everyone prepares for the three-day holiday weekend.
The Fed’s pivot from rate hikes to possible rate cuts looks positive on paper, but the proof will continue to be in data like next Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices for November. It’s the Fed’s favored inflation indicator and has retreated steadily most of 2023. In October, PCE was flat month over month while core PCE stripping out energy and food was up 0.2% month over month and up 3.5% year over year. That was an improvement in annual core PCE growth from 3.7% in September.
Bullish investors will be looking for continued improvement in that year-over-year core number to help reinforce the idea that the Fed’s more dovish stance is backed by data.
Some key data points to watch next week include November Existing Home Sales and the government’s third and final estimate of U.S. Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. This is a backward-looking number, but analysts might be sharpening their pencils to update Q4 GDP estimates higher following the solid Retail Sales data yesterday. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tool now shows Q4 growth at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.6%, up from 1.2% in its previous estimate.
Shares of retailer Costco (COST) wobbled in premarket trading after the company reported earnings per share (EPS) above expectations but revenue in line with Wall Street’s forecasts. Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) saw shares slip 4% after its earnings report despite beating analysts’ expectations almost across the board, including on new orders and deliveries. A slight miss on gross margin appeared to trip up the stock, as average sales prices retreated.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares also pulled back in premarket trading, though not by much, after a quarterly report that outpaced Wall Street’s EPS forecast and matched on revenue. A slightly below-consensus 2024 revenue estimate might be dogging the parent of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse this morning.
Next week is light for earnings, but today’s an exciting one for some stocks as the S&P 500® index (SPX) and Nasdaq 100® (NDX) get “rebalanced” with some additions and subtractions. The most prominent addition to the SPX is Uber (UBER), shares of which rallied this month on the news. When the major indexes get rebalanced, it can cause volatility as fund managers shift into and out of the entering and departing members.
The adjustments also pare some of the index’s exposure to their largest members by market capitalization, so funds that structure themselves to emulate the SPX and NDX might have to trim some exposure to names like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL).
Key earnings on tap next week include FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE).
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 84.5% of the FOMC holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The market prices in a 78% chance that rates will be lower after the Fed’s March meeting.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
ECB hesitant: The overnight hours brought a series of weaker-than-expected manufacturing PMI data from across Europe a day after the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting in which ECB President Christine Lagarde said there was no discussion of rate cuts. While analysts expect the ECB to trim rates in 2024, the ECB never raised rates to the levels they’re at in the United States. With the ECB holding firm for now and the Fed indicating cuts ahead, the dollar came under pressure and trades at four-month lows. This could be another tailwind for major multinational U.S. stocks sensitive to exchange rates. At the same time, it’s helped prop up crude oil prices, which tend to strengthen as the greenback declines.
’Tis the season: Amid the festive celebrations, whether for the holidays or the Fed’s pivot toward lower interest rates, it’s the time of year when investors might want to do a portfolio checkup. The last two months saw ferocious rallies in both the major U.S. stock indexes and fixed income, meaning your allocations might be out of proportion with whatever plans you had starting the year. Unlike in the recent past, however, rebalancing isn’t necessarily going to be as simple as making sure you aren’t too exposed to a couple of outperforming sectors. The stock market rally lifted nearly 90% of S&P 500 stocks above their 50-day moving averages as of Thursday. And the answer isn’t necessarily to tilt toward fixed income, either, given the rally there. Instead, try and find time over the holidays to check your sector exposures. So-called “value” and small-caps recently stirred from their slumber. Dividend-paying stocks, which spent much of the year under pressure from high interest rates, also showed new muscle this week. So did commodities. Consider checking areas you don’t own and ask yourself if adjustment might be necessary. And remember, your equity allocation might be above where you planned given the strength of this rally, so make sure you’re still comfortable with your stock market exposure.
Talking technicals: While it’s bullish to see the SPX above previous 4,600 resistance and semiconductors making new 52-week highs, there is concern from a technical perspective. “SPX Relative Strength Index (RSI) hit 79 yesterday, so we are near-term overbought,” said Schwab’s Peterson. “The SPX doesn’t spend a lot of time above 70 without getting some type of a consolidation move over the past two years.” The RSI is a momentum indictor that compares the magnitude of the index’s recent gains to the magnitude of recent losses on a 1-100 scale. More precisely, RSI measures price relative to past performance. In general, an RSI above 70 or 80 is considered overbought.
Dec. 18: No major earnings or data expected.
Dec. 19: November Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected earnings from FedEx (FDX).
Dec. 20: November Existing Home Sales and expected earnings from General Mills (GIS).
Dec 21: Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) third estimate, Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators, and expected earnings from Nike (NKE).
Dec. 22: November Durable Goods, November Durable Orders, November Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices, November Personal Income, November Personal Spending, November New Home Sales, December University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Final.
