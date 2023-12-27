Light Tailwind: S&P 500 Near All-Time High but Lacks Propellant in Thin Holiday News Week

The S&P 500® index (SPX) starts Wednesday about 0.5% away from the all-time peak recorded two years ago but lacks major catalysts that might ignite more buying. Pending Home Sales and Jobless Claims data tomorrow are the next data points to watch in a week free of earnings news.
S&P 500 approaching record territory but lacks obvious positive catalysts
U.S. Treasuries gain ground on ideas Japan might not hike in near future
Crude backs off highs despite continued Middle East tensions
Readers’ note: During this holiday week, we’ll be publishing express editions of our regular Daily Market Updates. We’ll return to our regular format January 2.
(Wednesday market open) Today begins with the S&P 500® index (SPX) less than half a percent away from an all-time high following Tuesday’s solid gains. However, there’s not much in the way of catalysts to help it get there with holiday season news on the thin side.
Also, the market has come so far, so fast, that it may face a period of consolidation at some point. Futures on the major U.S. stock indexes traded both up and down but mostly near the flatline this morning even as Treasury yields eased. This follows gains overnight in Asia and Europe, where major indexes also are just below record highs.
The SPX is up more than 16% from its October intraday low of 4,103. It hovers about 20 points below the all-time high close of 4,796 established almost exactly two years ago on January 3, 2022. Stocks continue to benefit from ideas that the Federal Reserve has pivoted toward possible rate cuts next year while inflation shows signs of easing.
The broad rally from those October depths embraces sectors across the map. As of Tuesday, 90% of S&P 500 stocks traded above their 50-day moving averages. Even “defensive” sectors that struggled earlier this year like utilities and staples are included in that mix, with more than 75% of stocks in both those sectors trading above their 50-day averages. A broader rally tends to be a healthier one that indicates strength beyond the largest stocks from a market capitalization standpoint.
Energy and small caps led the parade Tuesday as crude oil prices climbed amid Middle East tensions. Small caps got a boost from both energy and financial sectors, where the Russell 2000® Index (RUT) has heavy exposure.
Rate-sensitive sectors like financials, real estate, and utilities keep drawing support from five-month lows in the 10-year Treasury note yield, which finished Tuesday below 3.9% after approaching 5% in October. U.S. Treasuries may be drawing support from news reports out of Japan pushing back against the idea of imminent rate hikes there. Higher rates in Japan, if they eventually come, might make Japanese debt more competitive versus U.S. Treasuries, and many analysts expect Japan to exit its accommodative stance at some point in 2024.
Traditionally, this tends to be a positive season for Wall Street thanks to the so-called “Santa Claus” effect that includes the last five trading days of the old year and the first two of the new year. However, investors should be careful about complacency during times of thin volume when market moves can often be exaggerated in one direction or the other. That appeared to be the case last Wednesday when major indexes took a dive in the final hour without any dramatic news catalyst.
Futures based on the SPX were up 0.07% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® (DJI) were down 0.02%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were up 0.1%.
Crude oil’s recent gains came amid worries about Middle East tensions and shipping in the Red Sea. In a constructive development, global shipping giant Maersk said it will resume shipping in the Red Sea, according to media reports this morning.
Yesterday’s auction of $57 billion in 2-year Treasury notes received solid buying interest. This helped cap Treasury yields across various durations. A $58 billion 5-year Treasury note auction is on today’s calendar.
Few people consider relocating the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Still, investors will have plenty of housing-related data to mull before New Year’s even after a host of housing reports last week.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 4.9% year over year in October, the biggest jump since November 2022 and up from 3.9% in September. It was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Trading Economics. As that site notes, housing prices continue to draw support from light existing home supplies, but that dynamic may be starting to change thanks in part to recent lower mortgage rates that stem from hopes the Fed will cut rates in 2024.
Increased supplies might normally imply pricing pressure to come, and that’s arguably possible. However, a combination of pent-up demand and more manageable rates might continue propping up home prices in the coming months. The median price for Existing Home Sales climbed 4% year over year in November to nearly $390,000, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said last week. It’s the fifth consecutive annual rise.
Today’s data calendar looks relatively empty, but things pick up tomorrow with U.S. Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, November Retail and Wholesale Inventories, and Pending Home Sales.
Jobless claims continue to scrape around near their 2023 lows, coming in at 205,000 last week. That was up from 203,000 the week before, but anything near 200,000 is historically light. Weekly claims would likely need to rise to 275,000 or more and stay there for a while for many analysts to perceive job market weakness.
Expectations are for 207,000 jobless claims in tomorrow’s report, Briefing.com says, and keep in mind that the holiday season can cause numbers to fall below normal before potentially bouncing back in January to reflect filings that got delayed.[HL1] Continuing claims remain front and center, as they tell the tale of how difficult it is to find a new job. Weekly continuing claims last week were just below recent two-year highs of above 1.9 million.
Earnings news is absent this week, with no S&P 500 companies planning to report. Next week is expected to feature quarterly results from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG).
There’s also a scattering of overseas data ahead, none perhaps more essential than this coming weekend’s report on China’s official NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI. Trading Economics reports that consensus for NBS Manufacturing PMI now stands at 49.5, up from 49.4 in November but still below the 50 that indicates expansion.
China’s struggles played a major role shaping 2023 and are likely one factor keeping crude oil prices in check. Relatively cheap oil likely made the Fed’s job easier, but if China rebounds in 2024 and crude demand surges, it could make the fight against inflation a bit trickier.
Thursday features November Pending Home Sales. Analysts expect a 0.5% jump for those after a 1.5% drop in October, perhaps a sign that slightly lower mortgage rates loosened wallets. Pending home sales are a gauge of the pipeline of existing home sales since pending home sales are based on contract signings and existing home sales are based on contract closings.
Corporate news is a bit scarce this week with no earnings or major company events scheduled.
Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) rose 33.5% in premarket trading following U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a new system to deliver pegfilgrastim to cancer patients.
Tesla (TSLA) rose 0.4% after Bloomberg reported it plans to introduce a revamped Model Y from its Shanghai plant.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 85.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 84% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Dec 28: Pending home sales.
Dec. 29: No major data or earnings.
Jan 1: Markets closed for New Year’s Day
Jan 2: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI™
