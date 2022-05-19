Kohl’s Adds to Retailer Woes as S&P 500 Futures Point to a Lower Open

Investors could be in for another tough day as equity index futures point to a lower open. Retailer woes may continue with mixed earnings from Kohl’s and BJ’s Wholesale.
Investors Could Be in for Another Tough Day with Signs of Recession Preparation
Stocks Plummet on Shrinking Profit Margins and a Weaker Housing Market
Plunging Transportation Stocks Could be a Bearish Signal for Some Investors
Shawn Cruz Director of Derivative Strategy, TD Ameritrade
(Thursday Market Open) Wednesday’s sell-off may continue as equity index futures point to a lower open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) is on track for its 8th negative week in a row. However, there’s some hope for Thursday as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) jumped to 33 but pulled back premarket.
A couple of important economic announcements came out before the opening bell. First, jobless claims were higher than expected at 218,000, compared to the forecasted 200,000 and higher than the previous week’s 197,000. Next, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index came in much weaker than expected despite an increase in new orders. However, that index also reported a slowdown in capital expenditures.
After the open, investors will see the existing home sales report. Housing market stocks took a hit on Wednesday after homebuilding data and mortgage applications declined.
However, many companies seem to be gearing up for recession as they cut earnings outlooks as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have. Some employers are also changing hiring plans like Coinbase (COIN) and Uber (UBER) by revising hiring criteria or announcing hiring freezes. Others like Netflix (NFLX) and Meta (FB) have announced layoffs. Fortune is reporting that several tech companies, particularly tech startups, have already done layoffs as they find it more difficult to get additional funding. In fact, Cisco (CSCO) announced plans to reduce its capital expenditures during its earnings announcement late Wednesday.
In the commodity markets, crude oil futures and RBOB gasoline futures were respectively trading 1.75% and 3.50% lower before the opening bell. Traders are concerned that China may be purchasing oil from Russia at a much lower price. Despite being down two days in a row, both commodities are trading within their recent ranges.
Higher petroleum prices are a large contributor to the inflation problem squeezing corporate profit margins and consumers’ wallets. This week, the average gas price in the United States reached $4.59 per gallon, up 11 cents from the previous week.
More major retailers joined this week’s earnings parade:
Stocks fell hard on Wednesday as earnings from large retailers including Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) missed due to inflation. Target plunged 24.93% in reaction to its earnings announcement Wednesday while Walmart has now fallen nearly 18% since releasing results on Monday. These two companies at the top of the retail business appeared to be caught off guard by their results and didn’t forecast improvement anytime soon.
Other retailers plunged on the news, leading the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down 7.69% on the day. Within that group were Amazon (AMZN) losing 7.16% and Kroger (KR), falling 6.5%. Deep-discount stores with the smallest of profit margins also felt the pain as Dollar Tree (DLTR) tumbled 14.42% and Five Below (FIVE) slid 11.54%.
Fresh housing data showed the Fed’s rate strategy is taking a toll on the housing market. Building permits fell 3.2% in April and housing starts fell 0.2%. Additionally, mortgage applications fell 11% in the last week. The PHLX Housing Sector Index fell 4.64%.
The market selloff was broad and severe, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) down 1,164 points for a daily loss of 3.57%, while the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) plunged 4.72% while the S&P 500 (SPX) plummeted 4.4%. The S&P 500 closed below 4,000 and may not see support until the 3,700 level. The Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) spiked back above 31 as investor fears over inflation and profit margins rose.
All sectors were lower on the day, but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index and the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index were the weakest, falling 6.59% and 6.48% respectively. Consumer goods are getting pinched with rising inflation as producers are struggling to pass on higher input costs to consumers. While some are putting up record sales, the numbers were skewed by rising inflation because stores are selling few units. This is the scenario of stagflation where the economy is slow, but inflation is still high.
Selling wasn’t just in the stock market—commodities lost ground too. The WTI crude oil futures fell 2.5% and RBOB gasoline futures slid 6.58% despite the news that Finland and Sweden are taking steps to join NATO. Russian president Vladimir Putin warned the two countries against making the move and promised repercussions. However, oil and gasoline prices fell in trading though rising costs at the pump that could slow down the summer travel season. The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure Index fell 4.63% and is trading back below its late-2020 highs.
Investors fled to the safety of bonds, pushing prices higher and yields lower. The 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) fell 82 basis points to 2.886%.
CHART OF THE DAY: BROKEN DOWN. The Dow Jones Transportation Average ($DJI—candlesticks) broke through the entire range of support levels. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Warning Signal: Dow theorists are investors who follow the writings of Charles Dow, co-founder of the Dow Jones & Company and The Wall Street Journal. One tenet of Dow Theory is that transportation stocks are a signal of economic strength. If raw and finished materials are still being shipped, then the economy is strong. Transports are actually a broader but cruder measurement of the economy than gross domestic product (GDP) which focuses only on finished goods.
A bearish signal occurs when the Dow Jones Transportation Average ($DJT) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) both trended down in today’s trading. I’ll refer you to a Dow theorist for the subtleties and nuances on how to interpret the charts.
Gross Output: Meanwhile, another measure of the economy that is broader than GDP is gross output (GO). GO is actually released with GDP and measures total economic activity by tracking all production of new goods and services. This means that GO measures all stages of the economy including resources, production, distribution, and final output, known as GDP.
According to economist Mark Skousen PhD, declining GO tends to precede a recession. Unfortunately, GO only comes out on a quarterly basis, but the latest numbers have indicated slowing in the economy but not a recession—yet. Q4 2021 GO numbers showed stagflation developing with slowing economic growth and higher inflation.
Playing Defense: With profit margins on consumer goods in question, consumer staples may not hold up as a defensive sector. Defensive sectors usually include utilities, consumer staples, health care, and real estate. Recently, I’ve discussed how real estate has seen large outflows of investment dollars and only time will tell how consumer staples hold up.
However, utilities and health care appear to be hanging in there. The Utilities Select Sector Index is down about 7.25% from its all-time high and has dividend yield around 3.2%. The group has pulled back as investors have started looking for the safety of bonds now offering more competitive yields. But as investing options become limited in a continued volatile market, utilities may attract attention.
The Health Care Select Sector Index is about 10.5% from its all-time high, but better than the S&P 500 (SPX) now off more than 18%. It only has a dividend yield of 1.66%, but that’s also higher than the S&P 500 at 1.37%. Like basic utilities, no matter what the economy does, people also need health care, making it part of the defensive class of investments.
Defensive stocks can generally outperform the S&P 500 by not falling as much as the S&P 500. That may not be terribly comforting, but in this market, it qualifies as a bright spot.
May 20: Earnings from Deere & Co. (DE) and Foot Locker (FL)
May 23: Earnings from Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
May 24: New home sales and earnings from Intuit (INTU), Best Buy (BBY), Ralph Lauren (RL), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Nordstrom (JWN)
May 25: Durable goods, FOMC meeting minutes and earnings from NVIDIA (NVDA), Splunk (SPLK), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)
May 26: Gross domestic product, pending home sales and earnings from Medtronic (MDT), Dollar General (DG), Snowflake (SNOW), and Workday (WDAY)
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
