June Outlook: Fed Hopes to Keep Summer Doldrums Intact

June tends to be a slower time for stocks as investors change focus. The Fed seems to want it that way because it’s telegraphing its moves loud and clear.
June Tends To Be a Slow Month for Stocks as Summer Starts, and the Fed Is Working To Keep It That Way
Inflation Will Continue To Be a Driving Factor for the Fed and Stocks
Recession Talk Increases as the Housing Market Softens and International Tension Continue
Shawn Cruz Director of Derivative Strategy, TD Ameritrade
June starts the summer season, which is generally a slower time for the markets as investors divert their attention elsewhere. With the Fed so openly telegraphing its intentions, it’s unlikely that investors will meet with many surprises. However, so much of the market’s future direction will likely depend on the pace of inflation and the factors behind it.
The June Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) meeting will likely end with a 50-basis-point hike. The CME FedWatch Tool is confirming the market’s expectations of that increase with a similar hike in July. FedWatch indicates the September Fed meeting has a 90% probability of at least a quarter-point hike, and the October meeting has a 52% chance of a half-point rise. Similar probabilities are set for the November and December meetings. By the end of the year, the tool is projecting the overnight rate to be at least 2.5% and as high as 3%.
The big banks may finally be positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. Around the first of the year, large banks took off as yields rose because rising yields commonly lead to a wider bank spread. A bank spread is defined as the difference between how much banks pay for savings versus what they earn from lending before pulling back with the overall market. The latest pullback was made worse as Q4 2021 earnings showed banks faced higher labor costs at the same time investment banking revenues were drying up.
In 2021, Goldman Sachs (GS) saw its compensation costs jump 33% annually. Citigroup’s (C) compensation also rose 33% during its fourth quarter year over year, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) recorded a 14% annual increase. In May, Bank of America (BAC) said it would raise its minimum wage to $22 an hour starting in July and forecasted the base wage of $25 by 2025.
Rising yields have hit investment banking hard. The initial public offering (IPO) market was hot in 2021 but cooled dramatically in 2022 as the IPO calendar emptied. Meanwhile, corporate clients have decided to hang on to their cash instead of investing it, so they weren’t looking for help from the money experts. And at the same time, trading activity declined, reducing that stream of revenue.
Investment banking and trading revenues are now closer to their pre-pandemic levels. This means the bank spread that is such a driver for commercial banking can have a greater influence on large bank earnings. Rising labor costs will continue to be a risk for banks, but contraction on the investment banking side of the business may have finally put banks and other financials in a position to benefit from rising yields.
In fact, during the JPMorgan Chase’s annual Investor Day in May, the bank forecasted higher revenues from interest income for the remainder of the year. However, the projection was dependent upon the Fed raising the overnight rate to 3% by year-end.
If banks can mount a comeback, it could be good news for the rest of the stock market. Traditionally, banks are a leading sector during economic recoveries, which is why investors who follow sector rotation often keep an eye on financials when trying to pick a market bottom.
Yet banks may have additional problems if the economic picture gets worse. According to The Wall Street Journal, banks are already feeling the pinch of auto loan delinquencies from subprime borrowers. And MarketWatch reported mortgage delinquencies rose for the first time in nine months during April, while the U.S. foreclosure rate jumped 541% from a year ago when homeowners were protected by Washington’s pandemic-era foreclosure freeze.
Rising labor costs have been a leading economic indicator for recession. The April Employment Situation Report found that average hourly earnings were up 0.3% in March. In the last 12 months, hourly earnings have risen 5.5%. While this was great news for workers, it’s one of the metrics that Fed members pay close attention to because rising labor costs typically cut into corporate profits and can eventually spark cost-cutting measures like layoffs. Additionally, higher pay leads people and businesses to buy more goods and services—which can also drive inflation. The May Employment Situation Report is scheduled for June 3.
But wages are just one of the inflationary input costs cutting into corporate earnings. In fact, retailers were caught off guard in May with higher-than-expected fuel and labor costs. Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) reported earnings misses due to such unexpected inflationary pressures and neither are forecasting improvement anytime soon. Many retailers have experienced similar cost issues, but with slower sales and revenue growth, some are projecting lower, single-digit growth ahead. Higher costs and lower growth caused the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index to fall about 12% in May.
However, inflationary problems aren’t limited to retailers. Both consumer sectors fell in May with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index plunging nearly 14% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index tumbling more than 6% near the end of the month.
Inflation reports will likely continue to move the markets. The government will release the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) June 10 and the Producer Price Index (PPI) June 14.
Higher inflation is running into a weaker economic outlook. CPI grew 8.3% from April 2021 to April 2022 while the U.S. 1Q gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to -1.5%. Rising inflation coupled with a slowing economy can create an economic condition called stagflation. The one characteristic that keeps current conditions from being officially labeled stagflation is that unemployment numbers remain quite low. Nonetheless, inflation is high, and the economy appears to be stagnating.
As of May 25, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimates second-quarter GDP to grow 1.8%, down from the May 18 estimate of 2.4%. GDPNow was projecting growth of less than 1% in the first quarter when real GDP disappointed at -1.5%.
If Q2 GDP surprises again with another negative number, the U.S. economy will officially be in a recession.
Back to the job picture. There are already some minor concerns about the labor market as a number of companies have laid off workers or have announced plans for layoffs. Those publicly traded companies making or planning cuts include Netflix (NFLX), Meta (FB), Peloton (PTO), Carvana (CVNA), Wells Fargo (WFC), and PayPal (PYPL). There have been reports about layoffs in Silicon Valley too. Meanwhile, other companies like Coinbase (COIN) and Uber (UBER) have announced hiring freezes. And Walmart, the nation’s biggest private employer, said it has more workers than it expected after COVID-19 cases fell.
Despite these announcements, the job market remains tight, and the JOLTS job openings report still shows a lot of positions are going unfilled.
Despite the strong jobs market, a growing list of analysts and market participants are seeing an increased likelihood of recession. BofA Securities strategists warned its clients in May that stocks may have more room to fall, and yields could go higher. Chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett said that investors who have been suffering from “inflation shock” are starting to suffer from “rates shock,” which may soon turn to “recession shock.”
Deutsche Bank (DB) economist Matthew Luzzetti said his firm doesn’t think the Fed will manage a “soft landing” due to high inflation and monetary tightening that could eventually lead to a recession.
Moody’s Analytics is handicapping a 1-in-3 chance of recession.
Goldman Sachs sees a 35% probability of recession and cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 (SPX) to 4,300 from 4,700. It also warned that if the United States moved into recession, the S&P 500 could drop to 3,600.
Social media company Snap (SNAP) lowered its earnings and revenue expectations for the second quarter due to the rapidly slowing economy. Those comments drove the stock down nearly 30% on May 24, taking several social media companies with it.
Hedge funds are apparently less bullish too. They are reducing their risk to equities by deleveraging. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (MS), and JPMorgan provide trading services to hedge funds, and according to the Financial Times, they reported a reduction in their exposure to stocks.
Goldman reported on May 12 that it had seen five consecutive days of declines in gross leverage—the total value of long and short positions together—among its U.S. long-short equity hedge fund clients. Morgan Stanley also reported that gross leverage among its U.S. long-short hedge fund clients fell to its lowest level since the pandemic. While JPMorgan reported similar findings too, it added that hedge funds had more room to cut despite the market nearing a bottom.
Thousands of hedge funds in China are nearing inflection points that trigger clauses in the funds’ bylaws to start selling stocks, according to Bloomberg. The clauses are meant to avoid large losses; however, if the inflection points are met and selling takes place, it could actually compound losses China has already experienced.
The trend of deleveraging isn’t just in hedge funds. Rising rates and market uncertainty have made trading on margin more costly, so investors are turning away from margin. According to FINRA, margin balances fell about $50 billion from February to April.
If market sentiment continues to decline, June could be a tough month for investors.
CHART OF THE DAY: LEAD TIME. The Leading Index (blue) combines indicators that tend to be early signals of recession (lightly shaded columns). The Leading Index isn’t confirming the recession talk yet because it has recently moved higher. These indicators include housing permits, unemployment insurance claims, delivery times from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing survey, and the interest rate spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 3-month Treasury bill. The Leading Index commonly trends downward before a recession. FRED® is a registered trademark of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis does not sponsor or endorse and is not affiliated with TD Ameritrade. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Historically, real estate has been a good investment during inflationary times. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and homebuilding stocks have struggled. The Real Estate Select Sector Index that tracks REITs had outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) over much of the last year until recently when it fell 14% from its April high. BofA Securities observed that REITs set a money-outflows record the week before the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, with $2.2 billion in money pulled out of the sector.
REITs are struggling with rising interest rates in at least three ways. First, REITs do a lot of borrowing, which means their cost of money is rising. Second, rising rates weaken residential and commercial real estate markets by making investment more expensive and pushing out potential buyers. Third, REITs are known for their higher dividend yields, which are now seeing competition from higher yields in bonds. While yields for REITs tend to be higher than bonds, they don’t offer the same degree of safety that most bonds do.
Additionally, the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported that rents continued to climb. Shelter costs rose 4.8%, which was the greatest year-over-year gain since 1987. Rents for multifamily homes have now increased 14.3% over the last year while single-family rentals rose 13.2%. However, rising rents haven’t saved residential REITs from the recent sell-off either.
Looking at the homebuilders, the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index has fallen more than 24% in the last 12 months. It wasn’t long ago that homebuilders were doing great as the pandemic prompted many to relocate or upgrade their properties, filling up homebuilder backlogs. However, high home prices and rising interest rates are narrowing qualification rates for mortgages. The median new home price was $450,600 in April, 20% higher from a year ago. According to Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year mortgage rate grew from 4.88% to 5.41% last month.
Sales of new homes dropped 16.6% in April, far more than the 1.7% drop analysts had forecast. The number of new homes sold was expected to be 750,000 but came in at 591,000, near pre-pandemic levels. April’s numbers were down 26.9% from a year ago. According to data from the Commerce Department, housing inventories spiked nationwide from a 6.9-month supply to a nine-month supply from March to April.
Additionally, Commerce Department data also shows that construction costs are up 18.2% from a year ago. The S&P 500 Construction Materials Industry Index broke below its 2021 lows in May and hasn’t been able to reclaim those levels. The industry group is down more than 24% from its all-time high as investors anticipate slower construction.
The Russia-Ukraine war continues with ongoing escalation threats. Russia has railed against the expansion of NATO over the last few decades and has specifically threatened Finland and Sweden that if they join the organization there will be consequences. Now that the ongoing conflict appears to have pushed the two countries toward NATO membership, there’s no indication if or how Russia will respond.
A number of companies are finding business conditions to be untenable in Russia and have decided to sever ties. Recently, McDonald’s (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) announced plans to exit Russia and are selling their assets at a loss. Additionally, the move will cost MCD about 9% of its revenue while SBUX had much smaller exposure. Both companies have provided severance packages to Russian workers.
The war has helped drive a spike in what was already elevated inflation. Food shortages related to the war have increased with the addition of heatwaves, droughts, poor harvests, and supply chain bottlenecks. These factors are not only causing price inflation but prompting countries to ban certain food exports to shore up supplies at home.
According to Bloomberg, India is planning to restrict exports on sugar, joining Russia, Algeria, Kosovo, and Ukraine. India, Russia, and Ukraine have also banned foreign wheat sales. The BBC reported that Malaysia is halting chicken exports starting June 1, and Argentina has stopped beef exports. Indonesia has blocked palm oil, Argentina has stopped soybean oil, and Russia and Ukraine are restricting exports of sunflower oil.
While it’s unlikely to lead to anything soon, President Biden also committed to military action if China was to violently pursue its One China policy by invading Taiwan. However, the bigger risk to the global economic picture comes from China’s zero-COVID policy. Beijing is continuing lockdowns that will likely cause further global supply chain issues and particularly for technology manufacturing operations. Apple (AAPL) has called for its other suppliers to step up production as some of its factories in China are subject to future shutdowns. On May 24, analysts from UBS Group (UBS) and JPMorgan cut their 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts for China.
As earnings season wraps up, it’s appropriate to take a look back to see what we can learn. According to FactSet, 73% of S&P 500 companies had revenue surprises, and 77% reported earnings surprises. The earnings surprise rate is in line with the five-year average, but the margin by which earnings surprises occurred was 4.7% compared to the five-year average of 8.9%.
Investor reactions to earnings surprises were subdued. The average price returns for the two days before and after an earnings surprise was -0.05%, well below the five-year average of 0.8% for the same window. This puts the Q1 2022 earnings season on track for the worst price performance since Q2 2011. Companies with negative earnings surprises returned on average -5.4% over the same time period, which is also the worst quarter going back to Q2 2011.
FactSet also reported that the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 was 9.1% year over year with energy providing the highest growth rate of 268.2%. Without the energy sector, the growth rate falls to 3.1%.
Energy is likely to see continued growth for several reasons. First, there’s still a lot of stimulus money floating around that is likely to keep demand high even as prices are high. Second, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, coupled with ongoing sanctions against Russia, will keep oil supplies tight. Third, energy companies are being very cautious about opening new wells and increasing drilling because Washington can easily put an end to these actions on public lands, causing large losses. Finally, banks are less likely to lend money for drilling because of the policy risk in favor of green alternatives, which are often subsidized by taxpayer funds. Those make loans less risky.
According to Reuters, some Canadian banks have recently come under fire for “greenwashing” loans to oil and gas companies. These banks have allocated sustainability-linked financing (SLF) loans to energy companies because even though the companies themselves are keeping ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards, the purpose of the loan may not be “climate-friendly,” according to the report. SLF usually comes with a lower lending rate.
The use of SLF loans is a risk to banks because the Bank of Canada has warned greenwashing could lead to big fines that could result in large losses to banks.
French bank BNP Paribas said it would end the financing of oil production in the Amazon rainforest as part of its pledge to reach zero emissions by 2050 and its shorter-term goal to cut emissions by 10% by 2025.
The lack of drilling investment is likely to keep oil supplies tight and prices high.
As I said last month, much of the near future appears to hinge on inflation. If supply chains get back online, then inflation could slow, and the Fed won’t have to keep raising rates. However, this is a big “if.” Analysts are now wondering if the Fed will be able to generate a “softish” landing. This uncertainty will continue to be an overhang on the market.
As for June, investors will likely continue to reconcile incoming data with what they learned in the most recent round of earnings. Any sign that cost pressures are starting to alleviate and making the profitability outlook for companies becomes less volatile will be welcomed.
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
<Disclosures>
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
FORBES DISCLOSURES
TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.