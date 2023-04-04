JOLTS Ahead, Payrolls on Friday: Investors Turn Back to the Employment Picture

Jobs are in the spotlight today as investors await job openings data soon after the open, with bulls hoping for another drop that might show conditions tightening in the labor market. Futures traders continue to work in a 60% probability of a Fed rate increase in early May..
Major indexes enter trading day on four-day win streak as fear continues to recede
Job openings data soon after market opens could provide clues whether labor market has tightened
Yields and volatility both slightly higher this morning, and crude continues inching up
Alex Coffey, Senior Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Tuesday Market Open) Despite all the geopolitical, banking, and inflation fears, major U.S. indexes continue to climb and entered Tuesday on a four-day winning streak. In many cases, the worst hasn’t come to pass, so fear has slowly leached out of the market, perhaps raising appetites for risk assets.
A quiet overnight session brought small gains despite the price of crude oil continuing its ascent following OPEC’s surprise production cut announcement. Crude spiked early yesterday but hasn’t extended those gains too much, and the decision caused some head-scratching ahead of what many analysts expect to be rising demand from China as it reopens.
Energy shares led the way Monday as Wall Street began the week on a green note, and many overseas markets followed suit earlier Tuesday. Focus today is likely to be on the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data due soon after the open (more below).
We’re a few days into Q2 and there’s still a buzz over the S&P 500® index’s (SPX) Q1 strength. It rose 7% in the quarter, and analysts were quick to point out Monday that, in past years when the SPX climbed in Q1 following losses the year before, it ended up extending the positive trend.
Something to keep in mind, though, is that much of the SPX’s gains in Q1 came courtesy of a handful of very large stocks that can have outsized influence on the index due to their heavy weighting. As Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders notes in her latest commentary, the 10 largest stocks in the SPX were responsible for 90% of the index’s Q1 increase, with the triumvirate of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA) contributing more than 50%.
Volatility popped a bit early yesterday as crude prices soared on news of OPEC’s production cut, but VIX didn’t make it to 20. VIX remains near the March lows, hinting that traders don’t expect dramatic moves in stocks anytime soon.
Perhaps OPEC knows what it’s doing. That could be the takeaway when you consider the cartel’s surprise cut to crude production over the weekend preceded Monday data releases showing continued struggles for two of the world’s key economies. Both U.S. and China manufacturing activity came in below expectations in separate reports, reinforcing ideas that slowing demand for manufactured goods conceivably could lower crude oil demand, as well.
The March Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 50.0, right on the cusp of levels that would indicate retraction, and below the consensus view collected by Trading Economics. This raises new questions about how quickly China’s recovering from COVID-19 shutdowns.
Then the U.S. March Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index fell to 46.3, the lowest since May 2020. Deeper in the report, drops in new orders and prices signaled more weakness, with almost every component declining in March from February’s readings. This is the fifth straight month of declining U.S. manufacturing activity, providing more ammunition to analysts predicting a recession.
How did the stock and Treasury markets react to yesterday’s soft U.S. manufacturing data? By jumping quickly to intraday highs, though stocks quickly gave back their gains. The “bad news is good news” hypothesis still appears to hold water, with investors hoping weak data means less pressure on the Fed to continue tightening. The 2-year Treasury yield—generally seen as quite sensitive to interest rates—fell below 4% right around the time the ISM data hit the tape.
Today’s job openings data could provide more clues for the Treasury markets. Any sign of tightening (fewer job openings) would probably help ease inflation concerns even more, possibly underpinning Treasury note values and lowering yields (which move opposite of the underlying note). That report is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS): The latest update comes right after the market opens today. This report’s been swollen for months, hovering close to 11 million. However, the headline number fell by 400,000 in January to 10.8 million. Analysts expect another drop, albeit to a level that’s still historically high near 10.4 million, according to Trading Economics.
JP Morgan Chase’s (JPM) influential CEO Jamie Dimon said in a letter to shareholders today that while the current U.S. banking crisis is “nothing like 2008,” it isn’t clear when the crisis will end. He thinks it could bring tighter financial conditions as banks get more conservative, but isn’t sure if that will have an impact on consumer spending.
Walmart’s (WMT) investor meeting runs today and tomorrow, putting the focus on any observations company executives have about their current fiscal quarter after they offered soft guidance back in February. Back then, the company said high prices and weak demand for discretionary items were potential headwinds. Other retailers like Home Depot (HD) concurred in their own earnings reports at the time.
One thing in WMT’s favor, however, could be a dynamic where shoppers gravitate toward lower-cost retailers when economic growth slows. Perhaps the company can shed light on whether this is happening, which might offer investors a sense of general consumer sentiment.
Fries with that? If people are trying to save money, you’d think that would help a fast-food outlet like McDonald’s (MCD). Investors seem to think so, anyway, as shares of MCD went on a roll (or should we say a bun) in late March. Now the company is preparing corporate layoffs, according to the Wall Street Journal, though MCD won’t say how many people will receive pink slips. MCD reduced its headcount by about 30,000 between 2017 and 2019, the paper reported. Generally, most recent layoff announcements have been in the tech sector. The question now is whether MCD is the tip of the iceberg for retail sector layoffs.
Recent data, including yesterday’s ISM manufacturing and last Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices both came in below expectations, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the Fed is much less likely to raise rates next month. The next meeting is four weeks away, and a lot can happen between now and then.
Jobs update: A few days out from the March Nonfarm Payrolls report, here’s how analyst estimates shape up, according to Trading Economics:
If participation rises, that would likely be read as a positive sign of a tightening labor market that could help cool inflation. It inched up in February and the unemployment rate rose slightly. That may seem contradictory, but the Labor Department doesn’t count non-participants in the job market—those who are neither working nor looking for work—when it calculates the headline unemployment rate.
Out of Breadth: Just 10 large stocks accounted for most of the SPX’s gains in Q1. This isn’t the kind of broad and deep rally that bullish investors like to see. For more insight on Q1 performance, check the most recent update from Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders and senior investment strategist Kevin Gordon.
CHART OF THE DAY: TALE OF TWO QUARTERS: The SPX Sector Select Technology Index (IXT—candlesticks) had a very different kind of quarter than the SPX Sector Select Financials Index (IXM—purple line), as tech easily outpaced financials by the largest margin since Q1 of 2009. Financials have made some rebounds lately, perhaps a sign some investors think things got overdone. Data source: S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
What drove crude cut? OPEC’s decision to trim crude production by more than 1 million barrels per day over the weekend surprised the market, but recent price action should probably have provided clues. Many of the largest members of the cartel find it hard to profit at prices below $80 per barrel, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), so the recent dive to near $70 for Brent crude—a 15-month low—probably raised profitability concerns.
Less competition: In the past, OPEC was sometimes hesitant to cut production too much, fearing the resulting higher prices might cause U.S. producers to increase their own output and flood the market. That doesn’t seem to be the case these days, as U.S. production remains about half a million barrels per day below the 2019 peak of 13 million, and many major oil companies have expressed hesitance to drill more, according to a survey last year by the Dallas Fed. The recent banking issues could make U.S. crude even less of a concern for OPEC, causing problems for smaller U.S. oil producers trying to finance increased production.
Recession clue? The final straw for OPEC might have been last month’s U.S. and European banking industry issues, which economists say raised demand concerns. OPEC doesn’t want to pump crude if it’s not going to be immediately used, perhaps still haunted by images of oil barges at sea with nowhere to go in the spring of 2020, when front-month U.S. crude futures briefly fell below zero during the pandemic. In a sense, the weekend production cut is another bet, this time by OPEC, on the global economy slowing down.
April 5: February Trade Balance and March ISM Non-Manufacturing Index. Expected earnings from Conagra (CAG).
April 6: No major data or earnings expected.
April 7: March Nonfarm Payrolls, March Wages, March Unemployment; major exchanges closed for Good Friday.
April 10: February Wholesale Inventories.
April 11: Expected earnings from Albertson’s (ACI) and CarMax (KMX).
Happy trading,
Alex
