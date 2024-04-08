Is Strong Economy Eclipsing Rate Cut Potential? Jobs Growth, Coming Inflation Data Could Shine Light

Treasury yields climbed this morning, helping keep major indexes from building on Friday's rally. Trading could be choppy and anxious the next day or two ahead of Wednesday's critical CPI data, while FOMC minutes and an ECB meeting later this week keep rates in focus.
Choppy trading possible Monday and Tuesday ahead of key CPI and PPI data
Treasury yields start the week on the move higher, possibly weighing on stocks
Fed minutes, ECB meeting later this week keep rate policy discussion front and center
(Monday market open) ) Friday’s mostly sunny U.S. jobs report is in the books but may get eclipsed by this week’s critical inflation data. The March Consumer Price Index (CPI) Wednesday and Producer Price Index (PPI) Thursday could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts rates by mid-year or keeps its foot firmly on the brakes.
Treasury yields resumed last week’s climb early Monday, sending the 10-year yield to a new 2024 peak above 4.45% while major indexes hovered near unchanged. Rising yields and crude remain potential speed bumps as Q1 earnings season gets underway later this week. Yields rose following Friday’s strong jobs data that pushed probability of a June rate cut below 50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
March jobs growth provided more evidence that the U.S. economy continues to hum along even with the Fed’s target range stuck at 17-year highs. A strong economy typically bodes well for earnings growth, which can inspire Wall Street.
The market certainly seemed inspired Friday when major indexes quickly recovered from Thursday’s geopolitical-driven sell-off. Strength could reflect a “buy the dip” psychology that’s come into play after several recent pullbacks, Briefing.com noted. Volume has been low recently, another factor in some of the large daily swings.
Jobs data hinted at slowing wage growth even as employers added positions. That helped ease concerns of a wage-price spiral, at least for the moment, and reinforced ideas that economic growth could continue without re-summoning the ghost of 2022’s inflation.
“Based on Friday’s price action, investors appear like they are becoming more comfortable with the trade-off of less rate cuts for a stronger U.S. economy,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “A strong economy is directly tied to corporate earnings, and an increasing outlook for earnings growth helps justify higher valuation and higher stock prices.”
Major indexes finished slightly lower last week as Friday’s comeback couldn’t make up for losses the previous days. Still, markets aren’t far from all-time highs.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.07% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) gained 0.1%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.06%.
Crude futures initially fell 2% late Sunday on hopes of progress in the Gaza crisis, but by morning regained nearly all their losses and traded near last week’s five-month highs.
VIX remains near recent highs. Typically, if VIX and stocks rise at the same time, it can mean one or the other is on a path to give back gains soon. For now, the market appears to have a “risk-on” mentality, something we’re seeing this morning as bitcoin and commodities rise.
Anxiety ahead of CPI and PPI could splash cold water on positive sentiment early this week. It’s evident from last Thursday’s sell-off a day before the jobs report that investors are on tenterhooks regarding any rate-related data. Another hot core CPI reading following two stronger-than-expected ones to start 2024 might put hopes of a June rate cut on ice, though the market does build in high chances of a July cut.
Week ahead: CPI and PPI might be more influential than usual after Fed policy makers suggested that the hotter-than-expected January and February reports might have reflected seasonal slings and arrows. Inflation slowed considerably in Q4 but gains mostly stalled in early Q1. If the March reports don’t show a return to at least some sort of progress, it could raise eyebrows. Markets were extremely choppy last week ahead of the jobs data, and the same could be true today and tomorrow ahead of CPI.
Core CPI and PPI data might be more important this time around because they strip out energy prices. Crude oil rose about 20% between the end of 2023 and early April and could cause headline CPI and PPI to outpace core. Core CPI is seen rising 0.3% month over month in March, down from 0.4% in February, according to Trading Economics. Headline CPI is seen up 0.3% as well, down from 0.4%. For year-over-year CPI and core CPI, analysts expect 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively. That compares with 3.2% headline CPI and 3.8% core CPI in February.
Minutes awaited: Another key element this week is Wednesday’s release of minutes from the last Fed meeting. Policy makers projected three 2024 rate cuts in their dot plot then, and the minutes might help explain the thinking behind that. Since then, several Fed speakers hinted that fewer or even no rate cuts might be appropriate if the economy continues on its current path.
There’s growing sentiment that the European Central Bank (ECB) might lower rates before the Fed. Investors fully price in a 25-basis point ECB trim in June, followed by two or three more later this year, Reuters reported. The ECB isn’t expected to change policy at its meeting this Thursday but could give hints as to when a cut might occur.
Before all that, U.S. Treasury auctions return. Today features three- and six-month bill auctions, both later this morning. Demand for government debt is under a microscope amid growing U.S. deficits.
Earnings ahead: Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to rise 3.2% year over year, research firm FactSet said Friday. Sectors expected to lead the pack include the tech, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors that house the Magnificent Seven. Several sectors are predicted to report a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by energy and materials.
“Earnings season could mark the end of a trend,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Schwab. “Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Magnificent Seven stocks began to grow earnings rapidly, while the rest of the world’s stocks saw declines. That trend likely continued through Q1 2024. Rising earnings helped to justify soaring valuations as the rest of the stocks lagged. But now, that is poised to change as Q2 gets underway and the gap in earnings growth begins to close.”
Kleintop noted that over the rest of 2024, analysts’ consensus earnings estimates show Magnificent Seven earnings slowing relative to the rest of the global stock market and slowing below the rest of the market by Q4. Improving global manufacturing data often go hand in hand with analysts getting more positive about earnings growth.
Stocks on the move:
Friday in review:
The SPX and $DJI bounced back from Thursday’s slump; however, both still ended about 1% lower for the week. Meta Platforms (META) and Netflix (NFLX) both jumped around 3% Friday, helping lift the S&P 500 Communication Services Index ($SP500#50) 1.6%. Energy shares were also strong behind continued gains in crude, which surged 4.3% last week amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The small-cap Russell 2000® Index (RUT) added 0.5% Friday but still lost 2.9% for the week.
Talking technicals: The SPX closed below its 20-day moving average last Thursday for the first time since mid-January, but then closed above it again Friday. ”If the SPX is able to notch a fresh all-time closing high (above the old one of 5,254), then this will help support a bullish technical translation,” Schwab’s Peterson said.
Early today, futures traders saw 94% odds the FOMC will keep rates unchanged following its April 30 to May 1 meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of a quarter-point rate cut following the FOMC meeting in June are seen at around 48%, rising to nearly 70% for the late-July meeting.
Trader’s eye view: For the latest on price action, technical levels, and possible catalysts in coming days, check Schwab’s Weekly Traders Outlook.
CHART OF THE DAY: 50-50 VISION. Thursday’s 1.5% drop in the Nasdaq 100 (NDX-candlesticks) brought the index right down to its 50-day Simple Moving Average (blue line). Friday’s bounce back is characteristic behavior of a valid support level. Data source: Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Number one on the runway: For many years, aluminum giant Alcoa (AA) kicked off each earnings season. Since Alcoa split in two seven years ago, no other firm has reliably taken its place in the earnings vanguard, though you could argue for JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which reports with other major investment banks Friday and often helps set the tone through remarks from its influential CEO, Jamie Dimon. Another contender for symbolic earnings pole position is Delta Air Lines (DAL), which reports Wednesday morning, two days ahead of the big banks. It was a bumpy quarter for airlines thanks to Boeing’s (BA) quality struggles and rising fuel costs, but the sector did surprisingly well considering the turbulence. Delta disappointed Wall Street when it reported back in January and offered weaker-than-expected guidance, but shares benefited since then from a strong economy, growing international travel, and lack of exposure to Boeing’s Max 9 aircraft. Investors might want to closely consider any margin guidance from Delta and other airlines, as cost pressures continue to squeeze the industry.
Q1 paints mixed IPO picture: Last week was packed with news reports about a pop in initial public offerings (IPO) during Q1. It’s partly how one reads the data, however, because the recovery really began in Q3 and the number of IPOs rose by only four sequentially in Q1 to a total of 30, according to Renaissance Capital. That’s a good sign for the large investment banks that kick off earnings season next week, as IPOs can help them build revenue. However, the actual picture shows IPOs still in a bit of a rut, with Q1’s total of 30 equal to the total seen in last year’s Q3. Proceeds of $7.86 billion for companies that conducted IPOs in Q1 rose slightly from Q4 but was around even with Q3, Renaissance data showed. Astera Labs (ALAB) and Reddit (RDDT) were two prominent IPOs in Q1, and shares of both rallied following their listings. How IPOs perform in the weeks and months after they list can help determine appetite for future listings.
Cars and flutes: Before big banks report this Friday, a handful of consumer companies open their books, including CarMax (KMX) and beer and wine purveyor Constellation Brands (STZ). Auto sales had a relatively strong Q1, coming in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.4 million. However, high interest rates continue to hurt the used car market. Constellation Brands served up an over-sized mug in the beer business last time it reported along with cheery beer guidance, but wine and spirits lost ground.
April 9: No major earnings or data expected.
April 10: March CPI and March core CPI, February Wholesale Inventories, FOMC minutes, and expected earnings from Delta (DAL).
April 11: March PPI and March core PPI and expected earnings from CarMax (KMX).
April 12: University of Michigan preliminary April Sentiment, and expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), and Citigroup (C).
April 15: March Retail Sales.
