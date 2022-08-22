Investors Look To The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium for Clarity on Interest Rate Picture

Equity index futures point to a lower open as investor concern rises over the Federal Reserve’s direction for future interest rate hikes.
FOMC Members Were Outspoken About Rate Hikes Last Week, Making Stock Investors Jittery Today
Meme Stocks Continue Volatile Price Action as AMC Goes APE
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Monday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole kickoff on Friday is drawing even more attention after last week’s volatility.
The Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium should provide Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell a chance to reset interest rate expectations that appear to have shifted several times in the past few weeks.
On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) spiked 10 basis points and was nearing 3% once again. The rise in the 10-year caused the dollar to rally and it appears that the greenback looks to extend its rally this week as the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) rose 0.18% ahead of the opening bell. The dollar index has climbed more than 3% in the last two weeks and is nearing its July high.
Rising yields and the strong dollar may have investors rethinking their recent stock acquisitions as currency concerns for multinationals and valuation calculations are now under question again. The Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) spiked higher in premarket action reflecting these concerns, jumping 12.5% to move back above the 23 level.
While Monday is a relatively light day for economic announcements, this week investors will want to pay attention not only to key reports on durable goods, pending home sales, and Michigan consumer sentiment numbers, but the Fed-favorite inflation barometer coming Friday, the PCE price index. That data will arrive right around the same time that Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage at Jackson Hole.
Moving away from the Fed, the Shanghai composite rose 0.61% despite an ongoing heat wave in China that has some investors concerned that the temperatures could stifle semiconductor and lithium battery manufacturing. The heat wave is putting pressure on China’s already tapped-out electric grid that could result in energy rations and rolling blackouts. China has been the main focal point in global supply chain issues due to its zero-COVID policy. Heat concerns will likely add to the supply chain troubles.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the company will be jacking up the price of its FSD driver assistance software by 25% in September. The package currently costs $12,000 with a $199 monthly subscription. TSLA was down 1.75% in premarket.
As meme stock mania continues its resurgence, AMC Entertainment (AMC) fell more than 30% in premarket action as the company’s special dividend of Class A common shares is expected to start trading today. The shares known as AMC Preferred Equity Units (APE) are expected to dilute the shares of the stock.
Signify Health (SGFY) rallied more than 33% ahead of the opening bell as the company’s board plans to meet and weigh takeover bids from Amazon.com (AMZN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Option Care Health (OPCH). CVS Health (CVS) has also been part of the mix in previous reports.
Fresh uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s rate hike intentions put an end to stocks’ best weeklong rally going back to November. The discussion sent the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields upward.
Added turbulence from Friday’s expiration of some $2 trillion in options, gyrations in resurgent meme stocks, and new worries about hiring helped send all major equity indexes home for the weekend in the red.
The S&P 500® index (SPX) lost 1.29%; its biggest daily decline since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJIA) retreated 0.86% while the Nasdaq ($COMP) slid 2.09%.
The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) finished at 108.08 on Friday, up 0.55%, to finish at its biggest weekly percentage increase since March 2020. The 10-year Treasury yield closed the week at 2.987%, up from 2.879% on Thursday.
After the somewhat dovish tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) July minutes released last Wednesday, public comments Thursday (by FOMC voting members James Bullard and Esther George) supporting future hikes seemed to give investors pause. Later Friday, the Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin agreed he’d support further hikes even though it would risk recession. By then, the pause was over and selling dominated.
Health care and energy were the only two sectors to finish marginally in the green on Friday with consumer discretionary taking a 2.02% hit.
It seemed a nervous day overall in Friday’s trading, with the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) gaining more than 5% on the day to finish at 20.60. For the highest anxiety on Friday, investors didn’t have to go much farther than Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which finished down more than 40% on Friday in the aftermath of Chewy.com (CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen selling his nearly 8 million shares in the housewares company. Other meme stock favorites GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) finished the week down 3.8% and 6.6% respectively.
General Motors (GM) shares gained 2.53% on Friday after announcing it will reinstate its quarterly dividend the company suspended in April 2020 and would raise its share buyback program from $3.3 billion to $5 billion. The dividend will be $0.09 per share, compared with $0.38 before the halt, and paid September 15 to shareholders of record as of August 31.
Foot Locker (FL) finished up 20.04% on Friday after beating earnings and news that former Ulta Beauty (ULTA) CEO Mary Dillon would become the shoe chain’s new CEO on September 1. Deere (DE) gained 0.34% by Friday’s close after cutting its full-year forecast and reporting below-estimate earnings for its latest quarter.
Buckle (BKE) finished the day up 1.75 after beating on earnings but not revenue.
CHART OF THE DAY: FED UP. After a week of conflicting signals from the Federal Reserve on future rate hikes, investors hit pause on August’s broad recovery rally by the end of Friday’s session. Could fresh global inflation data this week capped by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Friday keynote at the central bank’s annual policy meeting in Jackson Hole reset the trend for its September rate decision? The S&P 500® index (SPX—green) ended four weeks of gains on Friday, followed by similar retreats in the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP—pink), the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI—orange), and the Russell 2000 (RUT—gray). Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
WATCH THOSE BUYBACKS: It’s a bit early to call it a trend, but General Motors’ (GM) move Friday to reintroduce its quarterly dividend and raise its share buyback program comes just days after last week’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. As I mentioned last Tuesday, the law instituted a 1% tax on stock buyback programs that will go into effect next year. Bloomberg reported last week that the new tax could encourage companies to increase their share repurchases in the coming months, possibly pushing their stock prices higher as a result. It certainly worked for GM’s stock on Friday.
FILL ’ER UP. In its latest sift through of Q2 store earnings reports, Refinitiv reported Friday that the only thing better than a competitive discount store is a competitive discount store that sells gas. Pointing out that Walmart’s (WMT) Sam’s Club membership count is already up more than 25% this year after a record-high level in 2021, Refinitiv added that competitors Costco (COST) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) have also seen skyrocketing gas prices supporting same-store sales during the year.
MEDIA BLACKOUT: In the absence of any major economic reports during Friday’s session, a survey published Thursday by global consultant PwC seemed to dominate conversation on media new and old. It said that half of executives and corporate board members were either reducing headcount or thinking about it, while an additional 52% told the firm they were freezing hiring. Some 40% of the more than 700 U.S. executives and board members interviewed said they were rescinding job offers, and a similar amount were reducing or eliminating sign-on bonuses.
Aug 23: New home sales and earnings from Intuit (INTU), Medtronic (MDT), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and Toll Brothers (TOL)
Aug 24: Durable goods orders, Pending home sales, and earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), and Autodesk (ADSK)
Aug 25: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Dollar General (DG), Workday (WDAY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Burlington Stores (BURL), and Gap (GPS)
Aug 26: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, PCE price index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Personal Income, and earnings from Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Dell (DELL)
Aug. 29: Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.