Investors Hope Fed Turns Dovish Based on Latest Economic Signals

Stock futures move higher before the open as investors hope to extend Friday’s relief rally and await plenty of economic signals this week.
Investors Consider Signs of Less-Aggressive Fed Rate Increases
Durable Goods Numbers Better Than Expected
Consumer Confidence Rises—But So Do Consumer Rates
Shawn Cruz Director of Derivative Strategy, TD Ameritrade
CHART OF THE DAY: GOTTA GO. Earlier this month, the Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Tourism Index ($DJUSTT—red/green) closed down nearly 46% from its one-year high back in November. On Friday, the index gained 5.49% amid broad gains in a range of transportation and travel stocks. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
More from Michigan: Though the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers released finalized June data on Friday revealing a fairly bleak outlook on spending, it’s important to note that respondents didn’t feel as negatively about their incomes. Though respondents expecting wage gains edged down from 1.8% in May to 1.1% in June, over half said they expect their incomes to grow over the next year.
Payday POV: The latest Michigan study also reported that consumers under the age of 45 continue to be more upbeat than older consumers, expecting a one-year gain in income of 4.7%. However, all age groups told the university in June that they expect declines in how they’ll fare financially in the year ahead while about 53% said they expected their incomes to be outpaced by prices over the next year.
June 29: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Paychex and (PAYX) General Mills (GIS)
June 30: Initial Jobless Claims, PCE inflation, Chicago PMI, and earnings from Walgreens Boots (WBA), Micron (MU), and Constellation Brands (STZ)
July 1: ISM Manufacturing PMI
July 4: Markets closed for Independence Day
July 5: Factory Orders
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.