Inflation Roadblock: PPI Up Dramatically, With Core Rise Even Steeper at 0.5%

January's Producer Price Index came in well above estimates at 0.3%, and core had a steeper climb, following a hot CPI report earlier this week. Treasury yields jumped on the news and stocks lost ground. Next week brings big box retail earnings after Monday's U.S. holiday.
(Friday market open) U.S. progress against inflation hit a roadblock last month as January producer prices rose far more dramatically than expected. This follows a hot January consumer price report earlier this week that caused investors to push rate cut ideas into the summer from spring.
The January Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3%, well above the 0.1% analysts had expected. Core PPI, which strips out food and energy, saw an even steeper climb of 0.5%, the highest since last July. Analysts had forecast 0.1%. PPI rose 0.9% year over year, which was an improvement from 1% in December but still above average Wall Street estimates of 0.6%. The cost of services continued to climb even as goods prices lagged.
“The report is disappointing since price increases from producers may mean that companies could continue to pass along higher prices to consumers,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income trading at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “The strong report has pushed back Fed rate cut expectations once again. The implied probability of a rate cut at the May meeting is now just 30%—that implied probability was nearly 100% just two weeks ago.”
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield bounced seven basis points to back above 4.3%, near two-month highs posted after Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX), which had clawed back from Tuesday’s CPI-related losses to post new highs for the broader market yesterday, fell ahead of the opening bell after gaining earlier in the overnight session.
Investors won’t likely have to wait long to hear Federal Reserve policy makers’ views on PPI, with three Fed speakers on tap today. Late Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in a speech that he’s “not yet comfortable that inflation is inexorably declining to our 2% objective,” according to media reports and that it may take “some time” to hit the rate-cut threshold.
As a reminder, Monday is the U.S. President’s Day holiday and markets will be closed. This could mean increased volatility toward today’s close. It also means it’s important to check overnight trading trends Monday if you plan to actively trade Tuesday.
Futures based on the SPX dropped 0.3% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.4%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) slid 0.02%.
Over the last few months, PPI has made solid strides toward the Fed’s 2% annual goal. Now that progress might come into question. The question is how the Fed might react. The probability of a May rate cut had already been receding following CPI. After the PPI report this morning, it fell below 30%, according to CME futures trading.
Keep in mind that PPI is just one report, and several more inflation updates loom before the Fed’s March 19–20 meeting. Key is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report, due February 29, as that’s the one the Fed follows most closely. It has less emphasis than CPI on housing, a particularly sticky inflation metric recently.
January Housing Starts and Building Permits came out at the same time as PPI and both were below expectations at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.331 million and 1.47 million, respectively. However, December starts saw a large upward revision.
Analysts had expected Housing Starts and Building Permits to both rise slightly in January from December, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.47 million and 1.51 million, respectively. Starts reflect shovels in the ground, while permits can help give insight into future expectations for housing demand.
Earnings season is around 80% complete but gets an energy jolt next week when big-box retailers begin reporting. The doors open Tuesday morning with expected results from Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT).
Mega-cap semiconductor and AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) also reports next Wednesday afternoon (see more below). And another top-10 stock in terms of market capitalization, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), is expected to report later this month.
Big box time: January retail sales fell more than expected, and any sustained slowdown in consumer spending could make it difficult for shares of many retailers to extend last year’s firm performance. In 2023, a subsector of the S&P 500 that includes companies like Costco (COST) and Walmart posted an 18.2% increase. Through mid-February, shares of companies in the Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail subsector were up 6.3%. The SPX was up 4.2% for the year through February 14.
Crowded Stream: Roku (ROKU) shares plunged more than 15% early Friday and it’s mostly due to guidance. The streaming service provider forecast a steeper Q1 loss than analysts had expected, apparently outweighing the impact of better-than-expected quarterly revenue in Q4. “We remain mindful of near-term challenges in the macro environment and an uneven ad market recovery,” the company said in its press release. As media reports pointed out, Roku faces growing competition in the advertising arena.
Looking back to Thursday, the SPX posted a record closing high as the market extended a sharp and broad bounce-back from an early week slump. Weaker-than-expected January U.S. Retail Sales appeared to be the catalyst, easing interest rate fears. Bank shares were among the strongest performers. Volume was below average at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) but above average for the Nasdaq® (NDAQ).
The interesting thing about Thursday’s rally was lack of participation by a large chunk of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks. Shares of Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and others lost ground. It’s just one day, but this type of action might be viewed as healthy, implying that a larger group of stocks and sectors are driving things upward rather than a small core of big tech names. Info tech was the only sector to fall yesterday, hurt partly by Cisco’s (CSCO) weaker-than-expected guidance.
Overseas, both European and Asian stocks gained ground this week. Japan’s Nikkei led the charge with 4% weekly gains. The Nikkei got a lift Friday when Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said interest rate policy will “likely remain accommodative” even after the BoJ ends negative rates, Reuters reported. That’s likely positive news for U.S. Treasuries, as worries persist that tougher BoJ policy might cause some investors to take money out of the U.S. Treasury market, causing yields here to rise.
Stocks on the move early Friday include:
February preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment arrives shortly after the opening bell. The inflation expectations component might get a close look from investors following unpleasant Consumer Price Index tidings earlier this week.
In January, data showed one-year inflation expectations holding steady at 2.9%, the lowest since December 2020. Five-year inflation expectations were also 2.9%. Expectations tend to be shaped by consumers’ day-to-day experience, so January’s lower gas prices might play into anticipation of inflation to come. Still, CPI rose 0.3% and core CPI climbed 0.4% that month, lifted by sticky shelter costs. The Fed says it’s important to keep inflation expectations “well anchored.”
Overall sentiment is seen rising to 79.3, Briefing.com said, from 79 in January. That remains relatively weak historically but reflects sharp gains from a year ago.
Three-decade low (sort of): Natural gas futures (/NG) descended Thursday to depths seen just once in the last three decades. Thursday’s intraday low for the front-month /NG contract of just below $1.58 per million British thermal units (BTU) is the softest since $1.44 during the first days of COVID-19. It’s the lowest non-pandemic price going back to late 1995 on the charts.
Check this handy Schwab video for more information on how futures markets work.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 8.5% for the FOMC cutting rates by 25 basis points following the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 30% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 66% by June.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Gate crashing: Like a late arrival to a party that’s already breaking up, earnings from semiconductor giant Nvidia loom next Wednesday as reporting season winds down, with results that could have implications beyond just its sector. Though AI is an obvious focus after NVDA’s revenue tripled over the last several quarters due in part to related demand for its graphics processing units (GPU), a sluggish Chinese market could be one possible source of pain. However, as one analyst told CNBC Tuesday, Nvidia appears to be selling everything it’s making pretty much as it’s made. That puts the focus on supply chain resiliency, but also gives the company some pricing power. Those are two things analysts might ask more about on the earnings call next week. Another checklist item is any color on the launch timing of Nvidia’s next-generation GPU chip, the HGX H200. Nvidia most recently said shipping would begin in Q2 of this year.
Chip growth seen: Many semiconductor stocks took it on the chin earlier this week amid post-Consumer Price Index profit taking, but the good news is that overall chip demand appears to be improving. The Semiconductor Industry Association predicts 13% sales growth for semiconductor chips this year after an 8.2% decrease in 2023. The association, in a press release, said sales are already improving. “Global semiconductor sales were sluggish early in 2023 but rebounded strongly during the second half of the year, and double-digit market growth is projected for 2024,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “With chips playing a larger and more important role in countless products the world depends on, the long-term outlook for the semiconductor market is extremely strong.”
Talking technicals: Technically, the SPX remains in an uptrend and the bulls still have the momentum, said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “The RUT is seeing some relative strength this week, despite higher yields, which may suggest rotation or broadening of the rally,” he added. The NDX isn’t in overbought territory, but there are pockets within tech that appear overbought, particularly AI and chips.
February 19: U.S. markets closed for President’s Day holiday.
February 20: Expected earnings from Medtronic (MDT), Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Toll Brothers (TOL).
February 21: Expected earnings from Nvidia (NVDA).
February 22: January Existing Home Sales, expected earnings from Wayfair (W) and Carvana (CVNA).
February 23: Expected earnings from Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD).
