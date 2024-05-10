In the Green: Major Indexes on Pace for Another Positive Week, Lifted by Mega Caps Even as Yields Inch Higher

Major indexes are on pace for a third-straight winning week, lifted early by strength in the mega caps despite rising Treasury yields and crude oil. Trading could be rangebound today and Monday ahead of next week's U.S. inflation readings.
(Friday market open) Major indexes start Friday with fresh overnight gains, on pace for a third-straight positive week after soft jobs data yesterday rekindled rate cut hopes. Near-term catalysts aren’t abundant, suggesting the market might consolidate around current levels ahead of key inflation readings next week.
Consumer sentiment data is on tap later this morning (see more below), but otherwise the cupboard is nearly bare. Next week should fill the shelves with retail sector earnings, U.S. inflation and retail sales data, and a sprinkle of housing metrics.
Before the data, Treasury yields could continue calling the shots for Wall Street. They inched up slightly early Friday despite strong demand for yesterday’s 30-year Treasury bond auction. Stocks, meanwhile, found traction from mega-cap strength as Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) enjoyed light gains.
Several Federal Reserve speakers are scheduled today, interrupting what otherwise would be a slow-news Friday. Yesterday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she was still in “wait-and-see mode.” She added, “We’ve had three stubborn months of data, but I still see monetary policy is working … I do think we’re seeing, in a really positive way, disinflation,” Reuters reported.
Data is starting to show a slowing economy that may have hit an inflection point. Yesterday’s Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to an eight-month high of 231,000, reinforcing ideas from last week’s April jobs report that the page could be turning on a hot labor market, giving the Fed better chances to lower rates. That said, it was just one report, not a trend.
Other U.S. data has also been disappointing lately. Just look at last week’s ISM report, which showed manufacturing slipping back into contractionary territory while prices paid expanded. This could play a major factor in Q2 earnings and will be something to watch. It may also support bonds and weaken the dollar. Meanwhile, the S&P 500® index (SPX) has climbed five of the last six sessions to one-month highs, helping put behind April’s 5% dip from all-time peaks set in March.
Futures based on the SPX gained 0.3% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) climbed 0.4%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) rose 0.25%.
Sentiment time: Friday brings the preliminary University of Michigan May Consumer Sentiment Index, which could attract closer attention than usual following a surprisingly weak April Consumer Confidence report from the Conference Board that was the third straight decline and the lowest reading since July 2022.
Friday’s sentiment data, due soon after the open, is expected to show a headline figure of 76.5, Briefing.com said, down from April’s 77.2. Keep an eye on expectations, which slipped in April. Also, one-year inflation expectations rose to 3.2% in April from 2.9% in March, making the May preliminary reading worth a look.
Inflation ahead: Price focus resumes next week with U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, both elemental to the Fed’s thinking on inflation. PPI kicks things off Tuesday, following 0.2% headline and core monthly increases in March. Core strips out volatile food and energy prices. CPI is on Wednesday.
Consensus for PPI is a repeat of March, with 0.2% monthly growth expected for both headline and core PPI, according to Trading Economics.
Analysts expect headline and core April CPI to rise 0.3% month over month, down from 0.4% for both in March, Trading Economics said.
Retail sales data for April are due next Wednesday. Consensus expectations for retail sales are for a smaller increase of 0.4% after the large March gain of 0.7%.
“Risk-on” sentiment returns: From a breadth perspective, all major indices are above their respective 50-day moving averages for the first time since mid-April. We’re starting to see a “risk-on” sector rotation that began last Friday as investors scoop up communication services, financials, and materials sector stocks.
Retail reporting: Get the shopping carts out. Retail earnings begin with Home Depot (HD) next Tuesday and followed Thursday by Walmart (WMT), and Under Armour (UAA). Other big boxes like Target (TGT), Lowe’s (LOW), and Best Buy (BBY) are on the calendar in the following weeks and together could provide insight into consumer trends.
Earnings to date brought some trepidation about consumer health, particularly on the lower half of the income scale. That could make Walmart’s report particularly interesting next week, especially if management has any comments on inflation’s impact.
Stocks on the move:
Thursday in review: Interest-rate-sensitive sectors, including real estate and utilities, were among the strongest performers Thursday. Energy shares were also strong after WTI Crude Oil (/CL) futures rose for a second straight day after sinking to a two-month low earlier this week. Semiconductor shares were under pressure after disappointing revenue guidance from chip designer Arm Holdings (ARM) sent its shares down 2.3%.
Chip sector weakness led to the Nasdaq-100 trailing other major indexes yesterday, and that’s arguably a healthy development. As noted above, market breadth is improving, meaning sectors beyond tech are finding support. That suggests less massive moves for the SPX since sectors like industrials and financials don’t have mega-cap power to drive indexes sharply up. Still, slow and steady wins the race, as the expression goes, and that’s the kind of move more likely to occur when tech loses leadership of the rally, if that’s indeed what’s happening.
External Affairs: Overseas earlier Friday, the U.K. reported 0.6% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Q1, lifting the country out of a technical recession. European stocks had a strong week, up 3.1% by midday Friday European time. Asian indexes also extended recent gains this week, led again by Hong Kong.
Talking technicals: Trading ranges persist heading toward the weekend, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see closely followed indexes and yields stay in current territory heading into next week’s inflation data. For the SPX, that could mean see-sawing between the 50-day moving average down around 5,140 and the all-time closing high of 5,254. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield has been pivoting around 4.5% and could have trouble finding fresh direction barring something interesting in the consumer sentiment data.
The Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) continues to trade above its 50-day moving average and entered this week in more bullish technical position than the SPX but could face resistance on any test of the all-time intraday high of 16,538. For those who follow Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings, they’re all above the 50 level for major U.S. indexes, a healthy sign after last month’s sharp dip.
Early today, futures traders place 8.4% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC’s) June 11–12 meeting, rising to roughly 35% for the late-July meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Investors build in close to 70% chances of at least one rate cut by September.
Market snapshot: Get the latest perspective on the U.S. stock market and economy from Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist, in this monthly video.
CHART OF THE DAY: BRIEF INTERLUDE. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX-candlesticks) had quite the April run, rolling to levels above 21 not seen since last fall. It’s been all downhill in May for the market’s “fear index,” though sometimes a soft VIX can in and of itself indicate less tranquil times ahead. VIX is now well below its 50-day moving average (blue line). Data source: Cboe. Chart source: thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Greenback back: The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) made a stealth move higher this week after plunging a week ago in the aftermath of the Fed meeting and jobs report. It climbed in part because of hawkish Fed commentary but also in the wake of international developments, including a rate cut in Sweden and hints of one from England. While the dollar index isn’t back to last month’s highs above 106, even current levels above 105 are historically lofty and could hinder U.S. companies operating abroad. The dollar index traded in a band between 100 and 105 for months before this spring, but it might be shifting into a higher band above that.
Currency issue: Some U.S. firms have begun warning of the strong dollar’s potential impact on earnings, and that could matter more going into second- and third-quarter reporting seasons with Wall Street valuations on the high side already. A robust dollar would likely make it even tougher for many U.S. companies to exceed earnings expectations, a possible speed bump for Wall Street in general. The tech sector is known for heavy overseas sales exposure, meaning companies there might feel the dollar heat more than most. Small caps tend to have less overseas exposure, as do real estate and utilities.
Crude floor? The energy sector didn’t appear to get a boost from the Energy Department’s announcement earlier this week that it’s buying up to 3.3 million barrels of crude to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), but it wouldn’t be surprising if this helps set a floor under oil. SPR stocks recently totaled 366 million barrels, the government said, slightly above last year’s lows of under 350 million but well below peaks above 700 million during the great financial crisis of 2007–2009 and typical levels of above 600 million. Meaning the government has a steep path if it wants to get the SPR back to normal. The next crude catalyst could come June 1 when OPEC and its allies meet to discuss production. The cartel is unlikely to raise output from current reduced levels, trade media report.
May 13: No major earnings or data expected.
May 14: April Producer Price Index (PPI) and core PPI, and expected earnings from Home Depot (HD), and Alibaba (BABA).
May 15: April Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI, April Retail Sales, and expected earnings from Cisco (CSCO).
May 16: April Housing Starts and Building Permits, and expected earnings from Walmart (WMT), Under Armour (UAA), and Applied Materials (AMAT).
May 17: April Leading Indicators.
