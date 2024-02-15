Iced: Retail Sales Drop Dramatically in January, UK and Japan Economies Slump, Giving Treasuries a Lift

Chilly weather in January put U.S. retail sales on ice, while the UK and Japan both technically entered recessions last quarter. The bad news helped Treasuries early today as investors await Roku earnings later and PPI tomorrow.
U.S. Retail Sales dropped 0.8% in January, much worse than expected, amid chilly weather
UK and Japan economies slip into recession with latest economic data, helping U.S. yields
Roku on tap to report this afternoon, followed by January Producer Prices tomorrow
(Thursday market open) U.S. consumers closed their wallets in January, sending retail sales sharply lower amid widespread chilly weather. Major U.S. indexes inched up ahead of the open Thursday while Treasury yields dipped after the news.
Retail Sales fell 0.8% last month, worse than the –0.2% Briefing.com consensus. Even stripping out the volatile auto market, they still dropped 0.6%. The weakness follows Tuesday’s January Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showing inflation lingers, while data earlier today revealed weakness in the British and Japanese economies. It’s a lot to absorb and comes ahead of tomorrow’s January Producer Price Index (PPI) report.
Beyond data, today features two Fed speakers and a couple of Treasury auctions that could keep investors on their toes. The Fed speakers might touch on the CPI report and what it means for rate policy. Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic both take the podium later.
Earnings are also in the mix, as investors react to disappointing guidance from both Cisco (CSCO) and Deere (DE) and await this afternoon’s results from Roku (ROKU) and Applied Materials (AMAT). Cisco’s struggles could potentially weigh on tech today.
Stocks got a “lyft” yesterday after strong Lyft (LYFT) earnings and guidance (following a typo in its press release that initially sent shares skyrocketing) and a share buyback announcement from its competitor Uber (UBER). Bargain hunting after Tuesday’s inflation-related tumble also brought support, and so did somewhat dovish morning remarks yesterday from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who said he doesn’t think the Fed needs to wait until inflation falls to its 2% target to cut rates (see more below).
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.2% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.26%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) rose 0.16%.
Retail sales probably saw an impact from the January cold spell and were the worst since last March. This puts a lot of emphasis on how February sales turn out considering warmth across much of the country, though February has two fewer days than January for shopping. Retail sales categories were broadly lower, led by building materials and miscellaneous store retailers, though grocery and department store sales rose, along with sales at restaurants, the government said. This might back the CPI report’s data that showed services inflation remaining firm.
Weekly Initial Jobless Claims of 212,000 were down from 220,000 the previous week and below the Briefing.com consensus of 221,000. The number isn’t likely to move markets much. However, continuing claims did rise to nearly 1.9 million, up nearly 30,000 from a week ago. Recent layoffs could be a factor.
Britain, Japan slump: Overseas, recession is the word of the day as both Japan and the U.K. saw their economies contract. The British economy fell 0.3% in Q4 following a 0.1% fall in Q3, worse than forecasts from analysts surveyed by Trading Economics. And Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) also fell in Q4, by 0.1%, after a 0.8% drop in Q3.
Weakness in those key economies might be attracting some funds to U.S. Treasuries early Thursday, perhaps in part on ideas that a Japanese rate hike now looks less likely. One concern this year had been that Japan might begin raising rates, causing some investors to pull money out of U.S. Treasuries to park it there.
Speaking of rates, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee, not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year, said yesterday that Tuesday’s CPI release shouldn’t get people too “amped up,” according to media reports. He noted the importance of the February 29 January Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report. The Fed’s 2% target is based on PCE, not CPI, he reminded his audience. He also said no single month tells the full story, and that data over longer periods show inflation coming down.
PPI preview: After Tuesday’s January CPI rattled Wall Street, investors get another crack at some inflation data tomorrow with the January Producer Price Index (PPI) report, due just before Friday’s open.
Over the last few months, PPI has made solid strides toward the Fed’s 2% annual goal. Yesterday, the government delivered a downward revision to the December PPI report, now saying PPI fell 0.2% that month, better than the previous estimate of a 0.1% decline. The core number, which strips out food and energy, slipped to –0.1% from the previous flat reading.
Looking ahead to Friday’s January numbers, analysts don’t expect another decline but do foresee mild gains of 0.1% for both PPI and core PPI. If the numbers come in like that, it won’t negate the impact of CPI, which tracks different prices, but could provide some relief that at least inflation continues to go the right direction.
The numbers might look even better from the perspective of annual PPI. Analysts expect just a 0.6% year-over-year rise in headline PPI and a 1.6% rise in core PPI, compared with 0.8% and 1.7% in December, according to Trading Economics.
Producer prices reflect what companies pay in the wholesale market. A recent plunge in natural gas prices to nearly four-year lows likely didn’t have much impact on January’s PPI, but could help in February. Natural gas is a common feedstock used in the fertilizer and chemical industries. On the other side of the ledger, skyrocketing cocoa prices are hurting some consumer staples companies as bad weather in West Africa plays havoc with the cocoa crop.
The focus of earnings season shifts to retailers next week, but for now tech and industrial firms remain center stage.
Cisco layoffs: The networking hardware and software maker announced a restructuring that includes laying off 5% of its global workforce, affecting thousands of employees. This came after earnings and revenue that beat or matched analysts’ expectations but a forecast that fell short. Revenue dropped 6% year over year.
In its earnings call, Cisco said it sees caution from its customers, which are absorbing inventory on hand. This is something Cisco noted last quarter as well, so apparently the challenges continue. Shares fell around 4% in premarket trading.
Tractor troubles: Turning to the industrial side of the economy, shares of agricultural equipment maker Deere also fell early Thursday, dropping 3% despite earnings per share and revenue that topped analysts’ thinking. Again, guidance is the issue as Deere cut its annual profit forecast. The challenge is that, as Deere said in its press release, agricultural fundamentals continue to “normalize from record levels in 2022 and 2023,” which means farmers are moderating the pace of their equipment fleet replenishment.
Stocks on the move early Thursday include:
The usual suspects led yesterday’s revival on Wall Street as communication services and information technology finished second and third behind industrials. The sparkling 14.7% rally in Uber along with strength in airlines helped industrials take the checkered flag. Rate-sensitive areas like utilities and staples brought up the rear, though disappointment over earnings from Kraft Heinz (KHC) also weighed on staples
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 10.5% for the FOMC cutting rates by 25 basis points following the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 40% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 80% by June.
Ready to retire? If you’re looking for tips on how to keep your savings growing as you approach retirement, check this Schwab article that shows you ways to navigate risks and adjust your plans if they go off course.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Oops: The Lyft earnings report typo heard around the world late Tuesday is a reminder why it’s smart to check twice before trading. While some of the skyrocketing gains before a sharp pullback when Lyft corrected the error likely reflected program trading, it’s possible some individual investors joined in. It’s often better to be late and right rather than early and wrong. It’s also a good idea to wait until the earnings call to take a new position or exit an old one on earnings day. The call can clear up confusion, provide a sharper outlook, and sometimes even move the stock when executives say something that raises eyebrows. Ask Caterpillar (CAT), which in April 2018 saw shares crater during its call when an executive said the company had reached its “high-water mark” for the year. Getting back to Lyft, the typo is a head scratcher and not seen often. Financial divisions at publicly traded companies sweat over earnings reports for a week or more before release, and every word comes under a microscope during the multi-faceted review process. It’s unclear how such a dramatic mistake got by everyone, but Lyft’s CEO took the blame, saying basically that the buck stops here.
Shipping news: The cost of shipping doesn’t receive much attention but deserves it considering current conditions. Troubles in two key arteries—the Suez Canal and the Panama Canal—could be felt more in the months ahead. “The number of ships moving through these vital global shortcuts is plunging,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Schwab. “Those longer shipping times around South America and Africa, rather than through the Panama and Suez canals, delay the return of empty containers to China. Exporters will face a severe container supply crunch this month, as factories reopen after the Chinese New Year.” The cost to ship goods makes up only about 1% of all costs in the global economy, so it would take a major jam to turn around the trajectory on overall inflation. “But, if it worsens and the effect lingers for much of the year, the rise in costs that flows through the economy could mean central banks may not be as aggressive in cutting rates in 2024 as the market expects,” Kleintop said.
Real estate rumbles: Tuesday’s hot CPI print hit some sectors harder than others. One victim was real estate, haunted by fears that prolonged inflation could cause higher rates to linger. The real estate-related credit crunch many feared last March, when several small banks failed due in part to a slump in that sector, never really arrived. Still, some analysts sense that pain has simply been pushed back, not avoided. Last week’s issues at New York Community Bank (NYCB), which had its rating reduced by Moody’s amid mounting real estate losses, was a reminder. Banks hold about $1.4 trillion of the $2.6 trillion in commercial real estate loans set to mature over the next five years, The New York Times reported recently. About 14% of commercial real estate loans and 44% of office loans are under water, meaning they’re worth less than the debt behind them, the newspaper added, citing the National Bureau of Economic Research. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview this month that the Fed is working with regional banks to deal with the fallout. The S&P Financial Sector is down over the last week but up nearly 3.5% year to date. When it comes to real estate issues, however, smaller regional banks might feel the most heat. That’s why investors remain alert about the KBW Regional Banking Index (KRX), which plunged 4.5% Tuesday after CPI but clawed back 1.8% on Wednesday.
February 16: January Housing Starts, January Building Permits, January PPI and Core PPI, University of Michigan February Preliminary Consumer Sentiment.
February 19: U.S. markets closed for President’s Day holiday.
February 20: Expected earnings from Medtronic (MDT), Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Toll Brothers (TOL).
February 21: Expected earnings from Nvidia (NVDA).
February 22: January Existing Home Sales, expected earnings from Wayfair (W) and Carvana (CVNA).
