Hope Sinks: Optimism for a Fed Rate Pause Retreats After Bearish Price Data, Hawkish Fed Talk

Hawkish Fed comments following this week’s hot inflation data put Wall Street on the defensive early Friday. Major indexes are testing key support levels, and growth and other rate-sensitive stocks could be under pressure from rate worries as the long weekend approaches.
Volatility up following Thursday’s late declines, indicating possible choppiness ahead
Treasury yields climb following hawkish Fed comments as fears of a larger rate hike grow
Watch for pressure on growth sectors and other rate-sensitive areas of market
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Friday market open) This week could end up an important one for market psychology. Prevailing thoughts that there’d been progress on inflation and the Federal Reserve might take its foot off the brake sooner rather than later dissipated in an especially bearish trail of price data.
Selling flared yesterday as Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would have supported a half-point hike at the last meeting. Some economists have now added another 25 basis points to their rate expectations this year.
The weakness spilled into Friday’s futures trading, raising questions about whether major indexes could once again make a technical stand at defending some key levels. Market participants might want to consider caution amid rising volatility, perhaps keeping position sizes lower than usual. Don’t be surprised if few rush in to buy as the long holiday weekend approaches.
Concerns the Fed might lean on the more restrictive side of the spectrum are fueling growth worries, pushing crude oil lower.
The two hot inflation reports this week accompanied by yesterday’s hawkish Fed comments pushed chances of a half-point rate hike next month up to nearly 20% as of early Friday from under 10% the day before, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Additional rate hikes in May and June are now being priced into the futures market, though some analysts expect the Fed to stick with a 25-basis-point move each meeting rather than upping the ante to 50. The probability of a terminal, or peak, Fed target range above 5.25% later this year is now at 60%, FedWatch shows. Info tech stocks are typically among those most susceptible to rate pressure, along with utilities and real estate.
Deere (DE) easily beat analysts’ estimates on earnings per share and revenue as equipment sales increased by about a thirdfrom the same quarter a year ago.Deere cited “favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment.” DE guidance looked good, especially since its shareshave lagged the market lately. The company also seems to be working through its supply-chain issues, analysts said. DE results are often seen as a proxy for the agricultural economy, an important but sometimes overlooked area.
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) had a rare miss with its Q4 results late Thursday after delivering positive earnings surprises over the last year. Shares dropped 5% in premarket trading despite the restaurant chain raising its dividend. In the company’s press release, it cited “significant cost pressures.” Casual dining is a segment that often suffers when the economy slows. Many metrics indicate economic strength; however, rising rates and stubborn inflation could make this segment an interesting canary in the coalmine for the overall economy as 2023 advances.
DraftKings (DKNG): Shares of the sports betting company galloped to 8% premarket gains after a narrower-than-expected earnings loss and an analyst upgrade.
Leading indicators: The Conference Board’s Leading Indicators for January bow right after the open. Consensus is for a 0.3% drop, which would mark the 11th month in a row this metric has fallen.
Updated Q4 earnings outlook: As earnings season winds down, investors turn their attention to the latest analyst estimates for Q4 earnings per share (EPS) growth from research firm FactSet. This data usually comes out around midday Friday. Last week’s report showed a slight rise in the average EPS projection, though it remained deep in the red year over year at –4.9%. It’s looking like Q4 will be the first in two years to feature EPS losses, and additional EPS pain may be ahead (see more below).
Speaking of earnings, next week brings a few worth tracking. Homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL), semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA), and home improvement chain Home Depot (HD) are among the highlights. TOL could be of particular interest following this week’s softer-than-expected housing starts and building permits report. The question is whether that’s a blip or a sign that homebuilder investors need to install more insulation.
Holiday check in: Monday is a market holiday, but consider watching Monday evening’s futures action, particularly if you plan to trade on Tuesday. A long U.S. weekend can sometimes bring volatility as investors price in overseas developments. This might not be one of those times, however, as the overseas data calendar looks relatively light on Monday, according to Trading Economics.
Data docket: Once we’re back Tuesday, we’ll be on the lookout for the week’s major reports. Thursday morning brings the government’s second estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), followed Friday by the January Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, Personal Income, and Personal Spending. PCE is an inflation benchmark closely followed by the Fed. We’ll preview these early next week, so stay tuned.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Thursday:
Thursday marked a poor showing by the SPX as it failed to hold the 4,100 level. The next technical support zone might be in the 4,075 – 4,080 range that it bounced off earlier this week.
Growing pains: Having trouble understanding the difference between “growth” and “value” stocks, why it matters, and what it means for your investing? Check the latest column from Charles Schwab’s Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Senior Investment Strategist Kevin Gordon, who peer beneath the surface at various indexes and sectors to explain how things aren’t always as they look at first glance.
Talking technicals: While yesterday was a down day and more bumps may be ahead, there’s a chart formation taking shape in the $COMP that’s worth watching. A few weeks ago, the SPX had a bullish development in which the 50-day moving average (MA) climbed above the 200-day MA. A similar dynamic is becoming evident in $COMP, though the recent flatter pattern on the charts may delay or prevent it from happening. The 50-day MA recently was at 11,138, still well below the 200-day MA of 11, 425 but slowly gaining ground.
CHART OF THE DAY: LEVELING OFF. Two parts of the market investors often look to for a sense of Wall Street sentiment include the Dow Jones Transportation Average ($DJT—candlesticks) and Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI—purple line). Both had solid runs recently but ran into resistance in the last few weeks. Data sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull over as you trade or invest
Apple polishers: Yesterday we noted that the recent strength in major indexes has mainly come from a few mega-cap stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). That can be less than ideal when considering major rallies typically require more breadth across sectors and market caps to have staying power. Drilling a bit deeper, so-called “FAANG” stocks, which include AAPL, GOOGL, Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX), are up more than 30% since the start of the year. And that doesn’t include the dizzying rally in TSLA and MSFT shares. However, the equal-weighted SPX—which weighs all 500 SPX stocks equally to smooth the impact of mega-caps—is only up around 8% so far in 2023. Investors might want to closely follow the equal-weight SPX for a better sense of how the overall market is doing. That way, they can avoid having perceptions distorted by a small but noisy clique of teacher’s pets at the top of the class.
Neither a lender … Here’s another reason to be somewhat wary of technology mega-caps or their cousins in the info tech and communication services sectors—their exposure to rising rates. Growth stocks in general tend to wilt under rate pressure because most of these companies rely on future growth to justify their high stock prices, and we saw plenty of that. One potential mitigating factor—for now—is that while rates are high, many companies likely locked in low rates common until early 2022. Many loans taken by that time may have until 2024 or 2025 to refinance, but if rates remain this elevated, it could be a rude awakening for their stock prices. The Fed now seems more inclined to keep rates higher for longer, potentially extending high borrowing costs. If that happens, it could hinder growth company earnings outlooks.
Earnings erosion: With the Fed talking higher rates for longer, it’s time to check the potential impact on 2023 earnings. In short, it’s not a pleasant prospect. Higher rates also mean rising costs, which can hurt margins in any business, even those with minimal borrowing. And if companies raise prices to pay their bills, that hurts consumer demand. Just this week research firm CFRA lowered its Q1 and Q2 S&P EPS forecast to –5.1% and –5%, respectively. The firm sees EPS up just 0.1% for the full year of 2023. Yesterday’s softer-than-expected January housing starts and building permits data could indicate consumers and businesses are already slowing spending, though one data point doesn’t make a trend.
Feb. 20: Presidents Day (market holiday)
Feb. 21: January Existing Home Sales and expected earnings from Home Depot (HD), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Medtronic (MDT)
Feb. 22: MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Index and expected earnings from TJX (TJX), Nvidia (NVDA), and Baidu (BIDU)
Feb. 23: Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) second estimate and expected earnings from Alibaba (BABA) and PG&E (PCE)
Feb. 24: January Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices, January Personal Income and Personal Spending, January New Home Sales, and final February University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Happy trading,
Shawn
