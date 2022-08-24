Homebuilders Break Floors as Weak Housing Data Builds

The latest durable goods orders report hardly registered with investors in premarket action as they’re focused on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell might say in Jackson Hole on Friday.
A Mixed Durable Goods Orders Report Leaves Futures Mostly Unchanged as Investors Await the Fed Chair on Friday
Latest Housing Data Paints an Ugly Picture for the Real Estate Market
Rental Market Sees Growing Amid Falling Foot Traffic and Rising Evictions
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures were flat ahead of the opening bell as investors anticipate an economic update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.
The U.S. Census Bureau released its preliminary July durable goods orders report which came in lower than expected as a big goose egg. Forecasters expected growth of 0.6%. However, core durable goods orders were better than expected for the month, rising 0.3% and beating the estimate of 0.2%. When excluding defense spending—the part that is actually added to GDP—orders rose 0.4%, above the projected 0.3%, but lower than the previous print of 0.9%.
Durable goods failed to move market much as the S&P 500 futures ticked slightly lower with the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) unchanged.
Meanwhile, the housing market continues to see lower demand, according to the Mortgage Banker’s Association. Last week, mortgage applications fell 1.2% while the average 30-year mortgage rate rose from 5.45% to 5.65%. After the market open, the National Association of Realtors will release its pending home sales report.
A survey from Bankrate.com showed that 70% of adults are worried about a recession by the end of the year. Some analysts fear that the negative tone could become a self-fulfilling prophecy as consumers could choose to hold back on purchases and companies might wait to make growth investments that could help spur the economy.
Friday’s Michigan Sentiment report should provide more insights into how consumers are feeling.
President Joe Biden is expected to announce a $10,000 student loan forgiveness program today. According to Business Insider, the program will be targeted at borrowers making less than $125,000 a year. A Wharton School estimate says the program could cost $300 billion this year.
Earnings reports continue to flow in and here’s how investors reacted to a few of them during the premarket session.
Earnings reports from Nvidia (NVDA), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), and Autodesk (ADSK) are also expected later today.
Peloton (PTON) announced a deal with Amazon.com (AMZN) to sell exercise bikes through their platform. The news sent Peloton’s stock 16% higher ahead of the market open.
In light of Monday’s selloff, stocks remained relatively strong yesterday with the Nasdaq ($COMP) going out several decimal places to close 0.0002% lower on the day. The S&P 500® index (SPX) was off by 0.22% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) fell 0.47%.
Twitter (TWTR) fell 7.32% on news that its former security chief blew the whistle on what he alleged was the company’s weak cybersecurity policies. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko claimed that the company’s security practices were putting users’ personal information at risk. There’s plenty of debate whether the news affects the court case between Twitter and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk over Musk’s attempt to back out of his acquisition of Twitter.
The biggest U.S. economic report of the day was July new home sales falling 12.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The number of new homes sold last month was projected at 575,000 but came in at 511,000. Year over year, new home sales were down 29.6% to their lowest level in six years.
The assistant vice president of the National Association of Home Builders’ Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington said the report was “another clear indicator that housing is in a recession.” Nanayakkara-Skillington cited higher construction costs and rising mortgage rates as the reasons behind the weaker numbers.
However, homebuilder stocks were relatively unfazed by the news as the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index fell just 0.32%.
The real estate sector was the worst performer of the S&P’s 11 sectors with the Real Estate Select Sector Index falling 1.46% on the day. However, this sector focuses on REITs which are a much more diverse group of real estate investing strategies than just homebuilding.
CHART OF THE DAY: BREAKING FLOORS. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index ($SPSIHO—candlesticks) has surged recently, rallying more than 30% from its June low to its August high. However, the homebuilder index broke its short-term trendline, which some technical analysts interpret as a sign the index is ready to resume its downtrend. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
PRICED TO SELL: Home prices are expected to keep falling, according to data from Redfin (RDFN). The real estate firm said 21% of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, the highest number since the real estate platform started tracking price cuts in 2012. The biggest cuts were in states that had experienced an influx of the pandemic migrations. Boise Idaho, Denver Colorado, and Salt Lake City Utah saw 69.7%, 58%, and 54.8% of sellers cut their home prices in July.
ROOM TO RENT: While the housing market continues to weaken, the rental market remains strong, right? Well, maybe not. Though common wisdom suggests that people who can’t buy homes flood the rental market, RealPage says foot traffic for apartments is falling. Normally, rental foot traffic tops out in mid-summer, but the real estate analytics company said that it topped out back in March and has been pretty much falling ever since.
Apartments saw higher-than-normal traffic in 2020 and 2021 due to many people ditching major cities during the earliest days of the pandemic. That might suggest that declining rental interest could be a part of a “normalization” period. However, against a weakening housing market, the lack of rental interest is concerning.
EVICTION CONVICTION: The federal pandemic renter eviction moratoriums ended in June of 2021, but several states that extended those moratoriums have been ending them over the last few months. Now evictions are rising dramatically. A National House Law Project survey found that rental evictions in U.S. Housing and Urban Development-assisted homes have risen to pre-pandemic levels and could possibly go higher.
Similar stories are popping up around the nation. Data from the Legal Services Corporation found that evictions in Virginia were back to 2019 levels. The New York Department of Investigation reported eviction increases each month in 2022.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Law Center reported that evictions have risen consistently over the last few months with 1,122 in March, 1,188 in April, 1,266 in May, and 1,470 in June. The number of evictions related to nonpayment grew from 48% in July of 2021 to 68% in June of 2022.
For renters, there could be some relief. RealPage reported that rents rose just 0.8% from June to July, just a third of the increase seen at the same time in 2021. The firm said growth in rents appeared to be slowing on a 12.2% annual basis in July against the previous year’s 13.8%. If housing is seeing a correction, rentals will likely see one too.
Aug 25: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Dollar General (DG), Workday (WDAY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Burlington Stores (BURL), and Gap (GPS)
Aug 26: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, PCE price index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Personal Income, and earnings from Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Dell (DELL)
Aug. 29: Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index
Aug 30: CB Consumer Confidence, JOLTs Job Openings and earnings from Crowdstrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard (HPE), Chewy (CHWY), Best Buy (BBY), and Big Lots (BIG)
Aug 31: Earnings from Polestar Automotive (PSNY), Trip.com (TCOM), Cooper (COO), and Five Below (FIVE)
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.