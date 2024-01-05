Holiday Spike: Heavy December Jobs Growth of 216,000 Gets Cold Shoulder from Wall Street

December U.S. jobs growth vastly exceeded expectations at 216,000, spiking Treasury yields and hurting stocks. Next week, meanwhile, turns the focus to key U.S. inflation data and marks the start of the Q4 earnings season on Friday, January 12, when several large Wall Street banks report results.
December jobs growth of 216,000 exceeds estimates, raises fresh interest rate fears
Wall Street turns to the medicine cabinet with major health care conference ahead
(Friday market open) The U.S. labor machine churned out jobs at an elevated pace last month, and Wall Street greeted the good news as a bad omen for interest rates.
December jobs growth reached 216,000, according to the government’s December Nonfarm Payrolls report released early Friday, well above the 170,000 expected and perhaps a signal that the market got ahead of itself penciling in as many as six Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024. On a more market-friendly note, however, the government downwardly revised October and November jobs creation by a combined 71,000.
While a single report isn’t a trend, December’s jobs creation accelerated from a downwardly revised 173,000 in November and 105,000 in October. Historically, levels of 200,000 or more are considered heavy, and about twice the level needed to keep up with population growth.
If jobs growth remains this hot, the Fed arguably might delay rate cuts longer into the year on fears that a solid jobs market could spark consumer spending, higher wages, and slower progress in the fight against inflation. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, a historically low level. Analysts had expected an uptick to 3.8%, according to Briefing.com.
Major Wall Street indexes slipped in premarket trading immediately after the jobs news, though they’d already been lower before the report. And the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which had climbed back to 4% earlier this week, extended its gains and jumped to near 4.1%.
The futures market now prices in roughly 50-50 odds of a March rate cut, down from nearly 90% a week ago.
Though major indexes finished mixed on Thursday, decliners led advancers. Weakness in the so-called “Magnificent Seven” companies that posted outsized 2023 gains continued to weigh on the market as investors rotated from last year’s big winners into sectors that performed less gracefully in 2023, like health care and utilities. “An important question for investors could be, ‘How long does the rotation out of last year’s winners and into the underperformers persist?’” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.5% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were down 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were 0.5% lower.
Beyond the headline number, today’s jobs report offered a mixture of bullish and bearish news for investors.
As mentioned above, the government downwardly revised both October and November’s jobs growth, continuing a trend seen through much of 2023 where numbers got edited lower after the first report. That might take some of the sting off of the December number as investors contemplate possible downward revisions in the future.
That was the good news from a rate perspective. The bad news (again for rates) was a higher-than-expected 4.1% year-over-year rise in hourly earnings, up from 4% in November and above expectations for 3.9%. Earnings growth hasn’t been below 4% since December 2021. That’s positive for workers but could have the Fed worried about possible inflationary impacts.
From a sector perspective, employment continued to trend up in government, health care, social assistance, and construction, while transportation and warehousing lost jobs, the government noted. Manufacturing employment showed little change, perhaps a sign that the turbulence caused by the autoworkers strike last fall might be over.
Labor force participation fell to 62.5%, the lowest since last January and a negative sign for the economy. It had been creeping up.
“A mixed report overall,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “The good news is that we had a hefty gain for nonfarm payrolls and an unchanged unemployment rate—but the rub is that the household survey fell by the most since April 2020 and the unemployment rate was unchanged due to the fact that labor force participation declined.”
The Fed’s survey of households showed employment falling 683,000, the most since April 2020. The household survey generates the unemployment rate and is separate from the establishment survey that generates nonfarm payrolls
Week ahead: With jobs data in the rear-view mirror, inflation takes the driver’s seat in coming days as investors brace for the December U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) next Thursday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) next Friday. Inflation data are under an even more powerful microscope this year as the Federal Reserve carefully monitors progress on prices while contemplating rate cuts. That’s why CPI especially has high chances of moving the market one day before earning season shifts into first gear.
In November, monthly CPI inched up just 0.1% while annual CPI rose 3.1%. Core monthly CPI rose 0.3%, and annual CPI was unchanged from October at 4%. Late this week, analysts dial in monthly core CPI for December to rise 0.3% and monthly CPI to climb 0.2%, according to Trading Economics. Core subtracts volatile food and energy prices.
Congress gets back to work in coming days facing tight deadlines to avoid a government shutdown. This could quickly become a front-burning issue for Wall Street, as economists say a long-run shutdown could sap economic growth.
Next week looks a bit light on U.S. earnings and data from Monday through Wednesday, perhaps shifting more emphasis to outside influences like crude prices, the dollar, Washington politics, international markets, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. All of this could potentially bring volatility, so tighten the seatbelts.
Earnings outlook: Today could bring an update from research firm FactSet, which is compiling average analyst estimates for Q4 earnings, so keep an eye out for that around midday.
Last time out, FactSet pegged year-over-year Q4 earnings growth at 2.4% for S&P 500 companies, which would make Q4 the second quarter in a row to see earnings gains after three straight negative quarters. The earnings scenario could improve in 2024 after an anemic 2023, with analysts expecting 12% year-over-year earnings per share (EPS) growth for the full calendar year, FactSet said.
Big investment banks kick off earnings season next Friday, and we’ll preview what to watch next week before the big day arrives.
Meanwhile, Asian indexes finished the week lower and European indexes were on pace for a mostly weaker start to the year. December CPI data released today for the Eurozone had a mixed tone, with an acceleration in headline CPI to 2.9% year-over-year and a slight slowdown in core CPI to 3.4%. The headline reading was actually slightly below analysts’ expectations while the core was in line.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 95% for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 54% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting. That’s down from nearly 90% a week ago.
The Fed speaker’s calendar has been on the light side this week, but Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin makes remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET today and it’ll be interesting to see if he has thoughts on the jobs data.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Musical chairs: The FOMC isn’t a static body. Policy makers rotate into and out of voting positions based on the year, which means 2024 begins with four new voting members. The new voters’ views run the gamut from relatively reliable doves to relatively fierce hawks, though arguably none of them are thought to approach the hawkishness of former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who left the Fed last year (former Tudor executive Alberto Musalem was announced yesterday as Bullard’s replacement). The new voting FOMC members are Mary Daly, Raphael Bostic, Thomas Barkin, and Loretta Mester, presidents of the San Francisco, Atlanta, Richmond, and Cleveland Federal Reserve districts. Of the four, Daly and Bostic might gravitate more toward the dovish side based on their 2023 remarks, while Barkin sounds like a centrist and Mester tends to tilt hawkish. One policy maker moving to the sidelines this year after voting last year is Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who’s become more hawkish over time.
The doctor will see you: Eli Lilly’s (LLY) introduction of an online service enabling telehealth prescriptions and direct-home deliveries of anti-obesity drug Zepbound (reported by The Wall Street Journal) turned up the burner Thursday on a recently hot health care sector. The late 2023/early 2024 health care rally could reflect investors jumping back into less-loved stocks and seeking lower valuations in a U.S. stock market trading near historically high values. In addition, health stocks might be enjoying a boost from investors seeking dividends after a recent drop in Treasury yields. Health care companies also made headlines late last year thanks to the swelling popularity of obesity drugs, the introduction of “biosimilars,” interesting new technologies like gene editing, and recent mergers and acquisitions in biotech following that subsector’s recent trough. Next week brings JPMorgan Chase’s (JPM) annual health care conference, which will focus on areas of innovation like obesity and Alzheimer’s and feature comments from CEO Jamie Dimon. The conference is widely followed and sometimes generates market-moving headlines.
Talking technicals: One way to determine if a certain index is “overstretched” (to use Wall Street language) is to measure where it stands versus its 200-day moving average. The SPX recently traded at around 4,700, down from the December highs but still 8% above its 200-day moving average (MA) of 4,361. That’s quite a bit of room, historically, and the SPX can lose ground quickly when it owns this type of premium. Another way is to check the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of a given stock index and compare recent performance. Technicians say they weren’t too shocked when major indexes stumbled to begin the year because the rough travel followed a “negative RSI divergence” that embraced pretty much every one of the widely followed indexes. In this case, the RSIs moved lower even as the stock indexes moved higher, sometimes a sign of gathering weakness. The RSI is a “momentum indicator” and it moved above 80 for the SPX late last year, a historically high level, and subsequently failed to register a corresponding higher high as the SPX continued to march to fresh 52-week highs. “The negative divergence in the RSI speaks of a potential momentum shift and suggests that perhaps some further consolidation of recent gains is warranted,” said Schwab’s Peterson. The RSI for the SPX, by the way, fell back below 60 this week, but remains well above late-October lows near 30.
Jan. 8: November Consumer Credit.
Jan. 9: Expected Earnings from Albertsons (ACI).
Jan. 10: November Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from KB Home (KBH).
Jan. 11: December CPI and Core CPI.
Jan. 12: December PPI and Core PPI and expected earnings from Delta (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC).
