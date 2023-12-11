Holding Pattern: Markets Struggle for Direction Ahead of Tuesday's CPI Data, Fed Meeting

Monday opens with stocks trading a bit lower but without much conviction ahead of key data and the Fed's meeting. Expectations for tomorrow's CPI report are relatively mild, while the Fed is expected to keep rates paused but offer updated rate and economic projections.
Trading could be on the quiet side today as participants position ahead of CPI data, Fed meeting
Futures market builds in near 100% chance of Fed rate pause, while CPI is seen mild
(Monday market open) After Friday’s surprisingly robust November U.S. jobs report, investors face a heavy schedule of inflation data and central bank meetings this week that could help set the tone entering 2024. The S&P 500® index (SPX) is on a six-week winning streak and starts Monday at 23-month highs.
Major indexes had a lower tone in premarket trading without much sense of conviction up or down. Barring major news developments, today could be a directionless day as investors await tomorrow’s November Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that also kicks off tomorrow. While CPI is front and center before the opening bell on Tuesday, today has its highlights too, including this afternoon’s earnings from Oracle (ORCL) and a handful of Treasury auctions.
Last week featured solid sector performances from communications services, consumer discretionary, and information technology, while energy fell more than 3% as crude oil slipped for the seventh straight week. The combination of low gasoline prices and strong jobs growth appeared to lift consumer sentiment in early December, giving casino and hotel stocks a boost on Friday.
The FOMC decision is due Wednesday afternoon along with remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, and the market builds in nearly 100% odds of interest rates staying on pause at a target range of between 5.25% and 5.5% where they’ve been since the end of July. By Wednesday, Powell and the rest of us will have CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) data digested, and he’ll likely be able to address those numbers.
The European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) also meet later this week. Closer to home, earnings from Adobe (ADBE) and Costco (COST) are on the weekly calendar.
Week ahead: The last full market week before the holidays begin in earnest is jammed with data and central bank meetings. They follow Friday’s better-than-expected November Nonfarm Payrolls report that showed 199,000 jobs added to the economy, far above the 150,000 in October. The jobs report took some wind out of the sails for those investors hoping for a spring Fed rate cut.
Tuesday and Wednesday inject key inflation data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, all of which could help set Wall Street’s tone heading into the new year. Today looks quiet by comparison, but a series of Treasury auctions could interrupt the calm.
The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on pause when it delivers its decision Wednesday afternoon, but this meeting also includes policy makers’ projections of economic and rate paths for the coming years (see below).
Price check: Even as the Fed meets, investors get their hands on November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and November Producer Price Index (PPI) data Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, respectively. The recent 10% Wall Street rally drew energy from October’s mild inflation readings, which eased concerns about potential rate hikes and also helped underpin ideas that earnings could have a clearer growth path next year.
No single data point is a trend, but any sign of inflation regaining traction in November would probably receive a rude greeting from both stocks and Treasury yields, which have steadily fallen, would conceivably jump on a hot inflation reading, especially if it’s in the core CPI that strips out volatile food and energy prices.
For CPI on Tuesday, analysts expect the following, according to Trading Economics:
Enterprise IT leader Oracle earnings loom Monday, followed by home builder Lennar (LEN) and computer software company Adobe (ADBE) later this week.
Oracle shares have chopped around this year, falling after the last earnings report on what investors and analysts saw as light guidance. The company acquired electronic health record software company Cerner last year and has been absorbing its business. The transition resulted in some “near-term headwinds” to Cerner’s growth rate, Oracle said in its last earnings call, CNBC reported at the time. An update on that could be ahead later today.
Cloud infrastructure revenue grew sharply year over year in the previous quarter but was sequentially slower as Oracle tries to compete with much bigger cloud players. Hardware revenue also slid last time out.
Parade time: Early today, shares of retailer Macy’s (M) soared double digits in premarket trading after the company received a $5.8 billion buyout offer, CNBC reported.
Drill, baby, drill: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is also in the news this morning after the energy company said it would buy Permian producer CrownRock, Reuters reported. The Permian region of Texas and New Mexico is a prime oil-drilling area. There’ve been a number of energy sector deals over the last few months as consolidation continues in the Permian.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 98.4% of the FOMC holding its benchmark funds rate steady following this week’s meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of rates staying on pause following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting are 94.4%. The market prices in a 40% chance that rates will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Look ahead: What can investors expect in 2024? The Schwab Market Outlook podcast from Liz Ann Sonders and Kathy Jones, Schwab’s chief investment strategist and chief fixed income strategist, covers both stocks and fixed income as well as offering thoughts on Fed rate policy.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Dot plotting: The Fed’s meeting also includes updated rate and economic projections, which will be interesting to compare to those of traders who’ve built in several rate cuts next year. The question is whether the Fed pulls back from the more hawkish rate projections it’s stuck to over previous quarters. For reference, the last Fed projections had rates ending 2024 at a target range of 5% to 5.25%, down just 25 basis points from now. The futures market, on the other hand, builds in high likelihood of four to five quarter-point cuts in 2024. Eventually, something’s got to give. The Fed and the futures market can’t both be right. “We expect the first rate cut to occur in late Q2 or early Q3 and for there to be about three to four rate cuts in 2024,” said Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
IPO update: A 49% rise in the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this year sounds good, but considering how soft things were in 2022, it’s like being transferred from intensive care to another wing of the hospital. Being off life support is a first step, but it’s unclear whether this once- vigorous segment can exit the sick bay in 2024. Through November, 104 IPOs have priced this year, up from 71 in all of 2022, according to Renaissance Capital. Leaving out the astonishing 397 IPOs that priced in 2021, this year’s IPO tally is well below the 2014–2020 average of 184. The patient’s chart looks slightly brighter as 2023 winds down, but the diagnosis for 2024 remains in question with elevated interest rates and two years of geopolitical uncertainty conceivably still providing headwinds. These were both major factors hindering IPO development over that period. One IPO question heading into 2024 is whether any major artificial intelligence (AI) firms choose to go public.
Watch your step: Bulls welcomed recent market breadth improvement as beaten-down smaller stocks gained versus mega-cap tech and communication services shares. “There’s been a strong rotation into small caps,” noted Joe Mazzola, director, trader education, at Schwab. Still, this development carries a warning. As bullish sentiment surges and more people jump into smaller stocks, they can sometimes be drawn toward Wall Street’s shadier neighborhoods. If you’re thinking of putting fresh funds to work, remember that the Russell 2000® (RUT) includes a large percentage (about one-third) of companies with no profits, as well as many stocks where traders hold large short positions, or bets that prices could fall. In early 2021, when the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey last noted the percentage of individual investors calling themselves bullish was above 50%, a host of smaller companies with poor financial prospects saw their stocks power higher. Those advances sometimes preceded messy spills. This type of volatility may be welcomed by traders hopping in and out of positions, but if you’re investing for the long term, consider treading carefully in any company that becomes the “flavor of the month,” so to speak. The AAII’s bullish sentiment reading reached above 40% recently, and pessimism is below its historic average, the organization said. “Bullish sentiment is getting overdone and there’s potential for exhaustion,” Mazzola added.
Dec. 12: November CPI and core CPI.
Dec. 13: FOMC rate decision, November PPI and expected earnings from Adobe (ADBE).
Dec. 14: November Retail Sales and expected earnings from Costco (COST) and Lennar (LEN).
Dec. 15: November Industrial Production, November Capacity Utilization, and expected earnings from Darden Restaurants (DRI).
Dec. 18: No major earnings or data expected.
