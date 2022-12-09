Inflation Hiccup: Stocks Erase Gains After PPI Higher Than Expectations, Stirring Rate Fears

The market pulled back from overnight gains after disappointing November wholesale price data. The numbers raised questions about how quickly inflation is cooling, and could influence Fed thinking about rate hikes down the road.
PPI is Higher Than Expected, Weighing on Market and Raising Questions About Pace of Inflation Easing
More Inflation Data Ahead Next Week as Market Prepares for Tuesday’s Consumer Price Reading
With Fed Meeting and CPI on Way Next Week, Volatility Could Become Bigger Factor
Alex Coffey, Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Friday Market Open) Stocks quickly relinquished overnight gains Friday after wholesale inflation rose slightly more than expected in November. The eagerly awaited Producer Price Index (PPI) raised questions about how quickly inflation is cooling.
The November PPI showed a 0.3% gain in headline wholesale inflation and a 0.4% rise in the core category, versus Wall Street’s consensus expectation of 0.2% for each. The government also revised October’s headline and core figures upward to 0.3% and 0.1% from the previous 0.2% and 0.0%.
The year-over-year PPI moderated a bit to 7.4% from 8.1%, the lowest level in more than a year. That said, the rise in month-over-month data appears to be causing some uneasiness. Want a culprit? Here’s one: Vegetable prices climbed 38% last month.
Immediately after the report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) dropped 150 points, erasing previous upward progress. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) added two basis points to 3.5%.
While the hotter-than-expected PPI data isn’t likely to change what the Fed’s been telegraphing about a likely 50-basis-point rate hike next week, higher inflation could lead to discussion down the line about a possible higher terminal, or peak, rate. The median Fed terminal rate was 4.6% back in September when it last made a projection. That will be updated Wednesday.
One way of looking at the action so far today following PPI is that the Street got overly optimistic on the trajectory of inflation. While there are still signs that the price picture is improving, it’s not going to be an overnight fix and there will be hiccups along the way. This is a hiccup.
Yesterday’s equity market saw relatively broad buying interest, and major indexes managed to rebound a couple times when the selling crept in. The 3,920 – 3,940 range has continued to form a support channel for the benchmark S&P 500® index (SPX).
Despite showing some resilience yesterday, the market entered Friday on pace for a losing week. Asian stocks mostly gained this week while European stocks fell.
Next week is all about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. It starts Tuesday, and a rate decision is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Several market bellwethers reported earnings after the bell Thursday, and judging by how shares reacted, it’s a mixed reception.
Broadcom (AVGO) took home the gold medal, achieving a quick 2% gain in postmarket trading after the company’s earnings per share (EPS) beat Wall Street’s estimates and revenue came in as analysts had expected. AVGO also issued better-than-expected guidance for its fiscal Q1 and reported strong product demand. Additionally, the company increased its dividend.
Because AVGO took gold, that leaves silver for Costco (COST), which had shares fell about 1% after its EPS and revenue both missed Wall Street’s consensus views. The losses may have been blunted by the fact that COST already reported slowing November store sales, and the disappointment was already mostly built into the share price.
And bronze goes to Lululemon (LULU), where shares dove 8% following an earnings report that was hard to find too much fault with. It met or beat Wall Street’s earnings and revenue expectations, and its guidance was within the expected range. Comparable store sales, an important category for retail, rose 14%, which looks solid. Perhaps there were some “whisper” numbers that investors had hoped the company might meet, or maybe they’d hoped LULU might provide better guidance (some analysts said just that after the news). It’s also possible that a drop in adjusted operating margin might’ve weighed on shares.
In her final Market Snapshot video of the year, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed her 2023 market outlook and called the Fed’s likely 50-basis-point hike next week an “important shift” from the 75-point hikes that occurred at the last four meetings.
It’s also important, she noted, to consider the cumulative impact of both the rate hikes and quantitative tightening, or QT—the process through which the Fed has been slowly reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet. Through QT, combined with rate hikes, the Fed hopes to soak up some of the excess dollars out there, making borrowing more difficult and cooling the overheated economy.
The San Francisco Fed has created a so-called proxy rate, which takes both current rates and the impact of QT into account for a better sense of just how tight economic conditions are. The proxy federal funds rate is more than 6%, well above the current federal funds rate of 3.75% – 4%.
“So, we have to look past just the level of short-term interest rates to understand the impact that (the Fed), to some degree, has already had,” Sonders said. Read her outlook or watch the video for more detail.
After five losing sessions in a row and having its worst start to December since 2011, the SPX bounced back Thursday with moderate gains. So did the other major indexes, led by the Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP).
The $COMP added more than 1% following several days of posting the worst performance of the major indexes. It’s packed with info tech stocks that can be more fragile in times of economic pullbacks than the old-line industrial and staples stocks that dominate other parts of the market.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Thursday:
Talking Technicals: The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) continues to flirt with a trendline of support just below current levels, at around 3.44%. The yield briefly dropped below that midweek but quickly gained ground to trade back above it. Yields are quite sensitive to inflation data, so the path of PPI and CPI could help determine whether the TNX continues to rebound off this support area or plunges beneath it. Coincidentally or not, the 100-day moving average is near 3.48%, around the level of TNX early Friday before PPI. Technically, then, it’s fair to say the TNX is trading at an important inflection point, and it could be interesting to see which way it goes from here.
CHART OF THE DAY: $70 – $80 RANGE, WE HARDLY KNEW YE. After spending most of 2022 in historically high territory, Crude Oil (/CL – candlestick) pushed through $80 per barrel, and so far this week has continued to march into the low $70s, closing Thursday with a $71 handle. That’s not the first time we’ve seen a quick march through the $70s. Looking at the chart, /CL has spent most of the past 15 years either trending and chopping above $80 (blue line) or below $70 (purple line). Data Source: CME. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Silver Lining: Want a sense of the U.S. Dollar Index’s ($DXY) next move? Try following the silver market. These two have traded inversely for the last few weeks, Charles Schwab noted in its Looking to the Futures column, a pattern that continued Thursday. The equity market’s softness might’ve weighed on silver earlier this week. Though gold is often seen as a bellwether, silver has advantages. It draws demand from investors as a precious metal and also sees greater commercial demand for its use in industrial applications. It has several uses, including in solar energy, batteries for personal computers, and electric vehicles. Because silver is priced in dollars, a drop in the $DXY can raise demand for silver. Like gold, it’s considered a safe haven when inflation threatens (although no investment is truly safe).
Cheaper Gas—Who Benefits? Unless your portfolio is packed with energy stocks, you may be happy to learn that the price of gasoline in the United States is less now than a year ago. It’s the first time we can say that in 673 days, according to energy news site oilprice.com. Average prices dropped sharply last week, and some analysts believe the national average price might fall below $3 per gallon by the end of the year. That would be a nice holiday present and might give consumers a sense that they can spend more on stuff they really want like travel, gifts, and leisure.
It also removes some margin pressure from large retailers that rely on fuel to ship products from manufacturing centers to warehouses to stores, such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), among others. It’s nice too for transports like airlines, trucking firms, and railroads (though most of them buy their fuel far in advance). For the energy sector, there’s been a bit of a divergence lately between crude prices and stock values. Energy shares are down 7% over the last month, and /CL is down 19% over the same time span. This means either energy stocks are primed to go much lower, or investors believe they can weather the storm.
Tech Comeback: Optical networking infrastructure company Ciena (CIEN) led the way for info tech Thursday after impressing with its earnings. Shares rose nearly 20% as investors seemed cheered by signs the company was breaking out of the supply chain struggles that had helped pressure it much of the year. Overall, the info tech and consumer discretionary sectors outpaced all others Thursday, with semiconductors having a nice day, led by 6% gains in Nvidia (NVDA). These happen to be the same two sectors that dominated the rally that lasted most of November. The question is whether this one-day move back toward more risky assets can last.
Dec. 12: November Treasury budget and expected earnings from Oracle (ORCL)
Dec. 13: November CPI, FOMC meeting begins, and expected earnings from ABM Industries (ABM)
Dec. 14: FOMC rate decision, quarterly projections and dot-plot, November Export and Import Prices, and expected earnings from Lennar (LEN)
Dec. 15: November Retail Sales, December Empire State Manufacturing, and November Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization
Dec. 16: Expected earnings from Accenture (ACN)
Dec. 19: No earnings or data of note
Dec. 20:November Housing Starts and Building Permits and expected earnings from General Mills (GIS) and Nike (NKE)
Happy trading,
Alex
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.