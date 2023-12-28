Help Wanted: Jobless Claims Tick Up, Inventories Fall as S&P 500 Hovers Near All-Time High

Weekly jobless claims and inventories data look slightly weaker than analysts had expected today, but probably not enough to raise major concerns about the economy. Next week's jobs report is the keystone economic data awaited. The S&P 500 index is near a record high but thin, holiday trading persists.
December’s employment data arrives next week
Watch for potential interest rate impact in today’s pending home sale numbers
Fresh China economic data scheduled for this weekend
Readers’ note: During this holiday week, we’ll be publishing express editions of our regular Daily Market Updates. We’ll return to our regular format January 2.
(Thursday market open) ) The final two trading days of 2023 dawn with the S&P 500® index (SPX) hovering near all-time highs and the Nasdaq® ($COMP) on pace for its best year since 2003. Hopes for a Federal Reserve “pivot” to rate cuts next year and signs of falling U.S. inflation put the market in a holiday mood the last two months, but it’s unclear if today offers enough in the way of catalysts to test any records.
This week’s theme on Wall Street might be, “If a tree falls in the forest and no one’s there to hear it, does it make a sound?” Any patterns that develop, either positive or negative, might not deserve much attention because so many investors are away. And with volume so light, keep in mind that stocks could be prone to sudden and more dramatic moves than normal. Anyone trading this week should consider using extra caution and perhaps keep trade sizes smaller than normal.
“I think momentum will pick up next week given the slate of economic data we’ll be getting,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. Any weakness today or tomorrow, he added, probably would reflect profit-taking based on positive sentiment being “stretched.”
The keystone of next week’s data will be December’s Nonfarm Payrolls report due January 5 (see more below). Other data highlights will arrive earlier, including Construction Spending next Tuesday and the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Index next Wednesday. The markets are closed Monday for New Year’s Day.
Though this week’s patterns might not amount to much in a week’s time, the SPX closed higher Wednesday for the fourth straight session and moved within 0.3% of its all-time closing high of 4,796.
Small-cap stocks continued a strong finish to the year on Wednesday as the Russell 2000® Index (RUT) gained 0.3% to settle at its highest level since April 2022. Smaller companies often rely on borrowing to fund their businesses, so they tend to be rate sensitive. Ideas that rates could fall next year helped the RUT outpace the SPX over the last two months after struggling much of 2023.
Retailer shares were among the market’s strongest performers Wednesday amid reports of strong holiday sales. The S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRE) rose 0.6% and ended near an 11-month high.
Asian equity indexes ended mostly higher while most European indexes are slightly lower. Japan’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales both came in better than analysts had expected.
Futures based on the SPX were up 0.01% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® (DJI) were down 0.13%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were up 0.25%.
Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 218,000, the U.S. government reported early Thursday, above the Briefing.com consensus of 207,000 and the previous week’s 206,000. Continuing claims climbed to 1.875 million from the prior week’s 1.861 million.
Weekly claims would likely need to rise to 275,000 or more and stay there for a while for many analysts to perceive job market weakness.
Keep in mind that the holiday season can cause numbers to fall below normal before potentially bouncing back in January to reflect filings that got delayed.
Continuing claims remain front and center, as they tell the tale of how difficult it is to find a new job. Weekly continuing claims remain just below recent two-year highs of above 1.9 million.
Along with claims, investors got a look at U.S. Wholesale and Retail Inventories for November this morning. They declined 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, and the government downwardly revised the previous tallies for both. Also, the November trade deficit came in at its highest level since July.
Inventory investment is a component of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with negative readings being negative contributors. Falling inventories could put pressure on companies to spend on restocking, a potential drag on business especially if economic conditions start to slow.
The Atlanta Fed’s last GDPNow estimate for Q4 GDP growth stood at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.3%. The next update comes January 2.
Next week (and the start of next year) is just around the corner, and that means market participants will brace for the December Nonfarm Payrolls report due Friday, January 5. This follows a November jobs report that showed a solid gain to 199,000 new jobs created and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%.
That big jump in jobs from 150,000 in October, however, reflected autoworkers returning after the autumn strike. December’s report won’t have that factor, so it could be interesting to see where the dust settled.
“While the Fed and market should be tolerant of ongoing healthy job growth, the wage growth figures will need to keep declining to keep the momentum going for declining yields,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab.
Earnings news is absent this week, with no S&P 500 companies planning to report. Next week is expected to feature quarterly results from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG). Earnings season starts in earnest the following week.
This weekend brings China’s official NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI. Consensus for NBS Manufacturing PMI now stands at 49.5, up from 49.4 in November but still below the 50 that indicates expansion, Trading Economics says.
Shortly after today’s opening bell comes November Pending Home Sales report. Analysts expect a 0.5% jump after a 1.5% drop in October, perhaps a sign that slightly lower mortgage rates loosened wallets. Pending home sales are a gauge of the pipeline of existing home sales since pending home sales are based on contract signings and existing home sales are based on contract closings.
Friday’s sole report is December’s Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index, due shortly after that day’s open, with Briefing.com consensus at 50 on the dot. That would be down from the surprisingly robust 55.8 in November, and any reading of 50 or higher signals expansion. November marked the first expansionary month for the index in over a year and the biggest month-to-month rise since 2020.
Chicago PMI can be volatile, one economist told MarketWatch after the November report, and the November ISM Manufacturing Index remained in contraction. Also, the December Richmond Fed Composite Manufacturing survey slid into contraction, the Richmond Fed said yesterday. Much of the recent inflation growth slowdown continues to be in the goods sector of the economy, hurting manufacturers.
On the inflation front, data’s a little sparse over the next week or two, but some analysts point out that core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices – an inflation indicator favored by the Fed – are up 1.9% on an annualized basis – which puts inflation below the Fed’s 2% goal by that measure. In an updated economic forecast from the Fed earlier this month, the central bank suggested its benchmark funds rate may be lowered 75 basis points in 2024, the equivalent of three quarter-point cuts. Markets, by contrast, appear to be looking for more than three.
Corporate news is a bit scarce this week with no earnings or major company events scheduled.
Apple (AAPL) shares rose 0.24% in premarket trading after the company resumed sales of its watches following a U.S. Appeals Court ruling, Bloomberg reported.
Penn Entertainment (PENN) rose 1.9% after the Wall Street Journal reported that a hedge fund is seeking board seats at the company.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 83.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in an 88% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
“We have penciled in three rate cuts in 2024 starting in May, but given the rapid drop in inflation and signs of softening in consumer spending, we may be underestimating the Fed’s willingness to change course,” said Schwab’s Jones.
Dec. 29: No major data or earnings.
Jan 1: Markets closed for New Year’s Day
Jan 2: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI™
Jan. 3: December ISM Manufacturing®
Jan. 4: Initial and Continuing Weekly Jobless Claims, ADP® Employment, and expected earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG).
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.