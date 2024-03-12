Getting to the Core: CPI Firm at 0.4% in February, but Slight Annual Dip in Key Data Welcomed by Market

Inflation didn't show much sign of easing in February, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed Tuesday. A rise of 0.4% for core CPI was above the 0.3% expected. Still, yields fell and stocks maintained earlier tech-driven premarket gains as investors welcomed a slight drop in annual core CPI.
February CPI hotter than expected at 0.4% for core as inflation remains stubborn
Oracle shares climb on solid earnings report, but airlines under pressure
Data builds later this week with PPI, consumer sentiment, retail sales ahead
(Tuesday market open) U.S. consumer inflation remained stubborn in February, rising 0.4% monthly for both the headline and core Consumer Price Index (CPI). Hopes for a spring or early summer Fed rate cut fell in the wake of the news early Tuesday, but major U.S. stock indexes initially held onto premarket gains and Treasuries rose after an initial retreat as annual core inflation slipped.
Headline CPI was up from a 0.3% reading in January but in line with the average Wall Street estimate, while core CPI—which strips out food and energy—came in above the average estimate of 0.3% with growth equal to January’s 0.4%.
On an annual basis, CPI rose 3.2%, above January’s 3.1%, which was also the average analyst forecast for February. Annual core inflation growth slipped to 3.8% from the prior 3.9% but missed expectations for 3.7%.
CPI is just the opening salvo in a full week of key data. Thursday morning features February Producer Price Index (PPI) data, along with February Retail Sales. The January Retail Sales data, you’ll recall, was weak due to chilly winter weather across much of the country that month. Analysts expect a February rebound to 0.7% monthly growth, Briefing.com said, after the –0.8% reading in January.
Things wrap up Friday with the Preliminary March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.
Beyond data, tech stocks got a lift ahead of the open from a 13% premarket rise in Oracle (ORCL) shares after the company exceeded analysts’ earnings expectations. Tech spent the last two days in the penalty box following Nvidia’s (NVDA) sharp reversal last Friday.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose nearly 0.6% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.35%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) rose 0.8%.
CPI check: Diving deeper into the slightly disappointing February CPI report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said combined indexes for shelter and gasoline accounted for over 60% of the monthly increase in the headline figure. For core, shelter was joined by higher airline fares, motor vehicle insurance, apparel, and recreation. However, food prices were flat and owners’ equivalent rent growth slowed.
Though the report didn’t show much progress on the price front, the market’s initial muted reaction could suggest investors welcomed any progress, however light. The progress here being the slight dip in the annual core rate.
To learn more about how to analyze and compare monthly inflation reports, check this handy Schwab video.
Stay tuned later today for a U.S. 10-year Treasury note auction, which may add to volatility. Demand was solid for yesterday’s 3-year Treasury note auction, but lackluster in a couple of Treasury auctions last month. A weak response to the auction today might raise yields, which travel the opposite direction of the underlying note.
Volatility isn’t all in the stock market. Consider monitoring the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate (MOVE) Index, which measures volatility in the bond market and doesn’t get as much attention as VIX. The MOVE currently trades near the low end of its 52-week range, but with this week’s bond auctions and inflation data followed by updated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate projections next week, it might move from the sidelines and into the spotlight. Barclays issued a note yesterday suggesting investors might want to consider selling U.S. 10-year Treasuries, calling the recent rally “excessive,” Bloomberg reported.
Dimon speaks: Also on the financial front, JPMorgan Chase’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is in the news this morning, saying he wouldn’t take the prospect of a recession in the US “off the table,” but that the Fed should wait before it cuts interest rates.
VIX rose sharply over the last few days amid unusually high levels of upside call buying in the options market.
This reflects various trends, including some speculators and asset managers buying calls as a stock replacement so they don’t have to pay the full notional value of shares near current all-time market highs. So many people trading the same way, with a bullish bias, conceivably could set things up to unravel in a domino effect if there’s a major negative catalyst. This doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a correction ahead, but it does mean if you regularly trade, you might want to consider how you’d plan for such an event.
One thing on the list of what not to watch this week is Fed speakers. They’ve gone into hibernation ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting,
Oracle bucks trend: The tech pullback met a potential rival late Monday when database software company Oracle posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings per share. It recorded a near-miss on analysts’ revenue expectations along with guidance of 4% to 6% quarterly growth versus the 6.5% Wall Street estimate, but still enjoyed a 13% premarket rally.
While one stock with an approximately $315 billion market capitalization (a little more than one-tenth of some of the mega caps) can’t turn around the sector, it certainly looked like good news from the perspective of businesses spending on technology. Oracle is a strong barometer of that, and increasingly of AI demand as well.
“We expect to continue receiving large contracts reserving cloud infrastructure capacity because the demand for our Gen2 AI infrastructure substantially exceeds supply—despite the fact we are opening new and expanding existing cloud datacenters very, very rapidly,” Oracle said in its earnings press release.
Oracle’s quarterly cloud growth of 25% surpassed analyst’s expectations, and Oracle received an upgrade from William Blair and several price target increases from other firms.
Adobe (ADBE) is expected to report earnings Thursday, while home builder Lennar (LEN) precedes that on Wednesday afternoon. Other than those and a sprinkling of retailers, it’s a light week for earnings.
Stocks on the move early Tuesday include:
Monday in review:
U.S. equity benchmarks ended mixed Monday as semiconductors extended last Friday’s slide. Nvidia (NVDA) fell another 2% and most other chipmakers eased in what analysts say is a much-needed pullback after the sector’s steep rally. Sectors outside of tech extended recent strength, including the Dow Jones Utility Index ($DJU). Materials and energy gained, providing more sense that strength might be broadening beyond technology and communication services.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 99% of the FOMC leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around an 18% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 67% of at least one cut by June and 87% by July.
Elections and trade: Voters go to the polls around the world this year, and that could have implications for issues like tariffs and trade in general. Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist, examines the possible impact in his latest post.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Shutdown update: While negotiations last week on the first package of U.S. government funding bills went relatively smoothly, the second tranche of bills will be a much more difficult task. This group includes the massive Defense spending bill, as well as the most controversial bills, including for Labor and Health and Human Services and for Homeland Security, which will be the vehicle for the ongoing debate over immigration policy. Together, the remaining six bills total more than $1.2 trillion in spending. “Given the size and controversy associated with these bills, getting an agreement through both the House and Senate by the March 22 deadline won’t be easy,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab.
Resolution hope grows: However, there’s increased optimism the budget process can get done without a shutdown. First there’s a growing sense of fatigue on Capitol Hill after five months of bickering about the budget. “Last week’s surprisingly strong bipartisan votes may signal that both parties are ready to get to the finish line,” Townsend said. Also, and perhaps more important, March 22 is scheduled to be the start of the two-week Easter recess. “Few things motivate lawmakers to strike a deal than an upcoming recess,” Townsend added. “There is a long way to go and a partial shutdown cannot be ruled out, but we think an agreement is looking increasingly likely.”
Breadth check: The SPX shows decent breadth, but that’s not as evident in the Nasdaq ($COMP) where less than 50% of stocks trade above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Things are different in 2024 versus 2023, with the SPX up more than the $COMP so far this year. Additionally, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (SPXEW), which weighs all components equally rather than by market capitalization, is up 4.7% year to date. There’s starting to be more distribution and dispersion among different names. It’s not the same level of concentration seen throughout 2023.
March 13: Expected earnings from Lennar (LEN) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).
March 14: February PPI and core PPI, February Retail Sales, and expected earnings from Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Adobe (ADBE), and Dollar General (DG).
March 15: February Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production, preliminary March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 18: No major earnings or data expected.
March 19: February Housing Starts and Building Permits.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.