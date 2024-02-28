GDP Downgrade: Q4 Growth Lower on Second Estimate as Market Braces for Tomorrow's Inflation Data

Treasury yields fell after the government lowered its estimate of Q4 annualized gross domestic product to 3.2% from 3.3%. Stocks are lower, too, however, amid pressure from tech. Sideways trading is possible ahead of PCE inflation data tomorrow.
Q4 GDP revised down to 3.2%, as analysts had expected, and Treasuries rise
Key PCE inflation data tomorrow could spook markets if numbers look hot
Cloud in focus later today when Salesforce, Snowflake report earnings
(Wednesday market open) With info tech under pressure in premarket trading and investors mulling fresh gross domestic product (GDP) news, major U.S. stock indexes fell early Wednesday ahead of critical inflation data due tomorrow.
The U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.2% in Q4, the government said Wednesday, down a tick from the first estimate of 3.3% and in line with expectations on Wall Street. Treasury yields extended earlier losses after the news, with the 10-year Treasury note yield falling to 4.27%.
Thursday morning’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report is the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation metric. It’s eagerly awaited after separate inflation reports earlier this month called progress on the price front into question. Investors have already backtracked dramatically from previous hopes for early rate cuts, and a disappointing PCE report could reinforce “higher for longer” concerns regarding Treasury yields.
Down the street from the Fed, government shutdown talk entered high gear this week as several government agencies could close Saturday morning without some sort of agreement. The affected agencies are Agriculture, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs. Overall funding has been agreed to, but specific details for each of the 12 appropriations bills haven’t been worked out.
“The most likely option is another short-term extension, with a bill to keep the government open through March 22 reportedly under consideration,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab. “There is some optimism that a deal can come together, but this is a very fluid situation and a partial shutdown this weekend can’t be ruled out.”
Before all that, today teems with Fed speakers—three of them—all around midday. Lately, they’ve been singing from the same hymnal about waiting and watching the data to feel comfortable inflation is on a sustainable path toward their 2% goal. Tomorrow’s PCE report is ultimately just one data point, not the final word, so that bears consideration if we get a surprising number in either direction.
Meanwhile, bitcoin keeps climbing and rose above $60,000 this morning for the first time since late 2021.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) fell 0.27% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) dropped 0.24%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) slid 0.4%.
GDP of 3.2% met expectations, while the GDP deflator—a measure of inflation in the prices of goods and services produced in the United States, including exports, rose to 1.6% from the initial 1.5% estimate.
The inflation data may not have a big impact being that it’s from last quarter. Investors have already seen January Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, and will receive PCE prices tomorrow. Also, the estimate is the second of three and typically has less market significance than the first and third.
Looking ahead to PCE, analysts expect monthly growth of 0.3%, with core PCE growth of 0.4%, Trading Economics said. Core strips away food and energy. The comparable December levels were both 0.2%. For annual headline PCE price growth, consensus is 2.4%, down from 2.6% in December. Core annual PCE growth is seen at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in December.
PCE data is less shelter-focused than the CPI, and shelter prices have been particularly sticky. Shelter is 36% of CPI. Conversely, housing’s weight in PCE is just 18%.
“Inflation concerns have been weighing on the bond market,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “An upside surprise would likely spook the markets, but expectations are for a relatively strong report given the CPI and PPI releases. Like Fed Chair Powell stated, we want more data to see if January’s strong inflation reports are sticky or if they were a one-month anomaly.”
Jobs update: Tomorrow also brings weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which slipped last week toward recent historic lows. Analysts expect the Thursday morning data to show claims rising slightly to 206,000, from 201,000 a week ago, Briefing.com said. Companies cut more than 82,000 jobs in January, according to Challenger data, but that hasn’t really shown up in claims yet. The February layoffs data are due next Thursday. The government’s February Nonfarm Payrolls report comes the next day following consecutive months of massive and surprising gains that—along with hot inflation data—fed into ideas the Fed would wait longer to cut rates.
Cloud in forecast: This afternoon features earnings from software vendor Salesforce (CRM) and cloud computing firm Snowflake (SNOW), which both report after the close. Salesforce is a $DJI member, putting its results under more of a microscope. Big tech earnings recently have shown a propensity to influence trading across Wall Street, as seen with Nvidia (NVDA) last week.
In late November, Salesforce shares popped after earnings beat Wall Street’s average estimates and revenue that rose 11% from a year earlier. However, the company’s growth was well below traditional 20% annual rates. This could be a function of high interest rates and general economic uncertainty.
Snowflake’s earnings today come with its shares up more than 15% so far this year, riding the wave of excitement around data center and cloud. When it last reported, it guided for fiscal Q4 revenue of between $716 million and $721 million, up 29% to 30%.
“Investors may be looking to SNOW for confirmation of cloud spend acceleration and to CRM for overall IT investment on cloud software,” said Joe Mazzola, director, trading and education at Schwab.
Stocks on the move early Wednesday include:
Tuesday in review:
Treasury yields were all over the map yesterday but ended on a firmer note despite worse-than-expected February Consumer Confidence and January Durable Orders data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield finished near 4.32%, just below its February peak. It’s now up about 13% from its February 1 intraday low, but there’s been a decoupling of the Treasury and equities market. The SPX, which often tracked Treasuries up or down the last two years, has gained roughly 5% for February entering the last two sessions of the month and rose yesterday despite yields climbing.
Recent equity strength might reflect resilient economic data and better-than-expected Q4 earnings, while recent warm inflation data hasn’t really slowed the tech-driven rally. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow meter for Q1 got an upward adjustment to 3.2% on Tuesday from the previous 2.9%. At the same time, lackluster demand for recent auctions has Treasuries under pressure (yields move the opposite way of the price of the underlying notes).
In other trading Tuesday, retailer strength helped lift the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRE) 2.4% to its highest level in 22 months. The small-cap Russell 2000® (RUT) jumped 1.3% to extend a nearly week-long rally, and biotech has also been strong lately. This could reflect sector rotation as the tech rally takes a breather.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 2.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 17% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 63% of at least one cut by June.
Rising sun: Japan is on the comeback trail amid better earnings and favorable government policies. Japan’s stock market is the second largest in the world and recently hit its first new record high since late 1989. Learn more about what’s driving these trends and what might be next in the latest post from Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Schwab.
Sectors rated: Schwab just released its monthly Schwab Sector Views, the firm’s six-to-12-month outlook for stock sectors representing broad swaths of the economy. Financials, energy, and materials are rated outperform, while real estate and consumer discretionary get underperform ratings. The other sectors are rated market perform. For the full breakdown and analysis, read the Sector Views post.
Lights out: Electric vehicle makers are wrapping up a month that investors might rather forget after disappointing guidance from Lucid (LCID) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN). EV giant Tesla (TSLA) shares didn’t attract many buyers lately despite its competitors’ woes and is now down more than 18% since the year began. One issue some EV makers blame for the industry’s struggles is high U.S. interest rates, which now appear likely to stay at current levels longer than many analysts had expected entering the year. EV shares rallied in December when hopes grew for rate cuts as soon as March. While there’s gloom now for EV investors, the overall picture isn’t necessarily dire. U.S. EV sales hit 1.1 million last year, according to Car & Driver, up about 48% from 2022 and up more than one million units from 2017. As the magazine noted, “the fact that 24,165 Ford F-150 Lightnings sold in 2023 would’ve brought gasps of amazement 10 years ago.
Utilities get a jolt: Speaking of electricity, the utilities sector rebounded yesterday as Treasury yields retreated. Still, utilities are down nearly 3% year-to-date versus a 6.5% gain for the SPX, once again hurt by the Treasury market. This comes after the sector rallied 21% between mid-October and late December as Treasury yields fell on hopes that interest rates might drop. Utility stocks are ultrasensitive to rates because many investors buy utilities for their high yields. When investors can get competitive yields from Treasuries, many migrate there instead. The Fed projected three rate cuts this year, but expectations for the first trim keep getting pushed back due to resilient economic data. This data could ultimately help utilities because a booming economy tends to mean higher demand for their products. Costs are also falling as natural gas prices have cratered. Unfortunately, the U.S. manufacturing economy remains under pressure, potentially sapping industrial demand for electric power.
Talking technicals: The market remains in consolidation mode following Nvidia’s earnings last week and ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data. Technically, the uptrend persists among the major indexes and the small-cap Russell 2000 index (RUT) is threatening to break out to two-year highs. “If we get a pullback in the SPX, the first near-term area support appears to be around 4,950, followed by 4,800,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
February 29: January PCE prices, January Personal Spending, and January Personal Income.
March 1: February ISM Manufacturing PMI®, January Construction Spending, and final February University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 4: No major earnings or data expected.
March 5: January Factory Orders and expected earnings from Target (TGT), Ross Stores (ROST), and Crowdstrike (CRWD).
March 6: January Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from Campbell Soup (CPB), Foot Locker (FL), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO).
